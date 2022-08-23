A home in LakeHouse Cove at Waterside topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Richard Hackel and Lynn Dee Hackel, of Sarasota, sold their home at 793 Crosswind Ave. to Barbara Schulman, trustee, of Sarasota, for $3 million. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,274 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,790,200 in 2018.

Country Club

Michael and Kathleen Raynor, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 13309 Matanzas Place to Deborah Vincent, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1,555,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two-and-two-half baths, a pool and 2,866 square feet of living area.

Mary Wood Weill, trustee, of Royal Oak, Michigan, sold the home at 6828 Bay Hill Drive to Stephen Marshall Bull and Susan Cassidy Bull, of Lakewood Ranch, for $730,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two-and-two-half baths and 2,511 square feet of living area. It sold for $330,000 in 2019.

Ramsea LLC sold the home at 7805 Troon Court to Janice Fisher, of Montague, Michigan, for $665,000. Built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,564 square feet of living area. It sold for $568,000 in February.

Country Club East

Amir and Mietra Harandi sold their home at 14722 Secret Harbor Place to John and Roxanne Wurtzbacher, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1,325,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,461 square feet of living area. It sold for $740,000 in 2017.

GreyHawk Landing

Patricia Littlejohn, of Parrish, sold the home at 13116 Harriers Place to Dennis and Brenda Edmonds, of Bradenton, for $1.1 million. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,514 square feet of living area. It sold for $348,600 in 2013.

Peter Marron, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 12667 Cara Cara Loop to Peter Marron Jr. and Elyse O’Neill, of Lakewood Ranch, for $520,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,251 square feet of living area. It sold for $258,900 in 2004.

River Place

Carl and Adrienne Schaney, of Placida, sold their home at 6914 73rd Court E. to Geoffrey Arthur Pankau, of Cypress, California, for $999,900. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 4,223 square feet of living area. It sold for $585,000 in 2019.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

John and Karen Hammersmith, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7510 Camden Harbour Drive to Marian Piecek, of Lemont, Illinois, for $905,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,021 square feet of living area. It sold for $499,000 in 2020.

Polo Run

Karvna and Calvin Tran, of Bradenton, sold their home at 17912 Polo Trail to Brian Hansen and Tina Louise Michels-Hansen, of Bradenton, for $900,000. Built in 2020, it has six bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 3,908 square feet of living area. It sold for $477,300 in 2020.

Bradley Gavelek sold the home at 17033 Polo Trail to James and Amanda Mullins, of Bradenton, for $785,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,353 square feet of living area. It sold for $600,000 in 2021.

Serenity Creek

Tim and Karen Horn, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12941 Bliss Loop to Christopher James Olson and Elizabeth Leigh Olson, of Bradenton, for $899,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,684 square feet of living area. It sold for $449,300 in 2015.

Rosedale Addition

Paul and Kathleen Jacobi, of Milford, Connecticut, sold their home at 4724 Royal Dornoch Circle to Vincent Bonetti and Julie Kay Bonetti, of Bradenton, for $775,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,217 square feet of living area. It sold for $405,000 in 2020.

Rosedale

Dale and Eileen Nunnelley sold their home at 8708 51st Terrace E. to Thomas and Nancy Cerniglia, of Bradenton, for $720,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,164 square feet of living area. It sold for $371,000 in 2019.

Karyn Louise Wild, of Friendswood, Texas, sold the home at 8715 51st Terrace E. to Edward and Jodie Mench, of Lakewood Ranch, for $690,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,101 square feet of living area. It sold for $415,000 in 2019.

Mill Creek

Benjamin and Stephanie Ziskal, of Auburndale, sold their home at 13622 Second Ave. N.E. to Amanda and Ross Sheehan, of Bradenton, for $710,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,463 square feet of living area. It sold for $425,000 in 2019.

Greenbrook

B. Kent and Earlene Biggerstaff, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6410 Royal Tern Circle to William and Mary Gregg, of Lakewood Ranch, for $670,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,973 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2014.

Coach Homes at Lakewood National

Yolanda Dwyer, of Lakewood Ranch, sold her Unit 2511 condominium at 5940 Wake Forest Run to Christopher Spofford, of Bradenton, for $650,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It sold for $322,000 in 2020.

Edgewater

Andre Charbit, of Le Castellet, France, sold his home at 8478 Idlewood Court to Yolanda Dwyer, of Lakewood Ranch, for $590,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,884 square feet of living area. It sold for $310,000 in 2019.

Woodbrook

John and Ann Yockey, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4725 Silvermoss Drive to Glenn and Michelle Hayhurst, of Fenton, Missouri, for $585,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,199 square feet of living area.

Waterlefe

Jerome and Linda Daly sold their home at 608 Misty Pond Court to Alan Hewitt and Jo Ann Miller, of Bradenton, for $575,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,420 square feet of living area. It sold for $362,000 in 2020.

Carlyle at the Villages of Palm Aire

David and Cheryl Bennett, of Louisville, Kentucky, sold their home at 4984 Creekside Trail to Michael and Rosemary Sieben, of Sarasota, for $550,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,022 square feet of living area. It sold for $342,000 in 2018.

Mandalay

Darlene Batten, of Okawville, Illinois, sold the home at 4520 62nd Ave. E. to Bryan and Maureen Bryfeznski and Anthony and Cory Schmidt, of Oneida, Wisconsin, for $550,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,295 square feet of living area. It sold for $395,000 in 2020.

Mallory Park

Charlene Carbone, of Duette, sold her home at 12110 Seabrook Ave. to Christopher and Jennifer Kalis, of Bradenotn, for $535,000. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,979 square feet of living area. It sold for $365,900 in 2020.

Coach Homes at River Strand

Mark and Carol Ann Chadwick, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 6204 condominium at 6806 Grand Estuary Trail to Purchasing Fund 2020-1 LLC for $530,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It sold for $253,000 in 2017.

Lake Vista Residences

Mary and Frank Lamendola, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the Unit E-404 condominium at 7612 Lake Vista Court to Michael and Deborah Leaf, of Bradenton, for $525,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,762 square feet of living area. It sold for $340,000 in 2015.

Baudrits 14

WT Estates LLC sold the home at 22115 27th Ave. E. to Alan and Elizabeth Fleury, of Bradenton, for $520,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,470 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2021.

Indigo

Thomas and Yadira Roback, of Bradenton, sold their home at 13004 Deep Blu Place to Ravindra Pratap Singh and Annie Tuong Oanh Troung, trustees, of Bradenton, for $520,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,642 square feet of living area. It sold for $298,700 in 2017.