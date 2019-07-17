Lakewood Ranch area organization builds a proper workout

Mary Dougherty, executive director of the Lakewood Ranch-based Gulf Coast Builders Exchange, wanted to put members on the right track for maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

Dougherty (pictured with Rich Batchelder, a project manager with Plunkett Raysich Architects) said the organization has launched a summer-long health and fitness initiative.

“Our members work in a highly competitive industry,” she said. “They are the foundation for our organization, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle is critically important.”