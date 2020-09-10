The Manatee County Planning Commission today endorsed plans by developer Schroeder-Manatee Ranch to add 114 acres to its existing Northwest Sector Development of Regional Impact.

The DRI generally is located east of Lakewood Ranch Boulevard, south of 44th Avenue East and west of Lorraine Road south to State Road 70. It does not include land west of and south of Malachite Drive and White Eagle Boulevard, respectively.

The new acreage is generally along 44th Avenue East, just west of Lorraine Road, and would add residential development to that area. A smaller parcel south of 44th Avenue and west of Lakewood Ranch Boulevard also is being added, and would be for commercial or office uses.

The Planning Commission is an advisory board to the Board of County Commissioners, who will approve or deny the proposed changes, likely at their October land-use meeting.

