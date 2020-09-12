Lakewood Ranch-area FFA reputation grows

When Madison Hartwig, a junior at Lakewood Ranch High School, had to move to e-learning in March because of COVID-19, she realized Future Farmers of America would have to cancel its events for the end of the school year.

Model of Excellence The Model of Excellence program recognizes Future Farmers of America chapters that strive to uphold the mission of the organization. Ten high school chapters are chosen out of more than 8,000 across the country. The chapters demonstrate qualities in all categories of growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture. Chapters must have a three-star rating. FFA Star Chapter Awards Chapters that receive a gold rating from their state FFA associations are eligible to compete for national FFA three-star, two-star or one-star ratings. Being a three-star chapter is the highest recognition a chapter can receive for these awards.

Although the year didn’t end like members of FFA had hoped, they were surprised to find out their hard work throughout the year paid off when they were announced as a Model of Excellence National Finalist for the National FFA Organization.

Being a finalist means Lakewood Ranch High’s FFA chapter is one of the top 10 in the country out of more than 8,000 chapters. Each chapter is evaluated on the ability of its members to grow as leaders, to build communities and to strengthen agriculture.

“We weren’t expecting to go this far, especially with all the struggles and different obstacles with COVID-19 and not being able to complete some of our events, but we made the most of our situation,” Hartwig said.

The winner of the Model of Excellence award will be announced Oct. 27.

Janyel Taylor, an adviser to Lakewood Ranch’s FFA program, said being a finalist shows the program is well rounded with diverse activities.

Lakewood Ranch High FFA members Madison Hartwig and Madeline Fields show off their ribbons. Hartwig wants to continue the success of the chapter while recruiting new members. Courtesy photo.

Braden River High School’s FFA chapter received a three-star rating, which is the highest rating a chapter can receive at the national level before being considered for a National Model of Excellence or National Premier Chapter. Braden River was one of 29 chapters to receive the three-star rating.

“For the last few years, we’ve had a two-star rating, so it’s exciting the national FFA organization recognized us to be a three-star chapter,” said Jonathan Heavner, an adviser to Braden River’s FFA chapter.

Both chapters plan on continuing their successes and helping their schools and communities this year even though the programs are restricted because of COVID-19.

Lakewood Ranch’s FFA chapter has doubled in members to 200 because the different modalities of learning are providing opportunities for more students to learn about the program and get involved.

Lakewood Ranch plans to have members create free little libraries that will be agriculture related for students of all ages. The chapter also wants to start a Ranch Buyers Club, so those who are not able or willing to purchase a whole animal to show at the Manatee County Fair can be paired with others to complete an animal project.

“We’re trying to provide experiences for students, and through those experiences they can learn hands-on,” said Mckenzie Gorskey, a Lakewood Ranch FFA adviser.

Kenley Greenleaf, a sophomore at Braden River High School, helps Cayleigh Greer, a fourth grader at William H. Bashaw Elementary School, dye an egg during an event last year. File photo.

“The whole goal is to get more people involved in agriculture and to be more agriculturally literate, especially as we go into unknown times like COVID-19.”

Heavner said he would like to see the Braden River chapter have four Adopt-a-Shores programs on Anna Maria Island, where at least 15 members participate. He also would like to see students volunteer at the Night with the Stars Prom and have more students submit applications for American Star Awards.

When competitions resume, Heavner said he will concentrate more on student growth than awards.

“The goal isn’t necessarily to win but to make ourselves better people,” Heavner said. “A ribbon on the wall for winning but not learning isn’t going to benefit them.”