A home in Lake Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. SD TLC Holdings LLC sold the home at 8211 Genoa Blvd., to Jack Keshish and Elizabeth Hein Keshish, trustees, of Bradenton, for $1,102,400. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,275 square feet of living area.

University Park

C. David and Karen Wilson, of University Park, sold their home at 7408 Mayfair Court to Jon and Joanna Saltzman, of University Park, for $989,000. Built in 1994, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,719 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $712,500 in 2000.

Stephen Patrice, of Osprey, sold the home at 8116 Collingwood Court to Grace Masefield, of University Park, for $690,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,246 square feet of living area.

Grosvenor Gardens

George and Janet Miles, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8315 Grosvenor Court to Tim and Denise Hoffman, of University Park, for $850,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,533 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $208,700 in 2012.

Country Club East

Thomas and Mary Joy Weber, trustees, of Acworth, Ga., sold the home at 14714 Leopard Creek Place to Jeffrey Bell and Nora White, of Lakewood Ranch, for $745,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,796 square feet of living area.

William Daniel and Jacqueline Harris, of Bradenton, sold their home at 15419 Blackmoor Terrace to Gary and Patricia Moorhead, of Bradenton, for $700,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,424 square feet of living area.

Riverdale Revised

Patti Lynn and Thomas Frederick Winkler, trustees, of Beulah, Wyo., sold the home at 4215 Third Ave. N.E., to Theresa Guest, of Bradenton, for $689,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,851 square feet of living area.

John Theis Jr., of Bradenton, sold his home at 4408 Swordfish Dr., to Garey Higdon, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $540,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,686 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $340,000 in 2009.

Edward Carrington Jr., trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 340 46th Court E., to Ryan Ward and Jia Shin, of Lakewood Ranch, for $480,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,920 square feet of living area.

Glennon Brown, of Royal Palm Beach, sold his home at 420 36th St. N.E., to Samuel Joseph and Amy Beatty, of Sarasota, for $275,500. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,764 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $189,500 in 2003.

Country Club

Michael and Kelly Horner, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7075 Twin Hills Terrace to Daniel and Roni Modica, of Lakewood Ranch, for $685,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,681 square feet of living area.

Craig and Deanna Delfabro, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7511 Abbey Glen to Seth and Rissa Wilson, of Lakewood Ranch, for $655,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,943 square feet of living area.

Jennifer Ann Fitzgerald, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 7004 Twin Hills Terrace to Jacqueline and William Harris, of Lakewood Ranch, for $630,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,862 square feet of living area.

Larry and Beverly Moore, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 7314 Edenmore St., to Joseph and Lynn Bornstein, of Lakewood Ranch, for $435,000. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,172 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $365,000 in 2014.

Scott and Donna Lamoureaux, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7748 U.S. Open Loop to Nicusor Marius and Elena Iulia Pauna, of Bradenton, for $390,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,089 square feet of living area.

Salete Martins Alves, of Parrish, sold her home at 7286 Lismore Court to Oscar Hernandez and Thao Nguyen, of Bradenton, for $330,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,840 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $340,000 in 2016.

Kenwood Park

Janet Oliver, trustee, and Ronald Damele, of Saint Helena, Calif., sold the home at 8123 Abingdon Court to Ruel and Judith Wright, of Bloomington, Ill., for $685,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,462 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $329,800 in 2013.

Pomello Park

Eric and Rita Bonnett, of Venice, sold their home at 21309 67th Ave. E., to Peggy Lovejoy and Daniel Kind, of W. Salem, Wis., for $667,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,554 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2010.

Moorings at Edgewater

John Allen and Sandra Joyce Wharton, of Athens, Ohio, sold their Unit 202 condominium at 6405 Moorings Point Circle to George Hishmeh and Hana Hishmeh, trustees, of Port Charlotte, for $645,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,963 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $550,400 in 2015.

Robert and Dorothy Lamalie, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 202 condominium at 6409 Moorings Point Circle to Robert Burke, of Lakewood Ranch, for $549,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,155 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $681,800 in 2005.

Rye Wilderness Estates

Louis and Anita Zinzi, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 210 166th St. N.E., to Gu and Suzanne Paoli, of Bradenton, for $575,000. Built in 2012, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,451 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $382,500 in 2012.

Kevin and Diane O’Malley sold their home at 17014 Fourth Ave. E., to Justin Foster and Colelli for $460,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,259 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in 2013.

Savanna

Richard Johnson and Heidi Wilt Johnson, of Bradenton, sold their home at 13513 Saw Palm Creek Trail to Michael Anthony and Gabrielle Marie Carneglia, trustees, of Concord, N.C., for $575,000. Built in 2019, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 4,306 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $565,100 in 2019.

River Club South

Daniel and Pamela Wood, of Sarasota, sold their home at 9616 Royal Calcutta Place to Robert and Patricia Dingess, of Lakewood Ranch, for $565,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,580 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $605,000 in 2014.

Daniel Perka and Louise Pulizzi, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 10146 Glenmore Ave., to Karen and Alan Droege, of Indianapolis, for $415,000. Built in 1997, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,146 square feet of living area.

Mallory Park

Michael Kentley and Amanda Paige Jones, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12215 Seabrook Ave., to Brian Ronald and Maryann Goetsch, of Naperville, Ill., for $559,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,485 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $569,600 in 2018.

Ascot

Emilio and Diana Alba, of Parrish, sold their home at 7427 Ascot Court to Charles David and Karen Wilson, of University Park, for $550,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,563 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $525,000 in 2016.

Riverwalk Ridge

Bevin and Linda Myers, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 12418 Lobelia Terrace to Jack and Geraldina Riggenbach, of Marietta, Ga., for $540,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,977 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $480,000 in 2004.

Country Meadows

James Lavieri, of Bradenton, sold his home at 424 Country Meadows Way to Steven and Carol Hosdale, of Bradenton, for $535,000. Built in 2006, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,436 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $366,000 in 2009.

Braden Oaks

Michael and Carol Brady, of Plant City, sold their home at 3705 65th St. E., to Gabriel Robert Buky Jr. and Martha Pareta, of Bradenton, for $532,500. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 3,115 square feet of living area.

Enclave at Country Meadows

James and Linda Panchisin, of Bradenton, sold their home at 902 145th St. Circle N.E., to Ashley and Jordan Brady, of Bradenton, for $525,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,982 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $461,400 in 2015.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Lata Patel, of Tampa, sold her home at 336 Heritage Isles Way to Barry and Jennifer Ransom, of Bloomington, Ind., for $459,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,827 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $390,000 in 2008.

Ronald and Linda Hough, of Greensboro, N.C., sold their home at 8632 Stone Harbour Loop to Andrew and Michell Jones, of Bradenton, for $345,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,991 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $312,200 in 2004.

Regina Chappell, of Bradenton, sold her home at 8027 Haven Harbour Way to Mary Ann Gottermeier, of Ontario, N.Y., for $333,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,708 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $309,900 in 2018.

Preserve at Panther Ridge

Lance and Corynne Bolam, of Bradenton, sold their home at 8222 Snowy Egret Place to Richard and Sandra Sweeney and Linda Sweeney, of Bradenton, for $438,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 3,128 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $268,700 in 2012.

Del Tierra

Christopher and Lora Ellen Bostick, of Charles Town, W.Va., sold their home at 368 Grande Vista Blvd. to Jodi Lynn and Joseph James Koehler, of Bradenton, for $405,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 3,264 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $365,000 in 2017.

Minette Balch and Mitchell Conner sold their home at 15741 High Bell Place to Sherley Rivera Lopez, of DeFuniak Springs, for $298,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,498 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,500 in 2015.

Summerfield

Douglas Whitney, of Lakewood Ranch, sold his home at 11803 Clubhouse Dr., to Daniel and Lucy Newman, of Bradenton, for $405,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,454 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $341,000 in 2002.

Desanka Vulovich-Carp, of Savannah, Ga., sold her home at 6323 Rose Rush Court to Wesley Allen Byrd Huffman and Julia Marie Huffman, of Lakewood Ranch, for $265,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,667 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $168,900 in 2003.

Rosedale Addition

Luis and Krysta Santos, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4804 Royal Dornoch Circle to Lisa Karkashian, of Bradenton, for $404,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,400 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $385,000 in 2014.

Greyhawk Landing

David and Nina Howard sold their home at 276 Dahlia Court to Thomas and Susann Elliott, of Bradenton, for $397,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,230 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $208,500 in 2011.

Braden Pines

Jason and Kellie Kaip, of Venice, sold their home at 10816 Forest Run Dr., to Mickey Davis and Sarah Lynn Bryan, of Bradenton, for $390,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,228 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2017.

Mill Creek

Jeffrey and Tracey Lightburne, of Bradenton, sold their home at 603 133rd St. E., to Christopher and Heather Caudill, of Bradenton, for $390,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,099 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,000 in 2013.

Dawn and Timothy Byers, of Fruithurst, Ala., sold their home at 507 135th St. E., to Brenda Stewart, trustee, of Bradenton, for $360,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,854 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2015.

Anne Popp, trustee, of Ellenton, sold the home at 1006 136th St. E., to Travis Braden and Shannon Kristy Treese, of Bradenton, for $330,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,048 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $175,000 in 2012.

Carlyle at the Villages of Palm Aire

Thomas Gering and Beatrice Bryan, of Walnut Creek, Calif., sold their home at 5121 Creekside Trail to Steven Pfile and Sarah Pfile, trustees, of Menasha, Wisc., for $389,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,916 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $222,600 in 2002.

Chaparral

Constance Doto and Debra Ciardello, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5915 Sandstone Ave., to Evgeny Gut and Nadezhda Kuntsevich, of Sarasota, for $381,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,857 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $345,000 in 2017.

Heritage Harbour

BGRS LLC sold the home at 6536 Willowshire Way to Shawn Aaron and Amanda Lynn Moore, of Bradenton, for $375,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,006 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $381,000 in April.

Country Creek

Jeff and Amanda Pereira sold their home at 14710 First Ave. E., to Andrew and Shannon Rivard, of Bradenton, for $367,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,360 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $372,000 in 2019.

Indigo

Richard and Deborah Karsmarski, of N. Stonington, Conn., sold their home at 13017 Deep Blue Place to Kenneth and Caroline Spirduso, of Lakewood Ranch, for $356,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,766 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $359,500 in 2018.

Crossing Creek Village

Nghia and Hang Nguyen, of Las Vegas, sold their home at 4877 68th St. Circle E., to Ryan and Kristin Timm, of Bradenton, for $355,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 3,211 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,500 in 2015.

Ridge at Crossing Creek

Daniel and Felicia Owens, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7754 Ridgelake Circle to Katie Fortin, Coleman Brantley and Corey Fortin, of Bradenton, for $354,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,862 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $312,900 in 2017.

Silverlake

Mark and Lisa Hefflefinger, of Barnarsdville, N.C., sold their home at 5022 60th Dr. E., to Gustavo Adolfo Cano-Monterroso and Rubia Cruz, of Bradenton, for $343,400. Built in 2005, it has five bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,725 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $417,000 in 2005.

Arbor Grande

Arnold Barry and Jane Lee Myers, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 2332 Starwood Court to Linda Fox, of Bradenton, for $325,000. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,965 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $309,900 in 2019.

Central Park

Cynthia Wrick, of Sarasota, sold her home at 4690 Claremont Park Drive to Colleen Gleason, of Bradenton, for $315,000. Built in 2012, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,772 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $295,000 in 2017.

Creekwood

Ryan and Kristin Timm, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4605 72nd Court E., to Estefania Buitrago, of Bradenton, for $300,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,634 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $255,000 in 2017.

Rosedale Golf and Tennis Club

James and Karen Racine, of Canadian Lakes, Mich., sold their home at 8740 52nd Drive E., to Douglas Szlompek and Deborah Rubin, of Port Washington, N.Y., for $294,000. Built in 1994, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,539 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $50,500 in 1994.

River Sound

Robert and Diane Somers, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 5623 River Sound Terrace to John Seager and Linda Seager, trustees, of Hollis, N.H., for $292,500. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,744 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $185,100 in 2010.

Greenbrook

Keith and Dawn Elsbree, of Crown Point, Ind., sold their home at 15334 Searobbin Dr., to Geoffrey Hayes and Christina Chalfant, of Lakewood Ranch, for $252,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,411 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $154,000 in 2010.

Peridia

John and Jo Kendall, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 4910 Kilty Court E., to Jason Reynolds, of Bradenton, for $250,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,747 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in 2008.

Miramar Lagoons

Craig Bray, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 104 condominium at 8227 Miramar Way to Harry and Ruth Leichter, of Lakewood Ranch, for $240,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,626 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2017.

Harmony

Jack Michael Maag sold his home at 12305 Trailhead Dr., to Nila Rameshchandra Dabhi and Uma Makwana, of East Quogue, N.Y., for $225,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,498 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $219,700 in 2016.

River Isles

Coral Green Homes LLC and William Hyer, of Parrish, sold the home at 4305 Teakwood Circle to Katherine Gusie, of Sarasota, for $215,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,120 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $120,000 in 2019.

River Strand

Dennis and Cheryl Rambo, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 242 condominium at 7705 Grand Estuary Trail to Richard and Mary Squizzero, of Cranston, R.I., for $200,000. Built in 2009, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,156 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $165,000 in 2016.