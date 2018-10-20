Small spark could reignite Pirates-Mustangs rivalry

It wouldn't be right to say the Braden River High-Lakewood Ranch High rivalry, at least in football, is competitive right now.

It was, once.

In 2013, Lakewood Ranch held a 4-3 lead in the series, which began in 2007. The Pirates have busted it open since, winning five straight games against the Mustangs by an average of 33.8 points.

The latest Pirates' win came Oct. 19, a 56-0 rout. Braden River junior running back Brian Battie scampered 76 yards for a score on the Pirates' first possession. The running back had one of the most prolific — and efficient — games of his or anyone else's season, running for 116 yards and four touchdowns on just five carries, all in the first half.

It wasn’t much better for the Mustangs defense when it tried to defend the pass. Senior Pirates quarterback Bryan Gagg and his backup, senior Jacob Hepler, combined to complete nine of 15 passes in the first half, for 178 yards and three touchdowns.

Senior running back Drake Theriot was the Mustangs’ biggest factor offensively, churning out 120 hard-earned yards. The Mustangs entered the Pirates' red zone once, in the second quarter, but turned the ball over on downs after a botched pitch play.

Even though a Pirates' victory was likely, the two schools still did a bit of trash talking before the game. Lakewood Ranch senior Maddie Koczersut, a member of the softball team but this week just a fan, said there was more online ribbing this year than she remembered in years past.

“We haven’t had the best season, but it’s still fun,” Koczersut said. “This is the game where everyone’s the most hyped about, even if things might not turn out well. Everyone’s been working up, talking stuff at each other. People still care, and that goes for all sports.”

A Lakewood Ranch sign swaps Braden River High School for "Breaking Rules High School," referencing the Pirates' offseason FHSAA sanctions.

Fans carried that digital vitriol to the stadium. Signs in the Lakewood Ranch crowd included an acrostic implying that “BRHS” doesn’t stand for Braden River High School, but Breaking Rules High School. Another referenced Pirates senior wide receiver Knowledge McDaniel’s Florida High School Athletic Association eligibility. Perhaps the most cutting sign was four words: “Still can’t beat Venice (High).”

There weren’t as many signs on the Braden River side, but one sign needed no words to get its point across, just numbers: “0-8,” the Mustangs’ record.

Even those this game in the series wasn't compelling, the signs are a good omen. It means people still care.

Pirates sophomore quarterback Shawqi Itraish (1) threw a touchdown pass in the second half against the Mustangs.

Playing with a running clock, Braden River substituted in its reserves, including third-string sophomore quarterback Shawqi Itraish, and continued to run its normal offense. Itraish marched the Pirates downfield and threw a touchdown pass. He almost led another scoring drive through the air, but the clock hit zero before the Pirates reached the end zone.

This didn’t sit well with Mustangs coach Chris Culton, who was getting his first taste of the rivalry.

“I didn’t expect them to throw the ball with a running clock,” Culton said. “But they can do what they want.”

Pirates coach Curt Bradley saw it a different way.

“You get in certain situations where you’re able to get young guys in the game,” Bradley said. “They show up to practice and work their tails off, too. They deserve a chance to get in the game and do some things.”

Is that a fire I smell building? Might there be some memories held over from this year’s contest to next year’s? I hope so. Match-ups between these two schools in other sports are some of the best of the year, as each school is strong athletically.

If football can get back to the competitiveness of the first seven years, then we might have something special.