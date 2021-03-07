Lake Club home tops sales at $2.01 million in the Lakewood Ranch and east Bradenton area

A home in Lake Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Donnie and Sherrill Moore, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 16113 Clearlake Ave. to Peter and Lilia Kozicky, of Bethlehem, Pa. for $2.01 million. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,479 square feet of living area.

Pomello Park

Richard and Melissa Hall, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 19706 71st Ave. E. to Brent and Staci Howleger, of Bradenton, for $1.45 million. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,164 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $550,000 in 2014.

Country Club

Kimberlie Lynn Summers, trustee, sold the home at 7427 Greystone St. to Jack Steenbarger and Susan Benson-Molnar, of Bradenton, for $1.4 million. Built in 2007, it has six bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,026 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.05 million in 2016.

John Bonner, trustee, and Christine Bonner, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 7225 Ashland Glen to Kevin and Madonna Charles, of Kailua Kona, Hawaii, for $985,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,061 square feet of living area.

Leo Rovers, trustee, of Nova Scotia, Canada, sold the home at 13506 Montclair Place to Naudain Street LLC for $702,500. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,870 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $495,000 in 2014.

Jerome and Carolyn Pujol, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 7180 Sandhills Place to Steven Chester and Debra Ann Chester, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, for $399,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,107 square feet of living area.

Riverdale

Rob Keefe, of Bradenton, sold the home at 4619 Fourth Ave. N.E. to Steven Mainardi, trustee, of Bradenton, for $1,385,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,566 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $875,000 in 2005.

Zlatko and Jasminka Vujic, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4119 Second Ave. E. to Shane McDonald and Angela Jones, of Bradenton, for $350,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,985 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $186,500 in 2016.

Concession

Eber and Patricia Brown, of Bradenton, sold their home at 8325 Farington Court to Donnie and Sherrill Moore, of Bradenton, for $1,329,500. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,535 square feet of living area.

Duane Kendall Young and Marci Patrice Young, trustees, of Bethesda, Md., sold the home at 19435 Beacon Park Place to Nicholas Antonio Munno and Alysa Marie Munno, of Bradenton, for $1,189,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,071 square feet of living area.

River Club North

Dirk Patrick Taylor and Laura Marie Taylor, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6808 Pinehurst Place to Justin Shawn Randolph and Robyn Randolph, of Bradenton, for $1,043,500. Built in 1997, it has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,105 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $900,000 in 2020.

Rye Wilderness Estates

Brent and Staci Holweger sold their home at 16623 Second Ave. E. to Moises and Marisol Vega, of Bradenton, for $788,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,054 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $550,100 in 2016.

Country Club East

Steven and Deborah Askin, of Bradenton, sold their home at 14822 Castle Park Terrace to Kevin Hartman and Janis Hartman, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, for $749,900. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,672 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $685,000 in 2019.

Edward and Joan Corcoran, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 143333 Stirling Drive to Steven Harvey and Ellen Redeker, of Glendale, Wis., for $530,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,176 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $415,900 in 2013.

Edgewater

Michael Boggs and Linh Vu sold their home at 8301 Sailing Loop to Jared and Aimee Hermann, of Bradenton, for $680,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,375 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $425,000 in 2015.

David Hesse, of Sarasota, sold his home at 6582 Waters Edge Way­­ to Peter and Elizabeth nelson, of Lakewood Ranch, for $499,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,050 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $360,000 in 2013.

Dude Ranch Acres

Joseph and Janie Bennett, of Hudson, sold their home at 6404 45th Ave. Drive E. to Arsenio Amaran Mesa and Yiliam Rivera Varela, of Bradenton, for $640,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,334 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $510,000 in 2006.

Waterlefe

John and Roberta Gittler, of Prescott, Ariz., sold their home at 605 Sand Crane Court to James and Anne Marie Howe, of Bradenton, for $630,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,442 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $415,200 in 2001.

Polo Run

Daniel and Jessica Tripoli, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 6514 Rosehill Farm Run to Adriano and Raquel Diaz, of Bradenton, for $602,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,448 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $425,000 in 2017.

Treymore at Village of Palm Aire

Jeffrey and Ilana Jones, of Atlanta, sold their home at 4863 Carrington Circle to James Norman Reid and Martha Velez Reid, of Sarasota, for $583,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,952 square feet of living area.

Mill Creek

Thomas and Carol Woolery, of Bradenton, sold their home at 15104 17th Ave. E. to Jenny and Alexander Pappas, of Bradenton, for $580,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,745 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in 2010.

Robert and Laurie Connelly, of Bradenton, sold their home at 13616 Third Ave. N.E. to Dennis and Ashley Jackson, of Bradenton, for $450,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,130 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $413,000 in 2019.

Beacon Cove at River Place

Albert Horrigan Jr. and Carol Howes Horrigan, of Brevard, N.C., sold their home at 6728 70th Court E. to Daniel and Linda Ploger, of Bradenton, for $575,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,277 square feet of living area.

Rosedale Addition

Michael and Jennifer Shaw sold their home at 4505 Baltry Court to Mark and Amy Burling, trustees, of Bradenton, for $565,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,284 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $407,000 in 2019.

Kay Kurtz and Helene Simpson-Kurtz, of Bradenton, sold their home at 10211 Marbella Drive to Louis Peccarelli, of Bradenton, for $561,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 3,023 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $425,800 in 2016.

Watercrest

Louis Soscia, of Bradenton, sold his Unit 201 condominium at 6340 Watercrest Way to William Stichter and Mary Liu-Stichter, of Garden City, N.Y., for $550,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,376 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $472,000 in 2005.

Enclave at Country Meadows

Isidro Iturralde and Jessica Ospina-Iturralde, of Bradenton, sold their home at 937 145th St. Circle N.E. to Clifton Jamie Holland and Nancy Denise Holland, of Bradenton, for $527,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,762 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $374,400 in 2016.

Ashley Trace at University Place

Scott and Darcy Johnston, of University Park, sold their home at 7832 Ashley Circle to Matthew Mayper, of University Park, for $515,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,498 square feet of living area.

Heritage Harbour

Carol Jerrehian, of Lakeland, sold her home at 6723 Rookery Lake Drive to Heide Mary and Alan Moskovciak, of Pembroke Pines, for $491,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,268 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $335,000 in 2016.

Summerfield

Nigel and Kim Wright sold their home at 11250 Rivers Bluff Circle to Rolando and Anna Reyes, of Lakewood Ranch, for $490,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,732 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $442,500 in 2015.

Stephen and Elizabeth Densmore sold their home at 12009 Summer Meadow Drive to Ann MacClellan, of Grand Island, N.Y., for $489,900. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,366 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $385,000 in 2015.

Robert and Diane Bittner sold their home at 11104 Marigold Drive to Daniel Mason and Darlene Mason, of Lakewood Ranch, for $378,000. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,079 square feet of living area.

Adam and Emmanuelle Cecil, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12630 Rockrose Glen to Ian and Hailey Hickman, of Lakewood Ranch, for $369,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,823 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,000 in 2016.

Dennis Miano, of Parrish, and Ilanit Klang-Geffre, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6268 Tupelo Trail to Keith Marquart, of Lakewood Ranch, for $327,900. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,771 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,000 in 2020.

Tidewater Preserve

Frank Caspulla and Mary Romanik, of Bradenton, sold their home at 924 Preservation St. to Jason Rupe and Laura Arroyo-Rupe, of Bradenton, for $445,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,977 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $519,100 in 2008.

GreyHawk Landing

Jed and Leslie Croissant, of Bradenton, sold their home at 219 Dove Trail to Sixiu Liu, of Bradenton, for $439,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,730 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $395,000 in 2019.

Sabrena Smith, of Bradenton, sold her home at 12340 Lavender Loop to Brian Labrune, of Bradenton, for $424,900. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,665 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 2007.

Bettyanne Vogt, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 12564 Natureview Circle to SPH Property Three LLC for $401,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,509 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $370,000 in 2018.

Del Tierra

Otis and Kathleen Scott, of Ft. Myers, sold their home at 15005 Trinity Fall Way to William and Susan Manns, of Depew, N.Y., for $430,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,036 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2017.

The Moorings at Edgewater

Marsha Zapson, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 101 condominium at 6435 Moorings Point Circle to Nancy Lazar, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, for $430,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,983 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $403,000 in 2015.

Central Park

Peter and Danielle Geleta sold their home at 11822 Forest Park Circle to Michael Cronin, of Bradenton, for $425,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,723 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $220,000 in 2013.

Donald Calahan, trustee, sold the home at 11410 Belvedere Terrace to Brandon Parra and Jennifer Sartori, of Bradenton, for $392,500. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,278 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $372,500 in 2017.

Woodbrook

Betty Roberts sold the home at 4727 Lake Breeze Terrace to June and Philip Borntrager, of Sarasota, for $420,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,227 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $410,000 in 2020.

Riverwalk Village Cypress Banks

Tracy Stubbins, of Bradenton, sold her home at 11614 Water Poppy Terrace to Bridget and Timothy Prichard, of Lakewood Ranch, for $400,100. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,425 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $245,000 in 2012.

Riverwalk Village

Gurdev and Balwant Grewal, of San Ramon, Calif., sold their home at 7424 Arrowhead Run to Mark McCauley, of Greenland, N.H., for $400,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,013 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $340,000 in 2019.

Rosedale

Tamara Carey, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 5229 88th St. E. to Jean-Pierre Finnell and Gwyneth Lee Finnell, of Wallingford, Pa., for $400,000. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,056 square feet of living area. It previously sold for 379,000 in 2018.

Bridgewater

Anne Darnell, of Palm Grove, sold her home at 13115 Belknap Place to Stuart Taube and Margaret White, of Bradenton, for $398,500. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,231 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $341,900 in 2014.

Carlyle at the Village of Palm Aire

William Evans, trustee, sold the home at 5288 Creekside Trail to Renata Goritsas and Illia Larmolenko, of Sarasota, for $389,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,113 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $370,000 in 2016.

Coach Homes at Lakewood National

Sadna Mohan, of Naperville, Ill., sold her Unit 3721 condominium at 17805 Gawthrop Drive to Thomas and Donna Didiego, of Bradenton, for $385,000. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,108 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $375,000 in 2020.

Chaparral

Mark and Kimberly Papa, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 6859 Sagebrush Circle to Opendoor Property Acquisition LLC for $379,600. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,051 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $184,800 in 1997.

Clubside at Country Club East

Bruce and Jamie Philpott, of Geneseo, N.Y., sold their Unit 4-B condominium at 7504 Divot Loop to Donna DiBenedetto, and Christine DiBenedetto, of Bradenton, for $370,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,748 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,000 in 2017.

Tara

Sharon Viner, of Bradenton, sold her home at 6320 Turners Gap Road to Kimberly August, of Bradenton, for $369,900. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,733 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $335,000 in 2005.

Del Webb

Timothy and Stephanie Messonnier, of Port Saint Lucie, sold their home at 6929 Holbrook Cove to Randall and Janice Saffles, of Uniontown, Ohio, for $367,000. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,428 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $304,100 in 2019.

Annette Leo, of Johns Creek, Ga., sold her home at 6739 Haverhill Court to David and Darlene Zaccaria, of Orchard park, N.Y., for $330,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $333,800 in 2020.

Palm Aire at Sarasota

Alan and Teri Schlemmer, of Sun City West, Ariz., sold their home at 5739 Timber Lake Drive to Taylor Joel Henninge and Rebecca Elizabeth Chamberlain, of Sarasota, for $360,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,788 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $305,000 in 2019.

Bartley Longabach, of Sarasota, sold his home at 8211 Timber Lake Lane to Doug Brien, of Piedmont, Calif., for $320,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,327 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $125,500 in 1986.

Old Grove at Greenfield Plantation

Jimmie Simpson, trustee, of Pinellas Park, sold the home at 10442 Old Grove Circle to Lonnie Hawk, of Bradenton, for $355,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,332 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $188,300 in 2001.

Sabal Harbour

Chard and Kayla Marie Raterman, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4505 Cabbage Key Terrace to Mario and Cheryl Diciesare, of Bradenton, for $350,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,856 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $305,000 in 2019.

Indigo

Barbara Ann Ryan, of Sarasota, sold her home at 3728 Azurite Way to NDTCO, trustee, for $345,000. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,528 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $284,400 in 2017.

Creekwood

The Bank of New York Mellon, trustee, sold the home at 4705 78th Court E. to Robert Ashley, of Parrish, for $336,500. Built in 1996, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,944 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in 2004.

Whitebridge Court

M. Bradford Sanders, trustee, sold the home at 7623 Whitebridge Glen to Lawrence Gay Jr., of Bradenton, for $330,000. Built in 1994, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,609 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 2018.

Braden River Lakes

Tod and Barbara Phinney, of Albuquerque, N.M., sold their home at 703 50th St. E. to Cristina Colon, of Tallevast, for $325,000. Built in 1989, it has five bedrooms, two baths and 2,280 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $123,900 in 2000.

Harmony

Melissa Barlett sold her home at 11643 Rolling Green Drive to Michael and Jennifer Shaw, of Bradenton, for $325,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,728 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $156,000 in 2019.

Coach Homes at River Strand

Charles and Linda Graves, of Penfield, N.Y., sold their Unit 402 condominium at 8004 Grand Estuary Trail to Timothy and Julie Hurley, of Bradenton, for $324,900. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,108 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $297,500 in 2018.

Clifton Jamie Holland and Nancy Denise Holland, of Bradenton, sold their home at 502 Winding Brook Lane to Richard Parish II and Merrie Parish, trustees, of Columbia City, Ind., for $314,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,108 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2012.

Peridia Isle

Carol Sarno and Jay Pabian, trustees, of Wilbraham, Mass., sold the home at 4054 Caddie Drive E. to Steven Smith, of Bradenton, for $310,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,886 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $224,400 in 2014.