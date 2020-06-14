Lakewood Ranch area residential real estate June 1-5

A home in River Club North topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Jason and Hollie Parks, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6808 Pinehurst Place to Dirk Patrick and Laura Marie Taylor, of Bradenton, for $900,000. Built in 1997, it has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,105 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.25 million in 2006.

Henley

Barbara Henderson DeLaney sold her home at 6901 Cumberland Terrace to Carole Strong and Allan Edgar Gehring, trustees, of Bradenton, for $809,400. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,084 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $905,000 in 2008.

Preserve at Panther Ridge

Paul and Lisa Farnham, of Sarasota, sold their home at 22643 Morning Glory Circle to Irene Marie Page, trustee, of Bradenton, for $775,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,512 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $749,000 in 2018.

Del Webb

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold the home at 6732 Alstead Circle to Arthur Nedvin and Carole Nedvin, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, for $768,300. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,508 square feet of living area.

Country Club East

SD CCE LLC sold the home at 6927 Devon Cove to Fred and Linda Slack, of Lakewood Ranch, for $765,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,537 square feet of living area.

WCI Communities LLC sold the home at 7011 Whittlebury Trail to Ricky Eugene Shook and Jennifer Shook, of Bradenton, for $570,000. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,221 square feet of living area.

Lansdowne Crescent

Sarah Allen, of Santa Fe, N.M., sold the home at 6739 Curzon Terrace to Frank and Deanna Nagy, of Bradenton, for $715,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,591 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $749,000 in 2016.

Lakewood National

Mark and Kathryn Lowry sold their home at 5637 Arnie Loop to Jerome and Nancy Skibinski, of Bradenton, for $675,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,745 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $675,000 in 2018.

River Club South

Daniel and Donna Love, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7305 Tori Way to Peter and Kristi Cimbolic, of Lakewood Ranch, for $636,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,729 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $840,000 in 2006.

Mill Creek

Gator Construction of Manatee County Inc. sold the home at 13406 Second Ave. N.E., to David Blehar and Lisa Renee Knight Blehar, of Bradenton, for $602,500. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,482 square feet of living area.

Ascot

Annlois Freedman, trustee, of University Park, sold the home at 7527 Ascot Court to Nancy and Arie Bortinger, of University Park, for $600,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,462 square feet of living area.

Country Club Village

Ralph Wickham, of Saline, Mich., sold his home at 6618 The Masters Ave., to Michael and Cynthia Perrino, of Lakewood Ranch, for $559,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,897 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $710,000 in 2007.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Michael Miller and Audrey Miller, trustees, sold the home at 7680 Camden Harbour Dr., to Aral and Gamze Abuhan, of Parrish, for $540,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,979 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $473,300 in 2014.

Douglas and Martha Nooney, of Parrish, sold their home at 7750 Camden Harbour Drive to Kara Work, of Bradenton, for $500,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,996 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $480,000 in 2016.

Eaton Place

Walter and Carole Ulin, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 7522 Eaton Court to Robert Lee Underwood III, of University Park, for $533,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,717 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $393,000 in 1999.

Central Park

Felicia Wagman, of Sarasota, sold the home at 11807 Gramercy Park Ave., to Nikhil and Deepti Gadgil, of Bradenton, for $525,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,241 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $519,900 in 2019.

Steven Eichenbaum and Sarah Eichenbaum, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4726 Balboa Park Loop to Zlatan and Elma Mujakovic, of Bradenton, for $470,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,578 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $462,500 in 2016.

Tailfeather Way at Tara

George and Gloria Guthridge, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 6630 Pinefeather Court to Henry John and Erika Margaret Kahwaty, trustees, of Bradenton, for $482,600. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,312 square feet of living area..

Edgewater

Anthony Pater, of Bradenton, sold his home at 6639 Windjammer Place to Ryan Peek, of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., for $471,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,373 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $423,000 in 2018.

Rosedale Highlands

Kevin Vaughan, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 5349 97th St. Circle E., to Mitchell and Cathy Mills, of Bradenton, for $445,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,570 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $445,000 in January.

Esplanade

Joseph and Gina Digirolamo, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 13215 Palermo Dr., to Betty Parker, of Bradenton, for $440,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,847 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $425,000 in 2019.

Mote Ranch

Michelle and Scott Bell, of Osprey, sold their home at 6507 Grand Point Ave., to Michael Patrick Solary and Lisa Ann Russo Solary, of Bradenton, for $440,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,365 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $415,000 in 2018.

Greenbrook

Robert and Mary Lou Dotson, of Cedar, Mich., sold their home at 13954 Wood Duck Circle to Aaron and Kelly Odom, of Bradenton, for $435,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,578 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $367,000 in 2005.

Andrew Matheson and Glenda Matheson, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 6562 Field Sparrow Glen to Alpert Tippett and Jessica LaRea Tippett, of Lakewood Ranch, for $377,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,598 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $363,500 in 2004.

Woodhaven Ventures LP sold the home at 6367 Golden Eye Glen to Aaron and Naomi Kardel, of Bradenton, for $315,000. Built in 2013, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,527 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 2014.

Dilip Radhakrishnan and Deepa Sridaran, of Sarasota, sold their home at 15035 Skip Jack Loop to Aaron Lopin, of Lakewood Ranch, for $279,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,012 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $306,400 in 2006.

Palm Aire

Joanne Fisher, of Bradenton, sold her home at 6936 Country Lakes Circle to Robert and Noreen Mazza, of Sarasota, for $432,000. Built in 1984, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,625 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $185,000 in 1984.

Bonnie Wallace, of Lexington, Ky., sold her home at 5643 Country Lakes Dr., to Elmer and Jacqueline May, of Sarasota, for $360,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,878 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $140,000 in 1991.

GreyHawk Landing

George and Patricia Barrie, of Charleston, S.C., sold their home at 13111 Peregrin Circle to Phillip and Bertha Morgan, of Bradenton, for $420,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,457 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in 2017.

Mandalay

Gladys Kannankeril, trustee, sold the home at 6234 45th Lane E., to Henry and Jai Ta, of Bradenton, for $405,000. Built in 2009, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,900 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $256,200 in 2009.

Erik Gallion and Amanda Gallion sold their home at 4710 62nd Terrace E., to Julia Prischepa, of Bradenton, for $341,800. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,311 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $194,400 in 2010.

Moorings at Edgewater

Roger and Theresa Alws, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 101 condominium at 6427 Moorings Point Circle to Herbert Clark West and George Elliott Mitchell, of Lakewood Ranch, for $394,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,983 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in 2012.

Riverwalk Village Cypress Banks

Dustin and Lori-Ann Luer, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 11526 Water Poppy Terrace to Steven Francis and Ilianexsis Marino, of Lakewood Ranch, for $373,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,870 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 2017.

Braden Woods

Susan Palmer, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 9228 66th Ave. Drive E., to Duane and Kimberly Siefke, of Bradenton, for $365,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,668 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $493,500 in 2007.

Andrew and Jean Fox, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6004 93rd St. Circle E. to OfferPad LLC for $300,500. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,070 square feet of living area.

Whitebridge Court

Bernadette Caswell, of Bradenton, sold her home at 7939 Whitebridge Glen to Robert Stadnicki and Maureen Stadnicki, trustees, of W. Chester, Pa., for $360,000. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,609 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in 2011.

Carlyle at the Villages of Palm Aire

Flora Mendoza sold her home at 5365 Creekside Trail to Kenneth Hughes and Ulrike Gisela Hughes, of Sarasota, for $349,900. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,794 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $199,000 in 1999.

Savanna

Meritage Homes of Florida Inc. sold the home at 13804 American Prairie Place to Geniene Marie Manheimer, of Bradenton, for $348,200. Built in 2018, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,109 square feet of living area.

Greenfield Planation

Charles and Sheryl Eder, of Cape Coral, sold their home at 1486 Millbrook Circle to Lane and Misti Schroeder, of Bradenton, for $295,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,758 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 2018.

Cheryl Southard, of Scottsdale, Ariz., sold her home at 1006 Old Grove Circle to Robert and Nancy Brecht, of Bradenton, for $344,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,274 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2016.

Virginia Water

Marcia Frankel, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 7131 Prestwick Court to David Charles and Gail Marilyn Klein, of Rockville, Md., for $345,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,247 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $425,000 in 2015.

Chaparral

Jacqueline McEvilly, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 6846 Wagon Wheel Circle to Keith and Jamie Koziel, of Sarasota, for $335,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,053 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $196,600 in 2000.

Riverdale Revised

Grant Curtan, of Sarasota, sold his home at 4607 Fourth Ave. Drive E., to Brian Waters and Savana Bridier, of Bradenton, for $325,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,759 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $185,000 in 2013.

Del Tierra

Jennifer Silitch Mencinsky, of Bradenton, sold her home at 14913 Trinity Fall Way to Susan Galante, of Bradenton, for $305,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,844 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $271,300 in 2017.

River Isles

Betty Secaur, of Ft. Thomas, Ky., sold the home at 3910 Joyce Dr., to Gil Marques and Nina Saulnier for $297,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,539 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $134,900 in 1991.

Randy Fusch and Nanci Clark, of Parrish, sold their home at 1316 Bottlebrush Dr., to Kevin and Kasey McClung, of Huntington Beach, Calif., for $245,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,680 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $160,000 in 2013.

Louise Miller, of Plainwell, Mich., sold the home at 1004 Oakleaf Blvd., to Debra Clark, of Bradenton, for $223,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,550 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $105,000 in 2000.

Country Oaks

Dayton Coffey and Billy Coffey sold their home at 5046 82nd Way E., to Kyle Cribbs and Gregory Taylor, of Centennial, Colo., for $295,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,520 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $226,000 in 2016.

River Landings Bluffs

David and Crystal Byle, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6106 55th Ave. Circle E., to Stephanie Gallucci, of Bradenton, for $295,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,033 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $340,000 in 2005.

River Point of Manatee

Fannie Mae sold the home at 4001 Second Drive N.E. to Jon and Megan Betts, of Bradenton, for $293,500. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,856 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $212,000 in 2003.

Sabal Harbour

Todd and Kelly Dzurny, of Evans, Ga., sold their home at 4835 Turtle Bay Terrace to Kirk Edward Grell, of Bradenton, for $289,500. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,184 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2003.

Silverlake

Christopher Mettile, of Bradenton, and Robyn Vondrasek, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5907 48th St. E., to Jordan and Emily Lungmus, of Bradenton, for $285,000. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,737 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $205,000 in 2014.

Watch at Waterlefe

Jerome and Marilyn Owens sold their Unit 17-D condominium at 927 River Basin Court to Regina Rohrer, trustee, of Stephenson, Va., for $282,500. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,156 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 2018.

Arbor Lakes

Deborah Lee Karlsen and Richard Wingate Appleton, trustees, of Arlington, Va., sold the home at 6929 Stetson St. Circle to Enrique Aguayo and Christopher Bechtel, of Sarasota, for $275,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,696 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $221,800 in 2004.

Heritage Harbour

Maryse Laforce and Jay O’Brien, trustees, sold the home at 127 Babbling Brook Run to Gary and Virginia Johnson, of Bradenton, for $274,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,559 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $229,700 in 2015.

Braden Crossings

Felipe Cortes and Kelli Brief, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5517 47th Court E., to Breanne Winn, of Bradenton, for $262,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, one bath and 1,996 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $138,000 in 2011.

Melrose Gardens at Tara

Michael and Phyllis Dombe, trustees, of Northville, Mich., sold the home at 7153 Melrose Place to Jae Sun Mazurek, of Bradenton, for $230,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,759 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $154,900 in 2000.

Veranda at Lakewood National

Michael Louis and Renee Estelle Amoroso, of Oceanport, N.J., sold their Unit 1024 condominium at 5547 Palmer Circle to William and Paula Richard, of Mansfield, Mass., for $230,000. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,336 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2019.

Terrace at Lakewood National

Stephen Thomas Slater, of Lakewood Ranch, sold his Unit 711 condominium at 17118 Vardon Terrace to Timothy Dennis Swenson, of Lakewood Ranch, for $225,000. Built in 2018, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,286 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 2018.

Club Villas at Palm Aire

Laura Siegel, trustee, of Altamonte Springs, sold the Unit 7742 condominium at 7742 Palm Aire Lane to James Michael Koss and Michelle Tobin Collins, of Palmetto, for $205,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,872 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $137,000 in 1995.