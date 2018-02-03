Lakewood Ranch boys soccer wins sixth-straight district title

The Lakewood Ranch boys soccer team didn't play its best game, but it walked away from its district title matchup against visiting Riverview High with a 3-2 win, and that's all that matters to coach Vito Bavaro.

Senior Aystin Martinez (24) heads home the game-winning goal for Lakewood Ranch.

Bavaro said the team (15-1-4) missed too many quality chances in the first half, which allowed Riverview to stick around and complete. The Mustangs were also not at full strength: Bavaro said star forward Pablo Vargas suffered a bone bruise two games ago, against Cardinal Mooney High, that limited his availability against the Rams, and that many of the team's other players are dealing with sickness.

"I've got 10 guys coughing on the bench," Bavaro said.

In a "grind-it-out" game, the Mustangs did enough to survive, getting a first half goal from junior midfielder Josh Hays and second half goals from sophomore defender Cade Schwarz and senior midfielder Aystin Martinez. Hays also recorded two assists.

Senior Aystin Martinez (24) is mobbed by teammates after his second-half goal.

Bavaro said the sixth district title feels just as good as the first.

"Any time you win a championship game, it feels good," Bavaro said. "If anyone tells you different, they're lying to you."

The Mustangs will host Wiregrass Ranch in the regional quarterfinals at 7 p.m. on Feb. 7.