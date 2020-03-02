At 4 p.m. Monday, the 1.7 mile extension opens to offer better connectivity between Manatee and Sarasota counties.
At 4 p.m. Monday, cars were allowed to drive from Lakewood Ranch to Fruitville Road in Sarasota via the just completed Lakewood Ranch Boulevard extension.
"It's a game-changer, that's the best way I can describe it," said Dom DiMaio, President and CEO of the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance. "I think this is a big deal for the residents of Lakewood Ranch. It opens our access."
The 1.711-mile extension, which runs from the Lakewood Ranch Corporate Park to Fruitville Road, cost approximately $16 million to complete.
"It means a lot more to the area than just Lakewood Ranch," said Rex Jensen, the president and CEO of Schroeder-Manatee Ranch, which hired Woodruff and Sons to build the road. It means that every car on this road is not there."
Jensen was pointing at Interstate 75.
Sarasota County Commissioner Alan Maio said he has been telling Sarasota County residents for years to be patient and traffic relief would be on its way. He said the diverging diamond project at the I-75/University Parkway exchange was just one part of the equation along with the extensions of Lorraine Road and Lakewood Ranch Boulevard. He said now that all three are complete, motorists will find relief.
"This has been in the works a long, long time," Maio said. "Now we are working to take Lorraine Road through from Fruitville Road to Knights Trail. We've already decided where it will be and we are working with the land owners, who are entering into agreements."