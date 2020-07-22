Lakewood Ranch area Starbucks see temporary closures

Two Lakewood Ranch area Starbucks locations temporarily closed due to concerns about COVID-19.

A Starbucks spokesperson said the Starbucks at 5485 University Parkway, Sarasota, temporarily closed July 17, and the location at 11707 State Road 70 E., Bradenton (at the Green shopping center) closed July 18 because an employee at each store experienced symptoms of COVID-19.

The University Park location reopened today.

The State Road 70 location remains closed but will reopen as soon as it is safe to do so.

The spokesperson said a decision to temporarily close was made out of concern for employee and customer safety.

The spokesman said no employees at those locations have tested positive for COVID-19 at this time.

Coffee lovers can check Starbucks’ mobile app or its website for the status of store openings and closures.