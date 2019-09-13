 Skip to main content
East County Friday, Sep. 13, 2019 1 hour ago

East County football roundup: 09.13.19

For the second-straight week, all three area teams are victorious.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Lakewood Ranch High (3-0) defeated North Port High 42-35 on the road in overtime. Mustangs senior wideout Michael Cucci had 229 receiving yards and five touchdown catches, including an 81-yard touchdown that tied the game at 35 with just over a minute remaining and a game-winning 10-yard touchdown in overtime. 

Braden River High (2-2) defeated Charlotte High 37-20 at home. Pirates senior linebacker Quinn McNulty had two interceptions. 

The Out-of-Door Academy (4-0) defeated Bradenton Christian 42-22 at home. Thunder junior quarterback Tyler Beasley threw for three touchdowns and ran for three touchdowns. 

