East County football roundup: 09.13.19

Lakewood Ranch High (3-0) defeated North Port High 42-35 on the road in overtime. Mustangs senior wideout Michael Cucci had 229 receiving yards and five touchdown catches, including an 81-yard touchdown that tied the game at 35 with just over a minute remaining and a game-winning 10-yard touchdown in overtime.

Braden River High (2-2) defeated Charlotte High 37-20 at home. Pirates senior linebacker Quinn McNulty had two interceptions.

The Out-of-Door Academy (4-0) defeated Bradenton Christian 42-22 at home. Thunder junior quarterback Tyler Beasley threw for three touchdowns and ran for three touchdowns.