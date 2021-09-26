Lakewood Ranch Country Club home sells for $1.4 million

A Country Club home topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Stacy Haas, of Lakewood Ranch, sold her home at 12307 Newcastle Place to Steve and Mina Biggs, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1,401,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,897 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $800,000 in 2018.

Riverdale Revised

Erik and Cynthia Portmann sold their home at 4412 Swordfish Drive to Eric Manning Sprung, of Bradenton, for $910,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,809 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $540,000 in 2015.

State Road 64

Joseph Bret Taylor and Erin Jean Carlson, of Ellenton, sold their home at 15060 SR 64 E. to Audrey Kurkov and Emma Kurkova, of Tacoma, Washington, for $900,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,887 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $539,000 in 2016.

River Wind

Leonard and Mary Brzozowski, of Parrish, sold their home at 975 River Wind Circle to Sara and Erik Stream, of E. Bethel, Minnesota, for $830,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,458 square feet of living area.

Neal Signature Homes LLC sold the home at 931 River Wind Circle to Matthew Scott Burr and Emory Lane Simmons, of Bradenton, for $740,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,854 square feet of living area.

Braden Woods

OfferPad LLC sold the home at 9221 65th Ave. E. to Anthony and Breanne Canzoneri, of Bradenton, for $749,900. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 3,007 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $680,000 in July.

Tyson and Tiffany Bailey, of Myakka City, sold their home at 6204 91st St. E. to David Castellani and Anne Marie Castellani, of Bradenton, for $580,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,284 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $355,000 in 2018.

Esplanade

Harry and Susan Chestnut sold their home at 5243 Napoli Run to Franz and Carol Weiberth, of Bradenton, for $745,000. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,088 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $465,000 in 2020.

Glenn and Linda Wilson, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4925 Napoli Run to Paul and Catherine Ingegnere, of Bradenton, for $725,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,087 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $470,500 in 2016.

Mandalay

Jennifer Miller, trustee, and Donald Richard Miller, of Holmes Beach, sold the home at 6215 46th Court E. to Ronald and Jill Anish, of Bradenton, for $725,000. Built in 2011, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,900 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $442,500 in 2015.

Mill Creek

Steven Robinson, of Sarasota, sold his home at 2107 152nd Court E. to Edward and Misha Perritt, of Bradenton, for $720,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in 2008.

Jeremy and Kristina Labrie, of Willmar, Minnesota, sold their home at 1103 Woodview Way to LeKeith Mapp and Janice Owens, of Henderson, Nevada, for $470,000. Built in 1994, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,266 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $349,900 in 2016.

Lakewood National

David Edward John, of Bradenton, and Adrienne Woodward, of Naples, sold their home at 17706 Hickok Belt Loop to Karen and Keith Jaworski, of Bradenton, for $701,000. Built in 2020, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,248 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $480,000 in 2020.

Greyhawk Landing West

Robert and Marie Jarrett sold their home at 11717 Goldenrod Ave. to Donald Picker, of Bradenton, for $700,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,371 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $485,000 in 2020.

Riverdale

Donald and Tamara Parr sold their home at 107 41st St. N.E. to Barbara and Ralph Lee, of Bradenton, for $699,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,661 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2011.

Lorraine Road

David Paul Divita and Marti Jo Divita, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4112 Lorraine Road to St. Peter Property Holdings LLC for $695,000. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,224 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $390,000 in 2014.

Hidden Oaks

Edward and Sharon Layhew sold their home at 621 130th Court N.E. to Stephen and Janet Mathews, of Bradenton, for $655,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,877 square feet of living area.

River Club North

Simon Little, of Miramar, sold his home at 6713 Oakmont Way to Caleb John Esler and Karlie Pleasant Esler, of Bradenton, for $651,000. Built in 1993, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $358,000 in 2019.

Arbor Grande

Edwin Gonzalez and Paul Keoni Chun sold their home at 12126 Perennial Place to Bruce Edwin Davis and Ada Celeste Evans Davis, of Lakewood Ranch, for $627,500. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,024 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $415,000 in 2019.

Edgewater

Susan Kelly Sigrist, of Bradenton, sold the home at 8102 Waterview Blvd. to Eugene and Lara Sherry, of Bradenton, for $611,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,402 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $450,000 in 2004.

Country Club

Mark John Wolfgram and Lynn Karen Wolf, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6623 Pebble Beach Way to Richard Smith, of Northville, Michigan, for $600,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,175 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2013.

Rosedale

Clinton Bruce McDaniel and Celeste Susan McDaniel, of Midlothian, Virginia, sold their home at 4776 Royal Dornoch Circle to Jennifer Anderson and Steven Anderson, trustees, of Fort Monroe, Virginia, for $600,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,145 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $448,000 in 2018.

Waterlefe

Judith Hood sold her home at 9720 Discovery Terrace to Louis and Lorraine Capone, of Bradenton, for $585,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,666 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $346,800 in 2001.

Rosedale Addition

Daniel and Meredith Higgins, of E. Marion, New York, sold their home at 10210 Marbella Drive to William and Janet Keen, of Bradenton, for $580,000. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,016 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $435,000 in February.

Serena Anderson, of Myakka City, sold her home at 9829 Marbella Drive to Robert Lofaso and Esther Jakob, of Bradenton, for $540,000. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,624 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $328,000 in 2019.

Planters Manor at Greenfield Plantation

Clifford Kevin Horan and Mary Beth Slane-Horan, of Bradenton, sold their home at 574 Planters Manor Way to 19 Consulting LLC for $515,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,056 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 2014.

Central Park

Telly and Tamara Violetto, of Cedarburg, Wisconsin, sold their home at 12121 Forest Park Circle to Catherine Olnick, of Bradenton, for $465,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,166 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in 2018.

John and Jennifer Fevrier, of Sarasota, sold their home at 12248 Longview Lake Circle to SAF SN Florida A LLC for $436,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,084 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $280,000 in 2017.

Del Webb

Rebecca Anne Miller, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 17002 Hampton Falls Terrace to Bruno and April Devaux, of Fairport, New York, for $455,000. Built in 2018, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,428 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $369,600 in 2018.

Kimbel and Cynthia Fenton, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 6911 Holbrook Cove to David and Janice Shinske, of Northville, Michigan, for $425,000. Built in 2020, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,574 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $338,800 in 2020.

Country Meadows

Gilda Stewart, as Personal Representative, Victoria Ann Rademaker sold the home at 622 148th Court N.E. to Adam and Laura Chevalier, of Bradenton, for $425,000. Built in 2011, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,833 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $212,200 in 2012.

Summerfield

Ritchie and Janet Griffin, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12251 Hollybush Terrace to Op Spe Tpa1 LLC for $417,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,969 square feet of living area.

Creekwood

Michael Witt, of Bradenton, sold his home at 4828 77th St. E. to Ryan Anthony Seneck and Camille Seneck, of Bradenton, for $415,000. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,641 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $228,000 in 2015.

Woodbrook

Sarah Corrigan, of Ontario, Canada, sold her home at 4739 Lake Breeze Terrace to Robert Earl Schaedel and Marietta Louise Schaedel, of Sarasota, for $415,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,744 square feet of living area.