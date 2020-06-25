Cypress Creek Estates home tops sales at $860,000.

A home in Cypress Creek Estates topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Rosette Jefferson, trustee, of Kernersville, N.C., sold the home at 6163 Ninth Ave. Circle N.E. to Pankaj and Geetika Sabharwal, of Bradenton, for $860,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,771 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $450,000 in 2010.

Mallory Park

DiVosta Homes LP sold the home at 11806 Blue Hill Trail to Keith Jones Jr., of Bradenton, for $825,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,032 square feet of living area.

Lake Club

SD TLC Holdings LLC sold the home at 16907 Verona Place to Michael and Michelle Papper, of Bradenton, for $821,900. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two-and-two-half baths, a pool and 2,459 square feet of living area.

Riverdale Revised

Gilbert and Marie Dalton, of Newfoundland, Canada, sold their home at 575 Fore Dr., to Frank Meola Jr. and Catherine Carey, of Bradenton, for $795,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,085 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $763,700 in 2014.

Eric and Cheryl Wagner, of Ruskin, sold their home at 4720 Spinnaker Dr., to Alexander and Megan Buchholz, of Bradenton, for $584,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,343 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $469,000 in 2016.

M and M Biz LLC sold the home at 4420 Swordfish Dr., to Terry Murry and Liu Yang, of Bradenton, for $580,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,364 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $635,000 in 2019.

Tidewater Preserve

Isaac and Doris Howard, of Jacksonville, sold their home at 5112 Lake Overlook Ave., to Bradley and Carol Reese, of Winter Park, for $731,900. Built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,824 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $689,000 in 2008.

Rye Wilderness Estates

Dennis Patrick and Melissa Michael, of Bradenton, sold their home at 16615 Seventh Ave. E., to Michael Edward and Angela Staszak, of Bradenton, for $720,000. Built in 2018, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,357 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $501,000 in 2018.

Country Club East

15608 Levin Links Place LLC sold the home at 15608 Leven Links Place to Christopher and Michele Caba, of Phoenixville, Pa., for $632,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,383 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $615,200 in 2018.

Indigo

Brian and Deborah Foster, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4123 Midnight Blue Run to Eugene and Carol Bohland, of Bradenton, for $495,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,166 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $494,000 in 2019.

Henley

Katherine Ann Johnson, of Houston, sold the home at 7039 Lancaster Court to Victoria Louise Fitz-Gerald, trustee, of University Park, for $485,500. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,797 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $460,000 in 2018.

Mill Creek

Darren and Meaghan Rose, of Sarasota, sold their home at 14415 22nd Place E., to Gregory Gerard and Pamela Rae Wright, of Bradenton, for $471,500. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,613 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $425,000 in 2016.

Steven and Pamela Dorward, of Parrish, sold their home at 13607 Fifth Ave. N.E., to Anthony Hoang Dinh and Molly Lien Cao, of Bradenton, for $349,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,872 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $289,900 in 2005.

Greyhawk Landing West

James and Tracy Johnston, of Allen, Texas, sold their home at 11902 Goldenrod Ave., to Kevin and Dana Parfitt, of Bradenton, for $470,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,203 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $439,400 in 2018.

Pomello Park

Jose Kuruvila sold the home at 7006 229th St. E., to Jason and Heather Edwards, of Bradenton, for $469,900. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,497 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $700,000 in 2006.

Central Park

David and Beth Atkins sold their home at 11506 Gramercy Park Ave., to Martin and Heather Lans, of Bradenton, for $465,000. Built in 2011, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,619 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $379,400 in 2011.

Jamie and Joanna Baumeister, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 12109 Forest Park Circle to Michael and Nancy Benedek, of Bradenton, for $360,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,104 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $344,000 in 2016.

Jim Jacob sold his home at 11714 Forest Park Circle to Eric Brielmann, of Los Angeles, for $315,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,744 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2017.

Melissa Mitchell, of Nokomis, sold her home at 5047 Newport News Circle to Vicki Denise Sharpe, of Bradenton, for $250,000. Built in 2011, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,313 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $242,000 in 2018.

River Park at Mote Ranch

Aimee Rudd, of Bradenton, sold her home at 6162 Palomino Circle to Robert and Nancy Nicholson, of Bradenton, for $465,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,514 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $445,000 in 2007.

Greenbrook

David and Jacqueline Whelan, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 6433 Indigo Bunting Place to Richard and Elizabeth Swancey, of Lakewood Ranch, for $430,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,495 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $524,000 in 2005.

Country Meadows

Ruben and Brittany Danielle Toledo, of Bradenton, sold their home at 14759 Second Ave. Circle N.E., to Joe and Karen Harmon, of Bradenton, for $405,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,093 square feet of living area.

Greenfield Plantation

Dennis and Donna Milliken, of Franklin, Tenn., sold their home at 702 Planters Manor Way to Brenda Sypula, of Bradenton, for $405,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,384 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $402,000 in 2019.

Country Creek

Erick Simon and Megan Simon, of Bradenton, sold their home at 14854 Seventh Ave. E., to Stanley Cornell Stout Jr. and Melinda Lawson, of Bradenton, for $400,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,570 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $330,000 in 2016.

Desoto Lakes

Jim and Pamela Ames, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8072 Estates Drive to Ann Rudert, of Sarasota, for $395,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,340 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $295,000 in 2016.

Brookside Estates

Jillian Ann and Joseph Price and Tracey Resch, of Sarasota, sold their home at 816 129th St. N.E., to Philip and Lisa Gomes, of Bradenton, for $390,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 3,170 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $341,300 in 2017.

Summerfield

Loch Ness Investments LLC sold the home at 12804 Nightshade Place to James and Kathleen Elliott, of Bradenton, for $390,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,616 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $330,000 in 2017.

Rafael Cruz, of Carolina, Puerto Rico, sold the home at 11222 Primrose Circle to Michael Fletcher, of Lakewood Ranch, for $326,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,756 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in 2015.

Sabal Harbour

Jamie Haton sold the home at 4617 Egmont Dr., to Jeffrey Zielinkski and Stacey Ferraro, of Fort Washington, Pa., for $374,900. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,539 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2017.

Darlyn Marie Pickle, of Spring, Texas, sold her home at 4881 Sabal Harbour Dr., to David and Brandy Fix, of Sarasota, for $290,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,832 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $210,000 in 2013.

Heritage Harbour

Richard and Tiffany Barnhouse, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 6735 Rookery Lake Dr., to Jayne Valdini, of Bradenton, for $360,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,268 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $327,800 in 2018.

Rosedale Golf and Tennis Club

Charles and Kendra Holt sold their home at 8730 52nd Drive E., to David Fan and Xiaoqing Chang, of Bradenton, for $357,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,838 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $316,000 in 2018.

Carlyle at the Villages of Palm Aire

Joseph and Shannon Toy, of Lexington, Ky., sold their home at 5118 Creekside Trail to Thomas Sebastian and Maryann Arieta Jakubczyk, of Sarasota, for $350,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,130 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $368,000 in 2015.

Greyhawk Landing

U.S. Bank, trustee, sold the home at 214 Petrel Trail to Cathy and Don Tran, of Lake Worth, for $328,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,187 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $539,900 in 2006.

Avalon at the Villages of Palm Aire

Joe and Karen Harmon, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5011 Lakescence Place to Cynthia Backer, of Sarasota, for $323,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,649 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $239,800 in 2018.

Lakewood National

Erik Van Dijk and Atheena Maragos-Van Dijik, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their Unit 1812 condominium at 5910 Wake Forest Run to Jerome and Denise Cianfriglia, of Bradenton, for $320,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in 2019.

Lake Vista Residences

Mark Lovley, trustee, of Plantsville, Conn., sold the Unit C-408 condominium at 7710 Lake Vista Court to Deborah Dufresne and Dennis Coll, of Leicester, Mass., for $320,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,138 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in 2012.

Creekwood

Roger and Roxanne Smith, of Converse, Ind., sold their home at 4949 72nd Court E., to Keith Herterick, of Bradenton, for $310,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,728 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $245,000 in 2014.

Palm Aire

Christine Leis, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit V-148 condominium at 7169 Fairway Bend Circle to Laura Valentine Glady, of Herndon, Va., for $310,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,756 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $195,000 in 2009.

Gates Creek

David and Heather Monceaux, of Floral City, sold their home at 337 112th St. E., to Lori Veness, of Bradenton, for $290,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,812 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $185,000 in 2003.

Terrace at Tidewater Preserve

James and Beverly Kinder sold their Unit 638 condominium at 1030 Tidewater Shores Loop to Teri Wilson, of Bradenton, for $275,500. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,302 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2019.

Edgewater

Madeline Disanti, of Sarasota, sold her home at 8424 Whispering Woods Court to Lindzey and Ruth Lincoln, of Henrico, Va., for $265,000. Built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,586 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $195,000 in 2009.

Riverwalk Village at Cypress Banks

Ryan Winkler and Caroline Louise Hewitt, of Sarasota, sold their home at 11510 Water Poppy Terrace to Jennifer Rae Peeples, of Sarasota, for $260,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,964 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,000 in 2012.

Braden River Lakes

Scott and Brianne Gross, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4308 11th Ave. E., to Diego Velasco and Juliette Chero, of Bradenton, for $259,900. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,486 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2017.

Brendan McCollum and Ashley Ann Gowgiel McCollum and Joan Gowgiel, of Bradenton, sold their home at 512 49th St. E., to Eli Weissman, of Bradenton, for $221,000. Built in 1989, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,177 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $175,000 in 2016.

Lightbouse Cove at Heritage Harbour

Amy and Leroy Keisel, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7037 Chatum Light Run to Codyann and Timothy Sterrenberg, of Bradenton, for $248,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,207 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $218,800 in 2005.

River Isles

Bernie and Reta Vogt, trustees, of Bradenton, sold their home at 708 Hickory Lane to James and Norma Weist, of Bradenton, for $231,200. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,546 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $145,000 in 2008.

Harborage on Braden River

Melanie Pratt and Shirley Pratt, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5690 Duval St. to Joshua Horn and Natasha Jo Williams, of Bradenton, for $220,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,628 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $189,000 in 2017.

Twelve Oaks of Tara

Carol McEvers and James McEvers, trustees, of Mesa, Ariz., sold the Unit 1205 condominium at 5824 Cottonwood St., to William Reed, trustee, of Bradenton, for $211,700. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,647 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $189,000 in 2015.

Sabal Bay

Meredith Headings and Jorge Canepa, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 6-4 condominium at 7184 83rd Drive E., to Fernando and Samantha Maldonado and Robert Cestaro, of Bradenton, for $208,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,596 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $111,000 in 2009.

Marineland

Cheryl Starling Dumont, of Bradenton, sold the home at 6810 68th Ave. E., to Joshua Pujals Whitfield, of Bradenton, for $206,000. Built in 1954, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,052 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2008.