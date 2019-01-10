Lake Club home tops sales at $1,425,000

A home in Lake Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Charles Eaton, of Lady Lake, sold the home at 7921 Waterton Lane to Cecile and Tammy Patterson, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1,425,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,990 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.35 million in 2018.

Country Club Village

Thomas and Michelle Carlson, of St. Petersburg, sold their home at 13507 Matanzas Place to Morgan and Elizabeth Bentley, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1,399,000. Built in 2008, it has five bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 4,463 square feet of living area.

Thomas and Alice DeGregorio sold their home at 13403 Matanzas Place to Steven and Lori Valentino, of Lakewood Ranch, for $760,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,870 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $615,000 in 2012.

Michael and Jean Donnellon, of Madison, Ind., sold their home at 7704 Weston Court to John and M.D. Jacqueline Dixon, of Lakewood Ranch, for $640,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 3,543 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $725,000 in 2014.

Jay and Madelynn Sacks, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7981 Royal Birkdale Circle to Michael and Michele Campbell, of Bedford, N.H., for $600,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,869 square feet of living area.

Thomas and Sally Patton, of Herts, United Kingdom, sold their home at 6815 Turnberry Isles Court to Steven Lewis and Patricia Hoag, of Bradenton, for $575,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,796 square feet of living area.

Krystian and Wioletta Stypula sold their home at 11736 Strandhill Court to Anthony Giovanniello Jr., of Lakewood Ranch, for $535,000. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,255 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $649,000 in 2009.

Deanna Magdich, trustee, sold the home at 12209 Thornhill Court to Eric and Patricia Cheyne, of Lakewood Ranch, for $375,000. Built in 2011, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,859 square feet of living area.

Concession

James and Ann Wolcott, of Bradenton, sold their home at 8317 Farington Court to Howard Short, trustee, of Chesterfield, Mo., for $1,035,000. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,594 square feet of living area.

Tidewater Preserve

Tracey and Laverne Pfab, of McKinney, Texas, sold their home at 5511 Tidewater Preserve Blvd. to Dennis and Joan Jackson, of Bradenton, for $839,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,553 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $693,700 in 2015.

Country Club East

Lyle and Nadine Paradise, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 14605 Newtonmore Lane to David Graziadei and Alexis Ekberg, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, for $635,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,746 square feet of living area.

George and Jana Morgan, of Alberta, Canada, sold their home at 14438 Stirling Drive to Dorothy Phillips and Kathryn Wood, of Lakewood Ranch, for $333,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,822 square feet of living area.

Greenbrook Village

Scott and Nicole McGuigan, of Miramar Beach, sold their home at 13339 Swallowtail Drive to Mark and Laura Horner, of Lakewood Ranch, for $605,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,381 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $635,000 in 2015.

Michael and Diana Rodgers sold their home at 14422 Sundial Place to Barbara Owens, of Lakewood Ranch, for $499,000. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,098 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $404,000 in 2010.

Joshua and Kelly Laning, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 6417 Blue Grosbeak Circle to HPA US1 LLC for $415,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,572 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $317,000 in 2014.

Dhruv Sarna, of New York City, sold his home at 15356 Blue Fish Circle to Nicole Behar, of Bradenton, for $308,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,034 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $205,000 in 2012.

Michael and Mary Ann Delisle, of Grand Forks, N.D., sold their home at 15103 Searobbin Drive to Guadalupe Barguez and Jose Garcia Soto, of Bradenton, for $239,500. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,275 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $315,500 in 2005.

Lakewood National

Neil Coulson and Ashley Lambert, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5523 Arnie Loop to Timothy and Susan Foss, of Marine on St. Croix, Minn., for $585,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,427 square feet of living area.

Lennar Homes LLC sold the home at 5645 Arnie Loop to James and Rebecca Ray, of Lakewood Ranch, for $510,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,371 square feet of living area.

Cypress Creek Estates

Trent and Nancee Moore sold their home at 6169 Ninth Ave. Circle N.E., to Ricardo and Leslie Gonzalez, of Bradenton, for $565,000. Built in 1992, it has five bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 3,301 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $490,000 in 2017.

Preserve at Panther Ridge

Roy and Cynthie Levin, of Blairsville, Ga., sold their home at 22485 Panther Loop to Lawrence and Pamela Chaisson and James Dias, of Bradenton, for $530,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,589 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $291,000 in 2010.

Rye Wilderness Estates

Mark Coppens and Laura Coppens, of Bradenton, sold their home at 17014 Second Ave. E., to Nathan and Jessica Stith, of Bradenton, for $514,000. Built in 2012, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,902 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $412,000 in 2012.

Marshall Howard and Nicole Bigos sold their home at 302 166th St. E., to Charles and Evelina Sprague, of Bradenton, for $490,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 3,880 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $503,800 in 2016.

River Wind

Neal Signature Homes LLC sold the home at 1041 River Wind Circle to Bradley and Penny Velie, of Bradenton, for $483,900. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,563 square feet of living area.

Watercrest

George Zimmerman and Donald Shellenberger sold their Unit 401 condominium at 6310 Watercrest Way to John and Cheryl Kersey, of Brookfield, Wis., for $477,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,134 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $699,000 in 2005.

Bridgewater

Dean and Janine Smith, of Farmington, N.Y., sold their home at 13807 Swiftwater Way to Clifford and Victoria Bueno, of Bradenton, for $465,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,372 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $418,900 in 2017.

John and Katherine Drobny, trustees, sold the home at 5509 Goodpasture Glen to Dominick and Deborah Dicanio, of Lakewood Ranch, for $380,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,221 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 2015.

Braden Woods

Gary and Carolyn Barber, of The Villages, sold their home at 6013 99th St. E., to Charlie and Dedra White, of Lakewood Ranch, for $450,000. Built in 1994, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,469 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2012.

Lyle and Robin Wentz, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 9312 65th Ave. E., to Wayne Sisk Jr., of Lakewood Ranch, for $410,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,186 square feet of living area.

Joseph and Juana Verycken, of Bradenton, sold their home at 9018 60th Ave. E., to Stephanie Conyers, of Bradenton, for $278,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,288 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $195,300 in 2014.

Esplanade

Terence and Linda Thorne, of Nova Scotia, Canada, sold their home at 13228 Sorrento Way to Philip and Tracey Cameron, of Ontario, Canada, for $440,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,874 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $418,200 in 2017.

GreyHawk Landing

Linda Biribauer, of Bradenton, sold her home at 12528 Natureview Circle to Josephine and Bryan Parr, of Bradenton, for $435,000. Built in 2004, it has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,828 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $417,000 in 2012.

Harvey Short, of Newfoundland, Canada, sold his home at 1122 Brambling Court to Joseph and Amy Banach, of Bradenton, for $385,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,274 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $257,000 in 2011.

David Lantz, of Sarasota, Timothy Lantz, of Fletcher, N.C., and Jeryle Hostetler, of Archbold, Colo., sold their home at 12559 Cara Cara Loop to Laroy and Wendy Carff, of Bradenton, for $345,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,222 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $330,000 in 2007.

Desoto Woods

William and Janice Bailey, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8031 Desoto Woods Drive to John and Tina Roberts, of Sarasota, for $430,900. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,218 square feet of living area.

Country Creek

David and Tamara Carr, of Ellenton, sold their home at 311 141st Court N.E., to Brandon and Virginia Phillips, of Bradenton, for $400,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,506 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $329,900 in 2004.

Arbor Lakes

Ronald and Elizabeth Potter, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6218 Saddlehorn Ave., to Steven and Midori McMahan, of Sarasota, for $396,900. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,365 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $380,000 in 2016.

Del Tierra

Mark and Lynne Halper, of Bradenton, sold their home at 15514 Trinity Fall Way to Andrew and Christine Katz, of Morristown, N.J., for $387,400. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,358 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $349,100 in 2016.

Riverwalk Village Cypress Banks

Michelle Bradley, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 11019 Hyacinth Place to Wendy Haggerty, of Lakewood Ranch, for $385,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,475 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2012.

Central Park

Glen and Michelle Greenwalt, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12307 Tranquility Park Terrace to Jessica Obert, of Bradenton, for $369,000. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,892 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $375,000 in 2017.

James and Meghan Lee, of Sarasota, sold their home at 11924 Forest Park Circle to Peter and Melissa Withers, of Bradenton, for $315,000. Built in 2012, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,044 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $219,500 in 2012.

Xiaobin Feng, of Ontario, Canada, sold her home at 12180 Longview Lake Circle to Douglas and Kari Ferris, of Bradenton, for $300,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,865 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $253,000 in 2015.

Brian Walsh and Sonya Menard, of Palmetto, sold their home at 11336 White Rock Terrace to John Schaller, of Bradenton, for $270,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,293 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $263,500 in 2016.

Neal Shehab, of Bradenton, sold his home at 12171 Longview Circle to Dylan Chisesi and Brooke Gore, of Bradenton, for $252,500. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,293 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $239,800 in 2014.

Ridge at Crossing Creek

Dina Vitale sold her home at 7421 Ridgelake Circle to William and Michele Adamson, of Manchester, Maine, for $360,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,136 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $323,600 in 2016.

Milton and Phyllis Kimps, of Brown, Wis., sold their home at 7429 Ridgelake Circle to Betty Ann Manly, trustee, of Bradenton, for $322,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,774 square feet of living area.

Polo Run

Lennar Homes LLC sold the home at 17006 Blue Ridge Place to Dawn and Richard Fertig and Marie and Arthur Meyers, of Lakewood Ranch, for $359,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,546 square feet of living area.

Harborage on Braden River

Steven and Christina Hunt, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 5407 Conch Island Drive to Richard Rackley, of Colorado Springs, Colo., for $355,000. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,084 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,000 in 2013.

Mote Ranch

Caspar and Mechthild Wagner, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6536 Copper Ridge Trail to Patricia Lyne, of Whiting, N.J., for $355,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,053 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $210,000 in 2001.

Brookside Estates

Darrin and Michelle Campbell, of Sarasota, sold their home at 755 129th St. N.E., to Michael Fox, of Bradenton, for $350,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,393 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $331,000 in 2016.

Rosedale Addition

WCI Communities LLC sold the home at 4418 Baltry Court to Mark and Anne Irvine, of Bradenton, for $342,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,217 square feet of living area.

WCI Communities LLC sold the home at 4525 Baltry Court to Suzanne and David Rahinsky, of Bradenton, for $290,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,659 square feet of living area.

Rosedale Golf and Tennis Club

William and Ronna High, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 4931 88th St. E., to Garland and Joan Craft, of Bradenton, for $327,000. Built in 1997, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,773 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $223,000 in 2011.

Francis and Cynthia Simons, of Bradenton, sold their home at 8627 54th Ave. Circle E., to Kenneth and Sherri Miller, of Bradenton, for $300,000. Built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,617 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2012.

Alan and Deborah Miller, of Bradenton, sold their home at 8730 53rd Terrace E., to Jean Fox, trustee, of Bradenton, for $260,000. Built in 1994, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,321 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 2011.

Watch at Waterlefe

Richard and Cheryl Reyenger, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 20-C condominium at 951 River Basin Court to Kim Calhoun and Jill Calhoun, trustees, of Grosse Ile, Mich., for $325,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,156 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 2013.

Tara

Kenneth and Jill Filow, of Liverpool, N.Y., sold their home at 7343 Birds Eye Terrace to Philip and Jean Mucenski, of Bradenton, for $312,500. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,730 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $315,000 in 2016.

Dorothy Fletcher, Lawrence Wachter and Gail Leon, trustees, sold the home at 6437 Stone River Road to John and Lucy Golden, of Bradenton, for $292,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,119 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $220,000 in 2009.

David and Suzanne Sackman, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6738 Peach Tree Creek Road to Elisa and Michael Graber, of Bradenton, for $289,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,838 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,000 in 2001.

Erwin and Betty Kelly, trustees, of Richland, Mich., sold the home at 6614 Stone River Road to Donna Severino, of Bradenton, for $266,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,071 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $165,000 in 1997.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Mesa Verde Assets LLC sold the home at 8814 Haven Harbour Way to James Washburn and Colleen Fitzgerald, of Bradenton, for $309,0000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,057 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 2018.

Stan Pollitt, of Tampa, sold his home at 8316 Haven Harbour Way to Kaylee Pollitt, of Bradenton, for $237,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,016 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $209,500 in 2013.

Coach Homes at River Strand

Joseph and Loretta Elliott sold their Unit 8502 condominium at 7015 Grand Estuary Trail to James and Barbara Wagner, of Fremont, Ind., for $305,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,108 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $279,000 in 2014.

Rosemary Bachar, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 4004 condominium at 7144 River Hammock Drive to Kathy and David Simko, of Bradenton, for $269,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $212,300 in 2012.

Whitebridge Court

Carl Raud, of Sarasota, sold his home at 6304 Walton Heath Place to Patricia Dearborn and Shirley Eaton, of Chelmsford, Mass., for $305,000. Built in 1993, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,590 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $193,000 in 2000.

Greenfield Plantation

Margaret Lewis, trustee, sold the home at 735 Planters Manor Way to Dianne Hubata, of Bradenton, for $300,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,169 square feet of living area.

Hampton Terrace at University Place

Deutsche Bank Trust Co., trustee, sold the home at 7829 Drayton Circle to James and Kristine McLusky, of Mercer, Pa., for $288,200. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,431 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $355,000 in 2018.

Palm Aire at Sarasota

James Dias, of Bradenton, sold his home at 5771 Timber Lake Drive to Tonya Andrello, of Sarasota, for $279,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,454 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $111,500 in 2000.

Peridia

James and Allene Reed, trustees, of Gwynedd, Pa., sold the home at 4913 Clubview Court E., to Peter and Christine Jankowski, of Bradenton, for $268,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,631 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $249,900 in 2004.

Country Oaks

SRQ Real Estate Investments LLC sold the home at 4923 80th Ave. Circle E., to Ludy Cole, of Sarasota, for $265,000. Built in 1986, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $110,000 in 1996.

Katalin Johnson and Judy Somos, of Roscoe, Ill., sold their home at 5029 82nd Way E., to Derick and Jizzel De Leon, of Sarasota, for $249,900. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,260 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $141,000 in 2002.

Jeffrey and Paula McPeeks, of Gatlinburg, Tenn., sold their home at 8321 Cypress Lake Drive to Zirkleber Jose de Souza e Silva and Samila Lippert, of Sarasota, for $243,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,536 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $185,000 in 2004.

Sabal Harbour

Bernard and Ayesha Fonseca, of Branch, Ga., sold their home at 4602 Runabout Way to Keith and Hope Peterson, of Bradenton, for $260,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,936 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $146,500 in 2001.

Kamal and Kumari Khanal, of Pittsburgh, sold their home at 4659 Runabout Way to Terrance Cox and Connie Taylor Cox, of Bradenton, for $235,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,665 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $224,000 in 2018.

Gates Creek

Debra Monastra sold the home at 11101 Third Ave. E., to Brett and Michelle Andrzejewski, of Bradenton, for $258,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,024 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $130,900 in 1997.

Sondra Morrissey ad Patrick Averill, of Oxford, N.C., sold their home at 11132 Second Ave. E. to Vincent Soper for $227,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,376 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $162,500 in 2013.

Miramar Lagoons

Universal Insurance Managers Inc. sold the Unit 203 condominium at 8435 Miramar Way to Kevin and Melinda McAuliffe, of Portsmouth, R.I., for $249,500. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,812 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $330,000 in 2006.

Heritage Harbour

James Washburn and Colleen Fitzgerald, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 6736 Willowshire Way to Thomas Keeley and Myung Kim, of Bradenton, for $243,000. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,554 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2016.

Desoto Lakes Country Club Colony

Cheryl Lynn Griggs, trustee, of Powell, Tenn., sold the home at 4712 Tournament Blvd. to Robert and Amanda Kuiken, of Sarasota, for $225,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,033 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $72,500 in 1978.

Summerfield Village

Chaz and Ariadna Fitzgerald, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 12219 Hollybush Terrace to Deborah Lander and Robert Birdsall III, of Lakewood Ranch, for $220,000. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,301 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $200,000 in 2014.