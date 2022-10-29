A home in Lake Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Brian and Pamela Sue Benson, of Maggie Valley, North Carolina, sold their home at 16307 Baycross Drive to CCFD Inc. for $2.1 million. Built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 4,766 square feet of living area.

Reserves at Harbour Walk

James and Susan Birmingham, trustees, of Newport Beach, California, sold the home at 681 Regatta Way to Frank and Susan Lopresti, of Bradenton, for $2,085,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,055 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.97 million in May.

Lakehouse Cove at Waterside

Michael and Anne Falk, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 8116 Grande Shores Drive to Peter and Elaine Kares, of Sarasota, for $1.7 million. Built in 2020, it has two bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,678 square feet of living area. It sold for $851,300 in 2020.

Preserve at Panther Ridge

Marc Pelletz and Charlotte Foster, trustees, sold the home at 8316 Purple Martin Court to Amanda and Lisa Marie Hruby, of Bradenton, for $1.56 million. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,315 square feet of living area. It sold for $720,000 in 2021.

Country Club

Lawrence and Julie Fineberg, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 7003 Dominion Lane to Daniel and Erika Gomillion, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1.3 million. Built in 2006, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,021 square feet of living area. It sold for $950,000 in 2007.

Brenda Fiske, trustee, of University Park, sold the home at 8312 Championship Court to James Hermiston III and Arcinee Hovanessian-Hermiston, of Lakewood Rach, for $1.25 million. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,164 square feet of living area. It sold for $556,000 in 2018.

Jacqueline and Evaleen Hopkins, trustees, of Shelbyville, Michigan, sold the home at 7112 Sandhills Place to Brian and Sarah Ehmann, of Lakewood Ranch, for $699,900. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,804 square feet of living area. It sold for $380,000 in 2004.

Teresa Barsuco and Ana Plechy, trustees, and Jose Luis Basurco, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 6819 Bay Hill Drive to Jonathan Sean Kaplan, of Beachwood, Ohio, for $650,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,147 square feet of living area. It sold for $240,000 in 1998.

Del Webb

Frank Tota and Alla Resnick, of Jacksonville, sold their home at 7414 Chester Trail to Richard Craig Timmerman and Michelle Phillips-Timmerman, of Bradenton, for $1.2 million. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,488 square feet of living area. It sold for $553,500 in 2018.

Esplanade

Jon and Tamara Schwarz sold their home at 12826 Sorrento Way to James Vasquez, of Bradenton, for $1.15 million. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,304 square feet of living area. It sold for $566,700 in 2019.

Greyhawk Landing West

Mitchell and Melissa Hanback, of Bradenton, sold their home at 618 Rosemary Circle to John Cleminshaw and Melissa Popek, of Uniontown, Ohio, for $1.15 million. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,854 square feet of living area. It sold for $646,600 in 2016.

Janice Fishburne, trustee, of Port Charlotte, sold the home at 12313 Goldenrod Ave. to Joanne Galasso and Steven Luke Galasso, of Lutherville, Maryland, for $800,000. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,513 square feet of living area. It sold for $520,000 in 2020.

Waterlefe Golf and River Club

Gerald and Judith Solomon, of Cincinnati, sold their home at 10808 Winding Stream Way to Mark Franz Elmer and Ashley Lynn Elmer, of Bradenton, for $1.15 million. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,469 square feet of living area. It sold for $685,000 in 2004.

Pomello Park

Cheryl Buchanan, of Bradenton, sold her home at 6305 217th St. E. to Alex Linzi and Meghann Hickman, of Bradenton, for $989,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, four baths and 2,716 square feet of living area.

Bridgewater

Gregory John Denham and Kate Elizabeth Denham, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 13620 Swiftwater Way to Jason Ross Duke and Stephanie Jones Duke, of Bradenton, for $945,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,112 square feet of living area. It sold for $650,000 in 2021.

Lakewood National

Jeffrey and Jamie Marie Hartfield, of Bradenton, sold their home at 17403 Hickok Belt Loop to Jesse and Stacey Lyn Sutela, of Bradenton, for $933,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,248 square feet of living area. It sold for $528,000 in 2019.

Henley

Luke Ford, of The Villages, sold his home at 6915 Cumberland Terrace to Brenda Fiske, trustee, of University Park, for $930,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,118 square feet of living area. It sold for $750,000 in 2021.

Riverdale Revised

Michael and Jessica Rhine, of Lewes, Delaware, sold their home at 4504 Blue Marlin Drive to Todd Grates and Shannon White Grates, of Bradenton, for $900,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,520 square feet of living area. It sold for $970,000 in May.

Enclave at Country Meadows

Mark and Ashley Elmer, of Bradenton, sold their home at 905 145th St. Circle N.E. to Donald Eugene Winant and Joan Mary Winant and Kimberly Ann Winant, of Dumont, New Jersey, for $865,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,146 square feet of living area. It sold for $685,000 in 2021.

Tidewater Preserve

Paula and Michael Byrne, of Palos Park, Illinois, sold their home at 932 Preservation St. to Robert and Mileah Hudgins, of Bradenton, for $790,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,249 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2013.

Grand Oaks at Panther Ridge

Johnathan Redwanz and Glorimar Ortiz Ruiz, of Jacksonville, sold their home at 22408 76th Ave. E. to Kendall Brett Huskey and Rebecca Huskey, of Bradenton, for $785,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,993 square feet of living area.

River Club South

Barbara Brown and Dolores Tylka, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7302 Dunes Court to Louis and Nancy Clark, of Bradenton, for $780,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,259 square feet of living area. It sold for $339,000 in 2018.

Central Park

Alvaro Cornejo Cobo and Romina Damone Lopez, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 4805 Boston Common Glen to Matthew James Erchull, of Bradenton, for $755,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,630 square feet of living area. It sold for $517,500 in 2020.

Regents Park

Frank Salamone, of Bolton Landing, New York, sold the home at 8121 Regents Court to Sonal Potu, of Sarasota, for $750,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,987 square feet of living area.

Greyhawk Landing

David and Shawn Wherry, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12823 Penguin Drive to Cyril and Jannie Calpin, of Bradenton, for $695,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,313 square feet of living area. It sold for $358,000 in 2016.

Country Creek

Gregory and Cheryl Maher, of Dover, New Hampshire, sold their home at 411 147th St. E. to Barry Pattison and Lacey Yell, trustees, of Bradenton, for $684,900. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,477 square feet of living area. It sold for $475,000 in 2020.

Lagoon at Tidewater Preserve

Lutricia Rowe, of Fairfield, Pennsylvania, sold her Unit C condominium at 1109 Riverscape St. to Higgins Gayheart, of Bradenton, for $680,000. Built in 2011, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,332 square feet of living area. It sold for $330,000 in 2015.

Watercrest

Robert Harris, of Lakewood Ranch, sold his Unit 302 condominium at 6430 Watercrest Way to Lawrence Stuart Flax and Diane Stephanie Flax, of Bradenton, for $670,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,742 square feet of living area. It sold for $336,000 in 2017.

Braden Pines

Richard and Meghan Titus, of Bradenton, sold the home at 10712 Forest Run Drive to Serdar-Stephen Alemdar and Alexandrea Alemdar, of Ontario, California, for $640,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,146 square feet of living area. It sold for $325,000 in 2015.

Woodbrook

Ian and Teresa Watson, of Sunderland, United Kingdom, sold their home at 4605 Cedar Brush Terrace to Ali Hassan Karaki and Hanadi Karaki, of Sarasota, for $640,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,222 square feet of living area. It sold for $409,500 in 2015.

Watch at Waterlefe

Todd and Kelley Christy, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 25-D condominium at 9453 Discovery Terrace to Rene Rowland and Lynn Nucci, of Bradenton, for $625,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,156 square feet of living area. It sold for $285,000 in 2018.

Arbor Lakes

Dwayne Ledesma, Personal Representative, Fernando Ledesma and Deborah Ledesma, of Tarpon Springs, sold the home at 7211 Spur Court to Yu Kung, of Medina, Washington, for $620,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,563 square feet of living area. It sold for $220,600 in 1996.

Water Oak

Darrell and Carla Cummings, of Arcadia, sold their home at 6745 64th Terrace E. to Richard Hamleton and Elcy Malaver, of Bradenton, for $615,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,314 square feet of living area. It sold for $477,500 in 2005.

Del Tierra

William Ourand and Marquetta Lynette Ourand, of Huntsville, Arkansas, sold their home at 214 Tapa Parrish Run to Hai Nguyen and Monica Thuy Pham, of Bradenton, for $590,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,812 square feet of living area. It sold for $380,000 in 2018.

Mallory Park

Lauren Nicole Lee and Alan James Milewski, of Bradenton, sold their home at 11616 Golden Bay Place to Jennifer Deane and Thomas Albert Deane Jr., of Eagleville, Pennsylvania, for $590,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,964 square feet of living area. It sold for $389,900 in 2021.

Windward

Dylan Alexander Longo and Brianna Nicole Douglas, of Bradenton, sold their home at 8490 Frangipani Terrace to Constance Reiser, of Fort Myers, for $580,000. Built in 2021, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,430 square feet of living area. It sold for $328,400 in 2021.

Coach Homes at River Strand

Brian and Wendy Stevens, of Milford, Connecticut, sold their Unit 5502 condominium at 6614 Grand Estuary Trail to Vlad and Lola Volkov, of Aurora, Ohio, for $565,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,108 square feet of living area. It sold for $272,500 in 2017.

Ayesha Begum, of Ontario, Canada, sold her Unit 2304 condominium at 314 Winding Brook Lane to Cindy and Paul Carlson, of Smithfield, Rhode Island, for $475,000. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It sold for $230,000 in 2013.

Country Club East

Lawrence Lussier, of Surprise Arizona, sold his home at 7162 Westhill Court to Messina Loop LLC for $560,000. Built in 2011, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,603 square feet of living area.

Rosedale

Joyce Rice, of Stow, Ohio, sold her home at 8721 53rd Place E. to OP SPE TPA1 LLC for $552,800. Built in 1997, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,094 square feet of living area.

Lakeside Woods

Melissa Renfer sold the home at 5864 Lakeside Woods Circle to Jaceler LLC for $549,000. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,868 square feet of living area.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Griselle Paz, of Bradenton, sold her home at 8328 Haven Harbour Way to Rubin Raju, of Bradenton, for $525,300. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,580 square feet of living area. It sold for $213,000 in 2013.

Harmony

Mattamy Tampa/Sarasota LLC sold the home at 5557 Coachwood Cove to Paul Segar and Anthony Gricco Jr., of Bradenton, for $519,000. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,324 square feet of living area.

Fairfax

Dale and Brenda Reigle, of Orchard park, New York, sold their home at 4322 Fairfax Drive E. to Ed Rosabal, of Bradenton, for $510,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,707 square feet of living area. It sold for $201,000 in 2004.

Azario at Esplanade

Daunia Frances Kellamis and Denise Marie Rubino, of St. Augustine, sold their home at 15654 Sacile Lane to Margaret Anne Walsh, of Winchester, Massachusetts, for $495,000. Built in 2021, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,558 square feet of living area. It sold for $367,700 in 2021.

Chaparral

Norman and Diane Silverstein, of Sandy Springs, Georgia, sold their home at 6815 Wagon Wheel Circle to Brian Stone and Kelly Pape, of Sarasota, for $495,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,762 square feet of living area. It sold for $165,600 in 1998.

Oakbrooke at River Club North

Dennis and Maureen Boyle, of Vancouver, Washington, sold their home at 6642 Oakbrooke Circle to Kristin Kinney McDonald and James McDonald, of Bradenton, for $480,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,820 square feet of living area. It sold for $248,000 in 2020.

Indigo Ridge at University Place

Nicola and Isabelle Colella, of Norridge, Illinois, sold their home at 8210 Indigo Ridge Terrace to Kevin John Pingel, of Bradenton, for $475,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,664 square feet of living area. It sold for $349,000 in 2006.

Miramar Lagoons

Paul Brian Krick, of Winter Park, sold his Unit 101 condominium at 8429 Miramar Way to James Mengjun Hui and Mei Cong, of Sarasota, for $475,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,626 square feet of living area. It sold for $263,200 in 2019.

Summerfield

Mustapha and Esther Turay, of Parrish, sold their home at 6338 Yellowtop Drive to Corey and Elizabeth O’Connor, of Bradenton, for $475,000. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,720 square feet of living area. It sold for $127,400 in 1998.

Nareline Rivera and Kelvin Casillas Ayala, of Parrish, sold their home at 6455 Golden Leaf Court to OP SPE TPA1 LLC for $433,550. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,550 square feet of living area. It sold for $282,500 in 2019.

Pinehurst

Deborah Ann Bowers, trustee, of Ranson, West Virginia, sold the Unit 200 condominium at 7485 Eleanor Circle to Edith Tuckerman Williams, of Sarasota, for $465,000. Built in 1994, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,619 square feet of living area. It sold for $118,000 in 1994.

Terrace at Tidewater Preserve

Angel Marley LLC sold the Unit 423 condominium at 1010 Tidewater Shores Loop to John Brennan, of Sarasota, for $460,000. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,151 square feet of living area. It sold for $208,000 in 2019.

Veranda at River Strand

Old World Travel LLC sold the Unit 2326 condominium at 6715 Grand Estuary Trail to Laure Marie Mosier and George James McMurtry Jr., of Port Matilda, Pennsylvania, for $450,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,716 square feet of living area. It sold for $225,000 in 2015.

Palme Aire at Sarasota

Nelson Martin Jr., of Lakewood Ranch, sold his home at 8127 Timber Lake Lane to Timothy Christensen, of Racine, Wisconsin, for $433,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,552 square feet of living area. It sold for $245,000 in 2016.

Amberly

Heather Marie Altman, of Sarasota, sold her home at 5969 Amberly Drive to Darryl and Mary Kolberg, of Bradenton, for $425,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,442 square feet of living area. It sold for $282,000 in 2020.

Sabal Harbour

Veronica Jayne Reed, of East Sussex, United Kingdom, and Matthew James Attwood, of Bristol, United Kingdom, sold their home at 4584 Runabout Way to Ana Piumbini, of Bradenton, for $425,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,685 square feet of living area. It sold for $115,000 in 2011.