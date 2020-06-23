Lakewood Ranch area residential real estate transactions June 8-12

A home in Lake Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Kathy and Michael Verble, of Asheville, N.C., sold their home at 16416 Baycross Dr., and a vacant lot at 16506 Baycross Dr., to Steven and Marilynn Monahan, of Lakewood Ranch, for $3.69 million. Built in 2015, it has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,160 square feet of living area.

Edgewater

Ronald and Letitia Lehr, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6654 Windjammer Place to George Kuhn and Janice Jackson, of Lakewood Ranch, for $670,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,783 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $644,000 in 2015.

Preserve at Panther Ridge

Gregory and Teresa Pleinis, of Tampa, sold their home at 22308 Deer Pointe Crossing to Marylin Crowley, trustee, of Meredith, N.H., for $660,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,741 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $615,000 in 2016.

Country Club East

CGT Properties LLC sold the home at 7212 Prestbury Circle to Jeff Wiedenhaft, trustee, of Bradenton, for $600,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,582 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $838,000 in 2016.

Country Meadows

Michael and Elaine McLaughlin sold their home at 438 147th Court N.E., to Paul Francis and Dulcie Ann Fusillo, of Bradenton, for $542,500. Built in 2012, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 3,178 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $434,100 in 2012.

Heritage Harbour

Richard and Kathryn Remke, of St. Petersburg, sold their home at 7912 Heritage Grand Place to Randal and Vicky Lankford, of Ripley, Tenn., for $525,000. Built in 2013, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,543 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $451,900 in 2013.

John and Marie Hodder, of Newfoundland, Canada, sold their home at 611 River Crane St., to Ronald and Kathleen Kuziel, of Bradenton, for $312,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,738 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $280,000 in 2017.

University Park

Dorith Hollander, trustee, sold the home at 8316 Abingdon Court to Carol Cohen, of Bradenton, for $469,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-two-half baths and 2,768 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $297,700 in 2005.

Mote Ranch

Albert and Jane Ott, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 6226 Stillwater Court to Brian and Terri Bowes and Terrence Wynn and Eleanor Bartlett, of University Park, for $460,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,507 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $425,000 in 2008.

Riverwalk

Wendy Haggerty, of Sarasota, sold her home at 11019 Hyacinth Place to Ellen Wilson Klein and Zoe DuPree Fine, of Lakewood Ranch, for $447,500. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,475 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $385,000 in 2018.

Central Park

Bryan and Brenda Lavigne, of Oswego, Ore., sold their home at 12147 Longview Lake Circle to David and Kayla Ostrowski, of Bradenton, for $410,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,141 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $395,000 in 2016.

Wade and Michelle Pilcher sold their home at 11316 White Rock Terrace to Edward and Deborah Zionc, of Bradenton, for $321,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,515 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $236,900 in 2011.

Woodbrook

Jorge Velez Medicis and Diana Juangorena Garcia, of Boerne, Texas, sold their home at 4847 Woodbrook Dr., to Wendy Morris, of Sarasota, for $389,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,232 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $294,800 in 2012.

Osprey Landing

Kevin and Dana Parfitt, of Bradenton, sold their home at 1008 116th St. E., to Edward and Sandra Haney, of Bradenton, for $362,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,506 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $339,500 in 2017.

Riverdale Revised

Martin and Alicia Alvarez, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 403 Bow Lane to Alex and Kimberly Anderson, of Bradenton, for $350,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,329 square feet of living area.

Harmony

Christina Ailene Goldberg, of Bradenton, sold her home at 5203 Blossom Cove to Richard and Stacey Wozlonis, of Bradenton, for $320,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,728 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $305,700 in 2018.

Mattamy Tampa/Sarasota LLC sold the home at 5567 Pleasantview Court to Alessandra Priscilla Huertas Guerra and Santiago Landinez, of Bradenton, for $238,800. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,512 square feet of living area.

River Isles

Ralph and Shirley Baird, of Bradenton, sold their home at 3806 Joyce Dr., to Marco and Karen Veliz, of Bradenton, for $315,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,316 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $130,000 in 1999.

Eagle Trace

Diane McLaughlin, trustee, of Parrish, sold the home at 1834 Lake George Cove to Jodi Ann Guancione, of Bradenton, for $290,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,525 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $238,500 in 2014.

Greenfield Plantation

Andrew Bugler, of Hampshire, United Kingdom, sold his home at 10675 Old Grove Circle to Randy and Nancy Arsenault, of Bradenton, for $287,500. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,727 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $174,000 in 1999.

Tara

Jae Sun Mazurek, of Bradenton, sold her home at 6419 Stone River Road to David and Pamela Hume, of Bradenton, for $285,000. Built in 1992, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,872 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 2008.

Stoneybrook

Truist Bank sold the home at 9108 Kingsbury Place to Renee Mirza, of Orchard Park, N.Y., for $282,000. Built in 2006, it has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,590 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $476,300 in 2006.

Greenbrook

Wilmington Trust, trustee, sold the home at 14019 Nighthawk Terrace to John Patrick Agan, of Bradenton, for $281,100. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,393 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $530,000 in 2006.

Magdalena Munoz, of Missouri City, Texas, sold her home at 15130 Searobbin Dr., to Edward Spencer, of Lakewood Ranch, for $275,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,868 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,000 in 2006.

Terrace at Tidewater Preserve

Dolly Paulette Marquardt, of Bloomington, Ill., sold her Unit 118 condominium at 850 Tidewater Shores Loop to Ellen Uhl, of Bradenton, for $274,900. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,302 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $211,200 in 2019.

River Springs

Steven and Wendy Schneider, of Windsor, Vt., sold their home at 1114 154th St. N.E., to Jared and Shannon Belt, of Bradenton, for $257,500. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,160 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $155,000 in 2000.

Palm Aire

Joseph and Madeline Galles, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, sold their Unit A-2 condominium at 5580 Golf Pointe Dr., to Michael Gray, Kelly O’Reilly and Thomas Gray, of Berwick, Pa., for $253,000. Built in 1989, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $331,500 in 2005.

Braden River Lakes

Aaron and Leighann Pawelkoski, of Bradenton, sold their home at 519 49th St. E., to Mark Jolly, of Palmetto, for $249,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,334 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $206,000 in 2005.

Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour

Pedro and Sonia Martinez, of Palmetto, sold their home at 7009 Montauk Point Crossing to Robert Gonzalez and Alba Silva, of Sarasota, for $244,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,837 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $274,900 in 2006.

Cottages at San Casciano

Carlos Vargas-Fuentes and Alexa Munoz, of Riverview, sold their home at 4835 San Ortebello Dr., to Richard Santos Martinez and Wendy Santos, of Bradenton, for $240,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,400 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $169,300 in 2013.

Creekwood

Obed Antoine, of Bradenton, and Claire Geffrard, of Oneco, sold their home at 5028 72nd St. E., to Graciela Arco, of Sarasota, for $225,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,575 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $114,500 in 1999.

Gates Creek

Marjorie Duquette, of Myakka City, sold her home at 11018 Second Ave. E., to Leomanuel and Daphne Roman, of Bradenton, for $224,900. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,083 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $93,700 in 2011.