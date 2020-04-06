Individuals who have recovered from the coronavirus may be able to help others survive.

SunCoast Blood Centers today put out an urgent call for convalescent plasma donations and is targeting individuals who have tested positive for the virus, can provide a written diagnosis and now have recovered.

Although COVID-19 has no proven treatment, health officials believe it is possible that convalescent plasma, a component of blood from patients that have recovered from COVID-19, may provide antibodies to fight the virus.

Jayne Giroux, director of community development for SunCoast Blood Centers locally, said hospitals hope to use the convalescent plasma to treat critical COVID-19 patients who are not responding to other treatment.

To determine if you are a candidate, call SunCoast at 993-81119 or email [email protected].

Individuals who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 may be eligible to donate 14-28 days after complete resolution of their symptoms.