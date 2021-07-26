Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance CEO and president steps down

Dom DiMaio, the chief executive officer and president of the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance, has accepted a new job as president of RITE Technology.

The announcement was made Monday by the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance. RITE Technology, of Sarasota, since 1989 has provided the Gulf Coast with business solutions, such as copiers and printers, to meet document workflow demands.

A release said DiMaio will transition out of his role with the Alliance in August while Vice President Dan Sidler will take over his duties until the position is filled.

The Alliance's board of directors has begun a search.

"We are thankful for Dom's time, talents, and contributions over the past two years," Alliance Chair of the Board Amanda Parrish said in a release. "He has provided tremendous value, allowing us the benefit of a solid foundation. The Alliance is a better organization because of his leadership and passion."