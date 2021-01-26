Lakewood Ranch, Braden River boys basketball teams holding Suits and Sneakers game

The Lakewood Ranch High and Braden River High varsity boys basketball programs will play each other on Friday, and their coaches will be donning some curious attire — for a good cause.

The two programs are raising money as part of a Coaches vs. Cancer fundraiser called Suits and Sneakers Week, a nationwide event that unites coaches across the country to raise funds and awareness about the fight against cancer and promotes the American Cancer Society. Mustangs coach Jeremy Schiller and Pirates coach Jason Mickan will don their sneakers while dressed to the nines during Friday's game, but before then, they are asking fans of each program to help them raise money for the cause.

To donate toward the school you support, visit the respective Lakewood Ranch and Braden River links.

The varsity game between the Mustangs (6-6) and Pirates (4-8) will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Lakewood Ranch High, with the teams' junior varsity game preceding it at 6 p.m.