Lakewood Ranch area spa offers sensational services

Lakewood Ranch’s Karen Medford is all in when it comes to personal health.

A former medical sales representative who traveled constantly and had little time for family, she dove headfirst into a business venture of which she can be proud.

She and her husband, Richard, are the first to open Sirius Day Spa franchises in Florida.

The first spa opened in The Green, at 11585 E State Road 70, Bradenton, in September 2018. The second spa, located at 8512 Cooper Creek Blvd., University Park, celebrated its grand opening April 27. The 3,800-square-foot spa in The Shoppes at University Town

IF YOU GO Sirius Day Spa Locations: 11585 E. State Road 70, Bradenton, and 8512 Cooper Creek Blvd., University Park Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday Services: Massage, body wraps, manicures and pedicures, blow outs, facials, waxing, eyelash extensions, teeth whitening and more Costs: Membership packages lock in discounted member rates with fees going toward any services offered at the spa. No contract is required. Non-member rates also available on a per-service basis. Call: 357-4611 Website: siriusdayspa.com

Center is adjacent to LA Fitness.

“We’re putting our whole life into this,” said Medford, noting the couple has plans to open a third location somewhere in south Sarasota within the next year, per their franchise agreement. “The location — you’ve got to leverage it while you can. We’re creating a brand.”

Medford said with multiple locations locally they can leverage marketing dollars and make Sirius a household name in the Sarasota/Bradenton area.

Sirius Day Spa is open seven days a week and offers more than 40 services, including customized facials, microdermabrasion, peels, massage, aromatherapy, serenity lounge with guided meditation, full blow bar for blowouts, up-dos and event styling, mani-pedis, eyelash extensions, lash lifts, teeth whitening, waxing and more.

Karen Medford, who has majority ownership in the business, was working in medical sales when she and her family relocated to Florida from Virginia in March 2016 to be closer to Karen Medford’s parents, River Club residents Victor and Barbara Granaudo.

But Karen Medford was never home. She said she was traveling for her work and missing out on time with her children, 6-year-old Ava and 7-year-old Mya.

“I lived in paradise and I wasn’t enjoying it,” Medford said.

Medford had used spa services as part of her professional regimen, but had to seek out providers for each service separately.

When she heard an advertisement on Sirius XM Radio for becoming a franchisee of Sirius Day Spa about one-and-a half years ago, her interest was piqued. She liked the idea of a holistic approach to personal care with multiple services in a one-stop concierge format for guests.

“It spoke to me,” Medford said.

She also liked the brand behind Sirius Day Spa, created by The Leonesio Group, and its unique membership model. Members pay a monthly fee applied toward any service offered. Members pay a reduced rate for services compared to nonmembers, who can come and purchase services a la cart, as well.

And with the concierge concept, guests stay in the same room for almost every service rather than having to move around. Medford said that enhances the experience.

“You can’t buy this on Amazon,” Medford said. “Self care, I don’t think is going away. You have to take care of yourself before you can take care of the rest of the world.”