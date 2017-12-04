 Skip to main content
East County sports roundup: 12.04.17
East County Monday, Dec. 4, 2017

East County sports weekend roundup: 12.04.17

East County sports weekend roundup: 12.04.17
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Basketball

The Lakewood Ranch High boys team defeated Plant City High 79-63 Dec. 2. 

Wrestling

Braden River High finished third at the 12-team Lemon Bay Duals Dec. 2. It is the best finish in program history. Seniors Brendan Bengtsson and Chase Knopf both finished 5-0 at the meet. 

Soccer

The Lakewood Ranch High boys team defeated Sarasota 3-1 Dec. 1. Senior Pablo Vargas scored twice in the win. 

The Out-of-Door Academy girls team defeated DeSoto County High 7-0 Dec. 1. Senior Katherine Pacitti scored a hat trick in the win. 

 

 

