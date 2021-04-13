Lakewood Ranch-area man says vaccines don't meet the standard

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Vaccines don't meet the standard



Thanks to a carefully scripted campaign delivered by mainstream media (TV, magazines, newspapers and websites), virtually everyone is now clamoring for something that even today still doesn't exist. Those substances called COVID-19 vaccines being jabbed into arms doesn't meet the legal definition of a vaccine.

What's more, none of the three current U.S. versions are actually approved; they have only received "Emergency Use Authorization." Authorization is not the same as approval/approved.

The PCR test everyone is relying on is seriously flawed, resulting in unbelievably high false positives that are used to justify various crippling and devastating measures such as business closings, capacity restrictions, lockdowns, school closings, curfews, masks, etc. as well as increases in domestic violence, divorces and suicides. The test was not designed as a screening test, but to confirm a diagnosis in people already exhibiting certain symptoms.

The result of this mass hysteria is a transfer of wealth from small companies and mom-and-pop businesses (some with permanent closings) to big profiteers, like companies making "vaccines," masks, sanitizing products, and so on. And of course the loss of freedoms as the public willingly accepts unconstitutional new laws out of fear as happened after 9/11 with the Patriot Act.



Last month the White House went to extremes to attempt to silence anyone challenging their official propaganda, because only politicians and Pope-like Anthony Fauci are honest enough to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. Everything else is labelled as misinformation or disinformation or buried far down in the results of google searches.

The TV news announced the government hired a public relations company to saturate the country with pro-vaccine propaganda. But note how the "official" truth has changed and still is. A year ago, Fauci first said that masks weren't necessary, then all of a sudden they became mandatory, even outdoors. A few weeks ago, there was talk about double-masking. Meanwhile, CDC studies on mask usage use the words "associated with" before the claimed benefits of masking.



Note also how physical distancing (what's really needed instead of destructive social distancing) is about to be reduced from the current arbitrary 6 feet to 3 feet, with Fauci's blessings.



The bottom line is to not blindly follow government guidelines. Yes, some of them change because of new research. Research what you can do to boost your natural immunity through lifestyle choices, vitamins and supplements (topics that are strictly taboo on mainstream media, as are survival rates, death rates and distribution of COVID-19 cases in various age brackets). When questioned point-blank, Fauci grudgingly admitted he takes vitamin D daily. He didn't mention vitamin C, zinc and other things that are critical for strong immune systems.





Raymond Kostanty

Greenfield Plantation

Turmoil leads to needed change

Author Deepak Chopra once said, “All great changes are preceded by chaos.”

The citizens have observed such chaos emanating from the Manatee County Commission over the past five months.

The turmoil that has accompanied changes in the county government made for tabloid fodder. Fortunately, the Manatee County commissioners have endured their missteps and have put our county government on a path toward a more lean and efficient operation.

In our Manatee County elections last November, three new commissioners and one returning commissioner were elected. The four candidates, Vanessa Baugh, James Satcher, George Kruse and Kevin an Ostenbridge ran on a platform of lowering taxes, curtailing the growth of government and making county government more efficient, while preparing Manatee County for the growth that is coming.

The naysayers told people the candidates were naive and did not understand the complexity of government. The candidates nevertheless were successful at the ballot box and began the process of implementing their philosophy.

They realized that the change they represented was anathema to the entrenched bureaucrats in our county government. They further realized they would need a county administrator with private business experience to help them reach their goals of changing the philosophy of Manatee County government.

Years ago, Ronald Reagan had experienced similar pushback when he was elected president and began trying to change the way our federal government worked.

The air traffic controllers union demanded huge pay raises from the federal government and went on strike. Reagan faced immense pressure from the entrenched federal bureaucracy to settle with the union and let things continue as they had in the past. Reagan stood firm and fired the workers who refused to return to work.

Reagan's steadfastness in the face of the hand wringing from the entrenched power structure put the federal government on a path toward more efficiency.

When the four Manatee County commissioners began the process of replacing the county administrator, other commissioners began a campaign with other elected officials to thwart the change. It was painful for the public to watch as the bureaucrats fought back, but after several months Scott Hopes was installed as the new county administrator.

Hopes brings to the county his extensive experience in private business as well as service on governmental bodies.

With Hopes in place, the philosophical changes that Commissioners Baugh, Satcher, Kruse and Van Ostenbridge have endorsed can now be implemented.

We will see if our county government can be operated in a manner that will benefit the taxpayers while preparing for the future.

Recently, our county received nationwide attention as a result of the leaks from the Piney Point phosphate holding ponds. Fortunately, Scott Hopes portrayed a competent and educated response to the crisis that reflected well on our county.

The taxpayers will continue to watch our commissioners to see if they can follow through on creating a government that is streamlined and efficient and forward thinking.

Bob Spencer

East County