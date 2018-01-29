Lakewood Ranch boys basketball adds big matchup to schedule

Head coach Jeremy Schiller loves to test his Lakewood Ranch High boys basketball team.

The program added a late-season challenge to the schedule today. Schiller said the Mustangs, ranked ninth in Florida by MaxPreps, will host 13th-ranked West Oaks High at 7 p.m. on Feb. 3.

West Oaks is led by senior Tyrieke Blakeney, the brother of Chicago Bulls G League player Antonio Blakeney.

Earlier this season, the Mustangs played Tennessee's Memphis East High, then the top-ranked team in the country.