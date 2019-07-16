Lakewood Ranch board adopts budget

Members of the Lakewood Ranch Inter-District Authority Board today adopted their fiscal year 2020 budget, which includes two new positions for the operations department.

Overall, the IDA’s $4.26 million budget is an 8.1% increase over the prior year.

One supervisor each from Lakewood Ranch Community Development District board’s 1, 2, 4, 5 and 6 sit on the IDA board, which oversees multi-district issues and projects, such as the operations department and staff at Lakewood Ranch Town Hall.

The IDA’s budget will be incorporated into the budgets of each of the member districts. They are set to approve their budgets in August.