 Skip to main content
Sports
East County Monday, Jan. 29, 2018 22 hours ago

Lakewood Ranch boys basketball adds big matchup to schedule

Share
The No. 9-ranked Mustangs will play No. 13-ranked West Oaks High on Feb. 3.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Head coach Jeremy Schiller loves to test his Lakewood Ranch High boys basketball team.

The program added a late-season challenge to the schedule today. Schiller said the Mustangs, ranked ninth in Florida by MaxPreps, will host 13th-ranked West Oaks High at 7 p.m. on Feb. 3.

West Oaks is led by senior Tyrieke Blakeney, the brother of Chicago Bulls G League player Antonio Blakeney. 

Earlier this season, the Mustangs played Tennessee's Memphis East High, then the top-ranked team in the country. 

Related Stories

Advertisement