Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance endorses millage increase

The Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance officially has endorsed measures to maintain and improve teacher pay in Sarasota and Manatee counties.

The Business Alliance board on March 1 announced its support of continuing a 1 mill property tax in Sarasota County and creating a new 1 mill tax in Manatee County. One mill is equal to $1 for every $1,000 dollars of the taxable assessed value of a home.

“The organization believes passing these measures will provide our schools with the necessary resources to stay competitive and ensure the long-term success of the region,” Alliance President and CEO Heather Kasten said in a statement.

Alliance Chairman Kim French said education has a business impact on the region so ensuring the area has quality teachers and standards is vital.

“Good schools provide an attractive environment for businesses, which is why this is good for our area,” French said.

Both millage votes are being held by special referendum March 20.

