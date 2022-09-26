Lakewood Ranch CERT ready to help during Hurricane Ian

For years, members of the Lakewood Ranch Community Response Team have been training for a natural disaster they hoped would never come.

Sometimes, they might even have questioned whether all the work was necessary.

On Monday, they were about to get their answer.

With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Manatee County, Lakewood Ranch CERT went to Readiness Condition 2, which basically meant all those members who are active participants were preparing for the worst. Twenty-two teams of a captain and, on average, five to six members, were ready to canvas their neighborhoods, in daylight only, as soon as storm winds subside to 30 miles per hour or less.

They would then begin going door-to-door, making sure their neighbors weren't injured by the storm, and making sure local roadways were navigable.

"We've taken the training, had our rehearsals," said Jim Emanuelson, Lakewood Ranch CERT's president. "But we might see a storm like we've never seen before."

If Hurricane Ian does, indeed, cause immense destruction, we all might owe a debt of gratitude to these CERT members, who get very little in return for their service to the community.

"It's just our nature to want to help other people," said Greenbrook's Mel Davis about his fellow 200 CERT members. "It just is. People tend to find things where they feel comfortable, whether that is Meals on Wheels or volunteering at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center. We take our training with CERT and actually try to help our neighbors. It won't be perfect, but every one of us will do the best we can. People already have reached out to us to ask questions about the events that are coming. We all want to know how we can help each other more."

Helping more might mean delivering some emergency medical treatment, as they have taken the courses with their training.

"We go door-to-door," Emanuelson said. "Do people need emergency medical treatment? We've got radios. If someone desperately needs help, we can radio for help."

If help can't arrive for a while, the CERT members are trained to deal with emergency scenarios.

"Our members are trained on how to stop bleeding," Emanuelson said. "Of course, training with a dummy is different than treating someone who is screaming in pain. There is a nervousness in what we might have to do."

"We know things like where the blood comes out the fastest," said CERT member Patt Staley, who lives in Summerfield. "We don't run away from something."

Staley said that might not have been the case before she and her husband, Mike, became involved in CERT. However, their training has changed all that.

"A number of years ago, I was driving to Walmart when I saw a hit-and-run," Patt Staley said. "I saw the sign, 'Baby on Board' and I rushed to the car. The mom was OK. But I don't know I would have done that before the CERT training."

Mike Staley said they became involved in CERT because they both used to do business with the military and they learned the importance of preparation.

"I can avoid the anxiety because I know what I should do," he said. "When we moved to Lakewood Ranch in 2000, we got involved with CERT, not for others, but for ourselves. We wanted to know how we should be prepared for a hurricane. We feel a lot better about what we are doing now."

Now they see new Lakewood Ranch residents join the group and take the classes.

"They take the classes," Patt Staley said. "They have pride. 'We did it!''

Nine CERT members are Ham radio operators so the members who walk through the neighborhoods can communicate with them with walkie talkies, if phone reception is down, about road conditions or if emergency help is needed.

One CERT member will be stationed at East Manatee Fire Rescue Station 6 to relay any critical information that arrives.

Sometimes their duties might include letting county emergency workers know that the roads are clear in a neighborhood. It might not seem like much, but it allows those emergency workers to concentrate their efforts elsewhere.

Emanuelson, who lives in Country Club, stressed the members' first priority is keeping themselves and their families safe before they do anything else.

The members each have a backpack of supplies that includes first aid packs and radios to call for help.

He said when the members went through a drill the first week of August, more than 75 members gave up time on a Saturday to participate. He said he was stationed at East Manatee Fire Rescue Station 6 and during the drill, he took 48 radio calls in 95 minutes clearly articulating street addresses and medical conditions.

"That was exciting," he said. "Knowing we can help our neighbors when times get bad. It's really cool to have such good neighbors."

Davis said he hopes he can help his neighbors, but he added, "I would be lying if I didn't say I was a little bit nervous.

"With CERT, you don't know what you are going to get into. It could be first aid, or search and rescue, or triage, or radio communications protocol."

Davis said with Hurricane Ian building to a possible Category 4 storm or higher, he would expect to see downed trees, blocked roads and perhaps medical emergencies. He added that hopefully that's not the case.

"You have limitations, and you know what you can do," Davis said. "That's a very important part of it. Rely on the other extended team members."

He also said people will know the CERT members walking their streets as most will be wearing green hardhats, CERT shirts or carrying ID cards.

You might want to make sure you thank them.

"I think I would speak for most of our members," Emanuelson said. "I hope (Hurricane Ian) goes west. We have been building skills we hope we never have to use."