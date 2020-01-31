The Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance has promoted Dan Sidler to the position of vice president.

Alliance President and CEO Dom DiMaio today announced Sidler assumes the role as the organization prepares to implement new brand strategies.

"As the Alliance has grown and shifted slightly to a greater regional focus, Dan has assumed additional responsibilities and the team has come to consult with him on many day-to-day tasks," DiMaio said in a press release.

Sidler has served as the organization's director of communications and marketing for the last five years.