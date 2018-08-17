Lake Club residents meet Cubs manager

+The thrill of life

During the A Life Story Foundation road trip to Pittsburgh to raise ALS awareness, Lake Club's Kevin Swan, his wife, Shaina, and their 6-month-old daughter, Elliott, took in a Cubs-Pirates game.

Before the game Aug. 17, baby Elliott got up close and personal with Cubs manager Joe Maddon.

"We had the most amazing day in Pittsburgh," Kevin Swan said. "I got to meet Joe Maddon and the Pirates were so hospitable from the security guards, elevator operators, ushers to the head of public relations."

+Birthday treat

Some 4-year-olds might not have been so happy celebrating their fourth birthday by going to school.

Mary Anne Poulton. Courtesy photo.

Greenbrook's Mary Anne Poulton, who turned 4 on her first day of pre-kindergarten Aug. 13 at Kids-R-Kids Learning Academy of Lakewood Ranch, didn't mind at all.

She was all smiles as she arrived in a doughnut-cake-themed shirt carrying treats for her classmates.

"She was super excited about her cupcakes at snack time," said her mom, Tara Poulton.