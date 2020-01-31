Heather Williams, now the past chair of the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance board, passed the gavel to the new chair for 2020, Lisa Kirkland, on Jan. 31 at Grove in Lakewood Ranch.

“Lisa is a sharp and steady, thoughtful leader,” Williams said. “She is willing to tackle issues and offer her thoughtful approach to continue to build on the vision and success of the Alliance.”

The Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance is a member organization to promote networking and personal growth.

The ceremony was held during the Alliance’s annual member luncheon in front of a sold-out crowd. The entire board was introduced for 2020.

Kirkland said serving as the chair of the board is a “wonderful opportunity” and an opportunity to work with great people.

During her reign as chair for 2020, Kirkland, who is the director of marketing for Blake Medical Center, wants to see the Alliance focus on growing its influence and connections regionally while providing dynamic and informative programming and events to strengthen relationships. Kirkland also wants the alliance to continue providing educational opportunities to its members.

Kirkland said she looks forward to opportunities she can’t “see coming that will help elevate our organization to the next level.”