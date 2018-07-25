Lakewood Ranch animal rescue leader heads to Charlotte County

Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue’s Associate Director Karen Slomba will leave the organization to lead the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County.

Slomba has worked at Nate’s for the last five years. Her last day is July 28.

“I am very excited about this new opportunity, but at the same time, I am very sad to be leaving Honor, an organization that captured my heart and became such an enormous part of my life for the past five years,” Slomba said in an email. “The future of Nate's Honor Animal Rescue is extremely bright and I have no doubt that they will be successful in all of their endeavors.”

Slomba said she is excited about Nate’s plans for expanding its campus and plans to return for the grand opening.