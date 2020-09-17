Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance's altruistic event survives

Who: Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance What: Third annual Alliance Gives Back Volunteer Days When: Oct. 1-3 Get Involved: Visit https://www.lwrba.org/AllianceGivesBack to register as a volunteer

Hardships that existed before COVID-19 didn't go away because of the pandemic.

It's a reason the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance never considered canceling its third annual Alliance Gives Back Volunteer Days, Oct. 1-3.

The event will feature some traditional in-person events as well as some volunteer efforts that will be held virtually.

Besides providing nonprofits with some much needed labor of specific skills, the event connects nonprofits with members of the alliance, essentially allowing those who participate to test drive nonprofits that interest them. That often creates long-term volunteers. Most of the volunteer opportunities are three to four hours long, although a few are full-day engagements.

“Nonprofit organizations are important to the longevity of our community, and our community is very philanthropic,” Alliance President/CEO Dom DiMaio said. “Honestly, the nonprofits are more at risk (during and after the pandemic) than somebody at profit."

He said nonprofits are important to the community because they take care of people who normally receive little assistance.

Even though the alliance was determined to make the event happen, there was concern it would need to be shifted to a 100% virtual format. While that would have allowed for collection opportunities and connection of nonprofits with volunteers, DiMaio said there’s an element to meeting in person that is difficult to replace with Zoom calls.

“It's hard when you can't sit across the table from somebody or in the same room as somebody and have a conversation,” DiMaio said. “You can get your point across, but the heartfelt piece is a little bit harder."

As COVID-19 numbers began to decline in late August, the Alliance’s Community Engagement Committee, which met regularly to discuss the situation, felt comfortable telling nonprofits they could host their individual portions of the event in person if they preferred. Many jumped at the chance. Others had no choice but to remain virtual.

“A lot of them are doing things with kids, sick, elderly, cancer,” DiMaio said. “They’re not going to want you around and put their team at risk.”

Ultimately, each nonprofit is writing its own guidelines regarding what precautions to take.

DiMaio said last year’s event, which featured approximately 200 volunteers, set a high bar that will be difficult to meet this year given the circumstances. With 26 nonprofits featured and about 130 volunteers registered as of Sept. 16, however, he’s feeling optimistic.

Registration is closed for nonprofits participating in the event, but people who wish to volunteer can still sign up at https://www.lwrba.org/AllianceGivesBack. The Alliance is also holding a presentation at 11 a.m. Sept. 25, “The Changing Needs of Our Community,” hosted by the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, about the local community’s urgent issues in the COVID era.