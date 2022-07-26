A home in The Lake Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Donald Erwin and Patricia Provenzano, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8469 Pavia Way to John Patrick Thielen Jr. and Bill Biggerstaff, of Key West, for $2.81 million. Built in 2021, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,832 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,992,100 in 2021.

Harbour Walk

Catherine Carey and Frank Meola Jr., of Bradenton, sold their home at 575 Fore Drive to Anthony and Traci Amatore, of Bradenton, for $1.8 million. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,085 square feet of living area. It sold for $795,000 in 2020.

Esplanade

Michael and Catherine Coonfield, of Marblehead, Massachusetts, sold their home at 4824 Cabreo Court to Gerald and Teresa Donlon, of Schaumburg, Illinois, for $1.55 million. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,138 square feet of living area. It sold for $730,300 in 2017.

River Club South

William and Sharon Bender, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 7543 Tori Way to Jeffrey and Mary Alvarez, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1,525,000. Built in 2000, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,694 square feet of living area. It sold for $625,000 in 2015.

Nancy Futch, of Bradenton, sold her home at 10514 Cypress Point Drive to Karen Lake and Kathryn Lake, of Bradenton, for $875,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,427 square feet of living area. It sold for $500,000 in 2015.

Country Club

Barbara Monet, trustee, sold the home at 8115 Lone Tree Glen to Team Soup to Nuts LLC for $1.5 million. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,988 square feet of living area.

Daniel Rothaupt, of East Lyme, Connecticut, sold the home at 7036 Brier Creek Court to Thomas Max and Terri Rambo, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1.1 million. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,742 square feet of living area.

Jerry and Shari Rogers, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7236 Lismore Court to Michael and Jennifer Davidove, of Reno, Nevada, for $825,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,148 square feet of living area. It sold for $343,000 in 2010.

James and Patricia O’Rourke, of Venice, sold their home at 8302 Tartan Fields Circle to Phyllis Zelda Levy, of Lakewood Ranch, for $546,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,523 square feet of living area. It sold for $274,000 in 2019.

Tamera and Charles Roulund, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 8219 Championship Court to Roulund Holdings 8219 LLC for $521,700. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,507 square feet of living area. It sold for $629,000 in 2021.

Mallory Park

Gwendolyn Cech, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 12130 Cranston Way to Jihad Banat and Khouloud Ghalayani, of Bradenton, for $1 million. Built in 2020, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,483 square feet of living area. It sold for $680,000 in 2021.

Sean and Jamie Liston, of O’Fallon, Missouri, sold their home at 12415 Blue Hill Trail to Bobby Plassat Burnet and Jillian Burnett, of Bradenton, for $851,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,859 square feet of living area. It sold for $529,900 in 2020.

Serenity Creek

Jukka and Katri Palonen, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12978 Bliss Loop to Christopher Grant Slowik and Trista Kaye Slowik, of Bradenton, for $970,000. Built in 2017, it has five bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 3,958 square feet of living area. It sold for $501,100 in 2017.

Braden Woods

Ramy Pablo Elmasri and Tina Marie Scarpino sold their home at 9219 67th Ave. E. to Quinn Satkowski and Lynn Lannuziata, of Bradenton, for $965,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,843 square feet of living area. It sold for $799,900 in 2021.

Runction Properties LLC sold the home at 9711 Braden Run to Jacob Thomas Barker and Lynn Ella Rider Barker, of Bradenton, for $630,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,701 square feet of living area. It sold for $338,500 in 2017.

Mote Ranch

Robert Kent Kendal, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 6176 Palomino Circle to Wade and Cheryl Kelly, of Bradenton, for $875,000. Built in 2004, it has six bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,475 square feet of living area. It sold for $468,500 in 2004.

Greenbrook

Robert Bach Jr. and Elizabeth Jane Bach sold their home at 14218 Sundial Place to Mark Dalnodar and Amanda Dalnodar, trustees, of Bradenton for $860,000. Built in 2005, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,875 square feet of living area. It sold for $459,500 in 2016.

Mill Creek

Dennis and Lisa Ann Hertzler, of Bradenton, sold their home at 14403 22nd Place E. to Scott and Laura Brehm, of Bradenton, for $860,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,013 square feet of living area. It sold for $455,000 in 2008.

Matthew Heath Bush and Barbara Daniela Negron De La Fuente, of Sarasota, sold their home at 13524 Second Ave. N.E. to Jonathan Alt and Emilie Marie Alt, of Bradenton, for $830,000. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,948 square feet of living area. It sold for $440,000 in 2019.

Charles Funk and Scott Rockwell, of Parrish, sold their home at 1803 154th St. E. to James Ahearn and Cherise Williams, of Bradenton, for $745,000. Built in 2009, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,450 square feet of living area. It sold for $170,000 in 2017.

Greyhawk Landing

Matthew Maurice Streiff and Nichole Streiff, of North Port, sold their home at 328 Blackbird Court to David Griffin and Kelley Turici Griffin, of Bradenton, for $852,500. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,167 square feet of living area. It sold for $547,400 in 2020.

Curtis and Breann Ellis, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, sold their home at 12428 Daisy Place to David Tipton and Lisa Carroll, trustees, of Bradenton, for $840,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,125 square feet of living area. It sold for $472,000 in 2017.

Pomello Park

Kathy Cunnien, of Lakewood Ranch, sold her home at 23207 75th Ave. E. to Scott and Cynthia Stillings, of Bradenton, for $850,000. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,042 square feet of living area.

Watercrest

Daniel and Connie Davidson, of Borden, Indiana, sold their Unit 401 condominium at 6438 Watercrest Way to David Lance, trustee, of Blue Ash, Ohio, for $800,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,134 square feet of living area. It sold for $553,900 in 2006.

Greyhawk Landing West

Melissa and Jason Perri, of Bradenton, sold their home at 916 Buttercup Glen to OP SPE TPA1 LLC for $775,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,822 square feet of living area. It sold for $480,000 in 2020.

Summerfield

Nicholas Rapisardi and Caitlin VanDyk, of Bradenton, sold their home at 11123 Marigold Drive to Gerald and Leslie Ann Karr, of Stamford, Connecticut, for $725,000. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,380 square feet of living area. It sold for $425,000 in 2018.

Rye Wilderness Estates

Cesar Alvarez Jr., trustee, and Albert Alvarez and Claudia Patricia Serna Alvarez, of St. Petersburg, sold the home at 16818 Fifth Terrace N.E. to Michael MacKay and Lori MacKay, trustees, of Bradenton, for $720,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,723 square feet of living area.

Central Park

Karl and Janelle Sidnam, of Bradenton, sold their home at 11758 Forest Park Circle to Mark and Emily Swain, of Lakewood Ranch, for $699,000. Built in 2012, it has five bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,494 square feet of living area. It sold for $400,000 in 2020.

University Place

Mary Mastro, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 7338 Meeting St. to Jay and Freda Krosnick, of Chester, Maryland, for $613,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,116 square feet of living area. It sold for $342,000 in 2005.

Chaparral

Paul and Elisabeth Schopfer, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 6853 Wagon Wheel Circle to John and Lisa Demerjian, of Sarasota, for $600,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,162 square feet of living area. It sold for $270,000 in 2001.

Rosedale Addition

Terrel Lewis Byers and Patricia Diane Byers and Darwin Joseph Powell sold their home at 10017 Carnoustie Place to Yim Kwan Cheng, of Lakewood Ranch, for $588,000. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,694 square feet of living area. It sold for $314,500 in 2020.

Harborage on Braden River

Jerome and Nicole Banks, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5515 Simonton St. to Thomas and Susan Knapp, of Bradenton, for $580,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,110 square feet of living area. It sold for $285,000 in 2019.

Ridge at Crossing Creek

Anna Gershfeld, of Miramar, sold her home at 7681 Ridgelake Circle to Calvin and Karyna Tran, of Bradenton, for $576,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,136 square feet of living area. It sold for $360,000 in 2017.

Mirabella at Village Green

Jeffrey and Belinda Castonguay sold their home at 7007 Costa Bella Drive to William and Marlon Harbin, of Bradenton, for $568,000. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,525 square feet of living area. It sold for $424,600 in 2019.

Hidden Meadows

Roman and Ekaterina Nazarova, of Ocala, sold their home at 6123 26th Ave. E. to Nicole and Jerome Banks, of Bradenton, for $550,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,940 square feet of living area. It sold for $297,000 in 2015.

Rosedale

Susan McCool, of Ellenton, sold her home at 8647 54th Ave. Circle E. to Richard George Krtausch and Connie Sue Krtausch, of Bradenton, for $525,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,837 square feet of living area. It sold for $312,500 in 2005.

Sabal Harbour

Leland and Karen Staats, of China, Maine, sold their home at 4456 Sanibel Way to J. Russell Boyce and George Smith, of Oxon Hill, Maryland, for $525,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,956 square feet of living area. It sold for $285,000 in 2019.

Creekwood

Michael and Reba Pearson, of Ellenton, sold their home at 7303 50th Terrace E. to Vincent Heine and Dana Marie Gaetano, of Bradenton, for $515,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,803 square feet of living area.

Gates Creek

Vincent Toth, of Riverview, sold his home at 314 111th St. E. to Ezekiel Michijah Crozier and Lacy Lynn Crozier, of Bradenton, for $515,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,104 square feet of living area. It sold for $265,000 in 2014.

Harmony

Natalie Ivelisse Narvaez and Anthony Lagene Lapietra, of Bradenton, sold their home at 11906 Meadowgate Place to Harold Tabaie and Jila Amini Tabaie, of Parrish, for $515,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,759 square feet of living area. It sold for $293,200 in 2016.