Lakewood Ranch resident Beth Vandroff paused to take in the sight as a group of more than 20 volunteers began to clear out bushes and branches Oct. 7 in woodsy Dream Oaks Camp.

“Volunteering is near and dear to our hearts as a group and we're here to clean up the property and give it an overall facelift to make it nice and pristine for the season,” said Vandroff, who works for Gulf Coast Property Management.

A group of seven volunteers from the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance helped sort donations and restock racks at The Twig on Thursday. The Twig allows foster children to shop for clothes free of charge. Photo by Scott Lockwood.

The event was one of more than two dozen in-person and virtual events with more than 220 volunteers that made up the fourth annual Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance Gives Back Volunteer Days Oct. 7-9.

“We just enjoy giving back to the community and Gulf Coast Property Management (a member of the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance) is a big believer in giving back,” Vandroff said. “The Foundation for Dreams is an unbelievable organization."

Volunteers from organizations that belong to the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance also worked at The Twig, a boutique which provides children in foster care with clothing and shoes free of charge. They sorted and tagged clothing and moved it to the sales floor.

Volunteers from the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance and other groups from central Florida gather to help clean up the Foundation for Dreams site on Thursday. Photo by Scott Lockwood.

Keith Pandeloglou, who directs Lakewood Ranch Community Activities, said the event had a special meaning. He said The Twig was a newer organization with a great mission that he wanted to be a part of and learn how they could get the word out in the community for people in the foster system.

“I think personally, as someone who doesn't have kids, any opportunity I can have to give back to kids makes me feel like I'm doing my job as a you know, a pseudo parent,” Pandeloglou said. “There are others that may not have that ability.”