Lakewood Ranch candidate pulls out of race for District 73 seat

Lakewood Ranch's Melissa Howard, a Republican candidate running for Florida's District 73 seat, announced Tuesday she is pulling out of the race.

"I have come to realize that the right thing to do for my community is to withdraw from the race," Howard said. "I will do so today.

"I will continue to serve my community and the various causes and charities that I've always supported. I will continue to work to improve the lives of other people. I made a terrible error in judgement. I am thankful for everyone who gave me so much toward my success and I am deeply sorry."

On Monday, Howard posted an apology on Facebook for saying she had earned a marketing degree from Miami University of Ohio. The statement read, "I would like to apologize to my family and my supporters for this situation. It was not my intent to deceive or mislead anyone. I made a mistake in saying that I completed my degree. What I did was wrong and set a bad example for someone seeking public service. I am staying in the race and intend to win and lead by example from now on.”

The controversy has gained national attention. She was running in the Aug. 28 primary against Sarasota's Tommy Gregory.

On Aug. 7, Gregory's campaign committee released a statement following a report by Florida News Online that questioned Howard's claims she had earned a degree.

The release stated, "Instead of providing evidence refuting the direct questions raised in the story, Ms. Howard chose to pivot and attack the Gregory campaign for lying about her record. On the contrary, however, the Tommy Gregory campaign made no statement of any kind related to the article, and while Ms. Howard may have some explaining to do, we will leave that to her, the media, and the voters of District 73."

Howard, 46, lives in the Lake Club and co-owns International Medical Trade Show and Marketplace with her husband, Ian, and also manages their portfolio of 15 rental properties.

She is a Foundation board member for Easter Seals of Southwest Florida; on the advisory council for Southeastern Guide Dogs; a board member for Junior League of Sarasota; a co-chairwoman of [email protected] for the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee; a chapter president of the Gulf Coast Republican Women Federated; and a court-appointed Guardian Ad Litem in Manatee County.

In the District 73 race, Democrat Liv Coleman of Bradenton will face Gregory in the general election.

Reporter Pam Eubanks contributed to this report.