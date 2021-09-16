Lakewood Ranch Community Activities' Intro to Gardening sprouts interest

When Greenbrook's Juliann Groth moved to the Lakewood Ranch area two years ago, she tried to start a garden.

"It was a flop, and I was discouraged," Groth said.

To get tips about growing a garden in Florida, Groth went to Lakewood Ranch Community Activities' Intro to Gardening Sept. 15 at Greenbrook Adventure Park.

Florida growing seasons Warm season When: August through December Vegetables to grow: Tomatoes, squash, beans, eggplant and peppers Cool season When: January through April Vegetables to grow: Lettuce, cauliflower, broccoli, kale, radish and beets

Mack Lessig, the community gardens program assistant for the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Science Extension Manatee County, shared information with a dozen Lakewood Ranch residents. He told them plants need six to eight hours of direct exposure to sunlight to thrive and people should expect to water their gardens three to four times per week.

Lessig talked about the growing seasons in Florida and what vegetables do well in each season.

"Our rule in Pennsylvania was to have everything planted by Memorial Day and then August you rip everything out," said Mary Baker, who moved to Greenbrook eight months ago. "Here, I can't believe I can plant a tomato right now."

Mack Lessig, the community gardens program assistant for the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Science Extension Manatee County, talks about the growing seasons in Florida.

With their newly gained knowledge, Groth, Baker and Greenbrook's Sheila White said they were excited to begin gardening.

White said gardening is her passion. By the end of Intro to Gardening, she already was thinking of where in her yard she would be able to place her garden so her plants could get six to eight hours of sunlight.

"Working in the dirt, it's very soothing, very spiritual and you have something where you can see the progress," White said. "It's positive and just natural."

Intro to Gardening also gave residents an opportunity to meet fellow gardeners.

Although Groth, Baker and White all live in the same neighborhood, they had never met before.

"We've made new friends," Groth said. "That's wonderful because this last year has been rough on everybody, not knowing people or being able to go out and enjoy Florida."