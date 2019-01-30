Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance head resigns for Sarasota Chamber job

Heather Kasten, who has been the CEO and President of the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance since 2014, has resigned to accept the same position with the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce.

"The opportunity presented itself for me to be part of a bigger market," said Kasten, who was the vice president of the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce from 2010 to 2014. "I'm excited to help connect companies (in the Sarasota market) and help them fill their employment and training gaps. I also look forward to being more involved with governmental affairs and programs.

"It will be a challenge for me to raise my professional game."

Kasten will finish her duties with the LWRBA in February and will start her new Sarasota position in March.

The LWRBA board of directors immediately will form a committee to begin the search for Kasten's replacement.

Kasten said she believes the LWRBA is a "well-oiled machine."

"This is exciting for me and sad," Kasten said. "The Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance has been doing incredible things. It was tough telling our staff (Wednesday)."

The LWRBA has more than 700 business members and Kasten said the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce has more than twice the amount of members.

Current LWRBA Chairwoman Heather Williams of Kerkering Barberio & Co. said Kasten will be missed.

"But her contributions over the last five years have set us up in a very good position," Williams said. "We are excited for her and her opportunity. I loved my opportunity to work with her and her passion and I wish her all the best. We are proud of the stamp she has put on the organization."