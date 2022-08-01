Lakewood Ranch CDD, District 4, Seat 2: Michael Amato

I am a solid candidate for this position because:

I will bring a different perspective to the position. I am a father to a young child and both my wife and I work. I would be representing an unrepresented demographic of our community. I am blessed to have a very flexible work environment so I can perform the duties of the seat without issue while also understanding family/work/life balance. I believe in servant leadership. The best interest of the community at large, Greenbrook Village, and the families that live there would be my decision making compass.

This experience makes me a qualified candidate:

I currently serve on the Greenbrook Walk Board of Directors. I understand the difficulty of hearing the concerns of our community and having to operate within a fixed budget. I believe that open and honest communication is the only way.

These are two big issues that I hope to tackle:

No representation for Greenbrook Village East. No representation for those of us who are balancing work and family life.

I want to serve because:

Local government matters! This isn't meant to be a hobby but rather a calling. As a Christ follower, I believe in servant leadership. As a servant leader I believe that our job is to serve you, the Greenbrook Village community, and not our individual agenda.

I would like to add:

Whether you pull into Greenbrook Village at the west entrance, Lorraine Road or the east entrance, the signs all read the same — Greenbrook Village. It's time we all have representation. I cannot, nor will I, make any promises except to fight for what's best for Greenbrook Village and the families and individuals who live here, my neighbors.