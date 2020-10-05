East County Athlete of the Week: Ashleigh Angelo

Ashleigh Angelo is a senior girls golfer at Lakewood Ranch High. She took medalist honors Oct. 5 at the 2020 Donald Ross Invitational, held at Sara Bay Country Club, after shooting 3 under par (69). She won the event by two strokes over Riverview High senior Aaron Whitley.

When did you start playing golf?

I started when I was 10. I played a lot of sports but with golf, it felt like something I could do for the rest of my life. Everyone in my family plays golf, so it was a natural fit.

What is the appeal?

I am at a point with my game where it is fun to just be out here playing. I get to be with my friends. It's fun to win. When you don't play well, it is less fun.

What is your best skill?

Either my irons or my putting. My irons have been good for a while now. I hit 18 greens at Plantation Golf and Country Club in Venice (Sept. 24).

What has been your biggest challenge?

I need to work on finishing the round, not letting my mental game get in the way. Just finish each round as strong as possible.

What is your favorite memory?

I got a hole-in-one last summer at Heritage Oaks Country Club. It was on hole No. 7. I used my 8-iron. I was shocked. I did not believe it would ever happen. I remember thinking, 'Oh wait, did that just go in?' It was a cool moment.

What are your goals for this season?

I want to make it to the state tournament and earn a scholarship somewhere. I'm still looking at schools in Florida, so I'm hopeful I'll be able to post some good scores.

What is your favorite food?

I like pepperoni pizza.

What are your hobbies?

I mostly hang out with friends. We go boating a lot. We go to the beach. We go tubing. That sort of thing.

Which superpower would you pick?

I would want to be super smart.

What is the best advice you have received?

You can do anything you put your mind to doing.

Finish this sentence: "Ashleigh Angelo …"

… Likes to have fun.