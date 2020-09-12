Lakewood Ranch-area FFA reputation grows

Lakewood Ranch and Braden River high school FFA chapters receive special recognitions.
When Madison Hartwig, a junior at Lakewood Ranch High School, had to move to e-learning in March because of COVID-19, she realized Future Farmers of America would have to cancel its events for the end of the school year.
Although the year didn’t end like members of FFA had hoped, they were surprised to find out their hard work throughout the year paid off when they were announced as a Model of Excellence National Finalist for the National FFA Organization.
Being a finalist means Lakewood Ranch High’s FFA chapter is one of the top 10 in the country out of more than 8,000 chapters. Each chapter is evaluated on the ability of its members to grow as leaders, to build communities and to strengthen agriculture.
“We weren’t expecting to go this far, especially with all the struggles and different obstacles with COVID-19 and not being able to complete some of our events, but we made the most of our situation,” Hartwig said.
The winner of the Model of Excellence award will be announced Oct. 27.
Janyel Taylor, an adviser to Lakewood Ranch’s FFA program, said being a finalist shows the program is well rounded with diverse activities.
Braden River High School’s FFA chapter received a three-star rating, which is the highest rating a chapter can receive at the national level before being considered for a National Model of Excellence or National Premier Chapter. Braden River was one of 29 chapters to receive the three-star rating.
“For the last few years, we’ve had a two-star rating, so it’s exciting the national FFA organization recognized us to be a three-star chapter,” said Jonathan Heavner, an adviser to Braden River’s FFA chapter.
Both chapters plan on continuing their successes and helping their schools and communities this year even though the programs are restricted because of COVID-19.
Lakewood Ranch’s FFA chapter has doubled in members to 200 because the different modalities of learning are providing opportunities for more students to learn about the program and get involved.
Lakewood Ranch plans to have members create free little libraries that will be agriculture related for students of all ages. The chapter also wants to start a Ranch Buyers Club, so those who are not able or willing to purchase a whole animal to show at the Manatee County Fair can be paired with others to complete an animal project.
“We’re trying to provide experiences for students, and through those experiences they can learn hands-on,” said Mckenzie Gorskey, a Lakewood Ranch FFA adviser.
“The whole goal is to get more people involved in agriculture and to be more agriculturally literate, especially as we go into unknown times like COVID-19.”
Heavner said he would like to see the Braden River chapter have four Adopt-a-Shores programs on Anna Maria Island, where at least 15 members participate. He also would like to see students volunteer at the Night with the Stars Prom and have more students submit applications for American Star Awards.
When competitions resume, Heavner said he will concentrate more on student growth than awards.
“The goal isn’t necessarily to win but to make ourselves better people,” Heavner said. “A ribbon on the wall for winning but not learning isn’t going to benefit them.”