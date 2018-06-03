Lake Club home tops sales at $1.35 million

A home in Lake Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Timothy and Kristina Hornung, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 16116 Clearlake Ave., to Keith Tanguay and Francene Martin, of Bradenton, for $1.35 million. Built in 2014, it has six bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,299 square feet of living area.

Country Club Village

Timothy and Michelle Lea, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 7211 Pasadena Glen to John Bray and Cynthia Bray, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1.24 million. Built in 2004, it has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,457 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.3 million.

Maule Enterprises LLC sold the home at 12715 Deacons Place to Andrew and Mary Dietterle, of Bradenton, for $900,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,581 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $670,000 in 2010.

Philip and Karen Yates, of Allen, Texas, sold their home at 7026 Kingsmill Court to Dan Huber and Tania Robillard, of Quebec, Canada, for $744,200. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,838 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $880,000 in 2007.

Martin McNamara, of Lakewood Ranch, sold his home at 6716 The Masters Ave., to Jonathan and Wendy Dayton, of Middlebury, Conn., for $524,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,838 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $570,000 in 2003.

Duncan and Sally Dickson, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 7228 Lismore Court to Stephen and Carol Chafetz, of Mashpee, Mass., for $485,100. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,709 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $500,000 in 2015.

Barbara Blackman, trustee, of Ronald Blackman, of Bradenton, sold the home at 11716 Strandhill Court to Gary and Louise Sedotto, of Hartsdale, N.Y., for $396,000. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,258 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $422,000 in 2010.

Waterlefe Golf and River Club

Terry and Cindy Holinsky sold their home at 1012 Rainbow Court to Cathleen and Jeffery Reneer, of Bradenton, for $779,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,425 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $557,000 in 2014.

Country Club East

Tammy Beisler, trustee, and Gary Beisler, of Bradenton, sold the home at 7425 Haddington Cove to Donald Croce and Jill Rathburn, of Lakewood Ranch, for $775,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,725 square feet of living area.

Joel Eikenhorst, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 7135 Westhill Court to Barbara Camoia, of West Harrison, N.Y., for $401,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,792 square feet of living area.

Riverdale

Gregory and Debra Marx, trustees, of Chesterfield, Mo., sold the home at 3903 Fifth Ave. N.E., to Wayne and Nicole Giroux, of Bradenton, for $710,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,501 square feet of living area.

River Club South

Titi McNeill sold the home at 10163 Cherry Hills Ave. Circle to Angel and Isabel Caban, of Bradenton, for $670,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,701 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $640,000 in 2013.

Rye Wilderness Estates

Gregory and Darlene Apple, of Bradenton, sold their home at 352 165th Court N.E., to Mark and Sharon Samphilipo, of Bradenton, for $634,000. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,887 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $505,000 in 2012.

Preserve at Panther Ridge

Millard and Eva Rash, of Bradenton, sold their home at 22476 Panther Loop to TTL Luxury Properties LLC for $500,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,129 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $695,000 in 2005.

Central Park

John and Erika Foster, of Bradenton, sold their home at 11510 Gramercy Park Ave., to Michelle and Timothy Lea, of Lakewood Ranch, for $482,500. Built in 2011, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,048 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $378,700 in 2011.

Grant Garbach, of Phoenix, sold his home at 11418 Griffith Park Terrace to Milan and Ludmila Simik, of Sarasota, for $379,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,202 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $344,500 in 2016.

Rosedale Highlands

Cheryl Pagnotta, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 9703 53rd Terrace E., to Susan Popyer and David Roseberry, of Bradenton, for $460,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,270 square feet of living area.

Tidewater Preserve

Joseph and Nancy Foster, trustees, of Vancouver, Wash., sold the home at 5201 Lake Overlook Ave. to Edward Suor and Louise Gray, of Bradenton, for $430,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,438 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $401,400 in 2014.

Greenbrook Village

Jarrett and Lauren Greear sold their home at 13806 Nighthawk Terrace to Michael and Song Maass, of Lakewood Ranch, for $425,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,924 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in 2015.

William and Elsa Trefil, of Bradenton, sold their home at 15319 Skip Jack Loop to Victoria and Bruce Webb, of Lakewood Ranch, for $270,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,536 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $208,000 in 2015.

Braden Oaks

Raymond Guest III, of Sarasota, sold his home at 4205 62nd St. E., to Rafael Serna and Diana Giraldo, of Bradenton, for $422,300. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,340 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $249,900 in 2000.

DLJ Mortgage Capital Inc. sold the home at 3302 62nd St. E., to Karel Kunik, of Bradenton, for $270,000. Built in 1981, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,004 square feet of living area.

St. John’s Wood

William and Susan Payne, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7104 St. Johns Way to Stephen Downes and Liz Zweifler, of Park Ridge, Ill., for $419,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,446 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $359,500 in 2000.

Raven Crest

Denise and Alessandro Moschin, of Sarasota, sold their home at 751 116th Court N.E. to Keith McManus, of Bradenton, for $389,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,654 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $331,500 in 2016.

Heritage Harbour

Richard and Lucretia Bigler, of Noblesville, Ind., sold their home at 133 Wandering Wetlands Circle to DE Property Holdings LLC for $369,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,006 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $362,300 in 2016.

Carl and Joan Bacelli, of Davenport, sold their home at 7027 Quiet Creek Drive to Kenton and Lorraine Hoey, of Bradenton, for $316,500. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,006 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $295,300 in 2014.

Riverwalk Village

Brenda Venhuizen and Allison Moe, of Leicester, N.C., sold their home at 11012 Water Lily Way to Klaus and Mary Kroner, of Lakewood Ranch, for $353,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,684 square feet of living area.

Beacon Cove at River Place

Michael and Karen Dodd sold their home at 6919 67th Terrace E., to Robert Woody and Martin Miller, of Arlington, Va., for $325,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,424 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $245,000 in 2012.

Old Grove at Greenfield Plantation

Jack and Susan Cook, trustees, of Crystal Lake, Ill., sold the home at 10477 Old Grove Cicle to Ted and Denice Camhi, of Bradenton, for $325,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,829 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $345,000 in 2005.

Fairway Lakes at Palm Aire

Albert and Evelyn Lerman, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 5849 Fairwoods Circle to Stephen and Elizabeth Nicholas, of Sarasota, for $315,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,083 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $221,500 in 1993.

Dude Ranch Acres

Christopher and Lauren Grimsley, of Raleigh, N.C., sold their home at 6118 47th Ave. E., to Raymond and Claire Alexander, of Bradenton, for $305,000. Built in 1961, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,467 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $255,000 in 2016.

Whitebridge Court

Susan Stone, of Bradenton, sold her home at 7712 Whitebridge Glen to Linda Reedy, of Lone Jack, Mo., for $305,000. Built in 1993, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,609 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2013.

Carriage Run at University Place

Richard and Nicolette Pipak, of Youngstown, Ohio, sold their home at 7440 Sea Island Lane to Michael and Anne Wackerbauer, of University Park, for $299,500. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,691 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $382,300 in 2004.

Saracina at Esplande

Joseph and Emily Conetta, of Darien, Conn., sold their Unit 104 condominium at 13510 Messina Loop to Helen Raymond, of Bradenton, for $292,500. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,628 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $254,700 in 2015.

Avalon at the Villages of Palm Aire

Marian Schoenfeld, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 6939 Mystic Lane to Thomas and Lanna Perrault, of Sarasota, for $280,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,649 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $271,000 in 2015.

Sabal Harbour

Terence and Sandra Greenwood, of West Yorkshire, United Kingdom, sold their home at 4525 Abacos Place to Jason Viera and Dianne McKnight, of Bradenton, for $275,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,530 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $187,900 in 2004.

Glenn and Sandy Maxwell, of Luling, La., sold their home at 4522 Sanibel Way to Terry and Ann Courter, of Bradenton, for $239,900. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,685 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $179,000 in 2015.

John and Cheryl Andrews, of Venice, sold their home at 4659 Runabout Way to Kamal and Kumari Khanal, of Bradenton, for $224,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,665 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $208,300 in 2004.

River Point of Manatee

Michael Saltis, of Bradenton, sold the home at 3916 Fourth Ave. N.E., to Michael and Deborah Flanigan, of Bradenton, for $270,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,829 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $210,000 in 2015.

Rosedale Golf and Tennis Club

George and Sandra Vaughan, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5035 88th St. E., to James and Maureen Sullivan, of Bradenton, for $270,000. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,689 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $236,000 in 2012.

Raymond Flischel, trustee, of Englewood, sold the home at 8603 54th Ave. Circle E., to David McKenna, of Bradenton, for $270,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,844 square feet of living area.

Woodbrook

Steven Roche, trustee, of Rutherford, N.J., sold the home at 4614 Woodbrook Drive to Sarah Marshall and Donald Marshall, of Sarasota, for $262,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,529 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $203,800 in 2012.

Salvatore and Kathleen Misenti, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 4711 Woodbrook Drive to Aleksander and Mirjana Spurnic, of Sarasota, for $260,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,680 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $184,000 in 2012.

Pinehurst Village

Joseph and Deborah Jungmann, trustees, of Forest Lake, Minn., sold the Unit 236 condominium at 4909 Linsey Court to Robert Audet, of Sarasota, for $258,000. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,660 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in 2003.

Tara

William and Susan Broadhurst, of Parrish, sold their home at 6701 Pleasant Hill Road to David and Diana Whitehead, of Bradenton, for $255,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,949 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $176,900 in 2013.

The Moorings at Edgewater

Theodosia Yoder, trustee, of Archbold, Ohio, sold the Unit 102 condominium at 65556 Moorings Point Circle to William and Charlene Carpitella, of Webster, N.Y. for $250,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,804 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $330,000 in 2005.

Greenfield Plantation

Mukesh and Premal Thakkar, of Bradenton, sold their home at 530 Hunter Lane to Jon and Deborah Marquis, of Bradenton, for $245,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,657 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $150,900 in 2012.

Cottages at San Casciano

Jeanie Donahue, of Cave Creek, Ariz., sold her home at 322 San Lorenzo Court to Tiffany Smith, of Bradenton, for $239,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,512 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $195,800 in 2014.

Braden River Lakes

Julie Voss, of Dade City, sold the home at 4839 14th Ave. E., to Grant Hendry and Cindy Goodspeed-Hendry, of Bradenton, for $228,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,490 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $125,500 in 2009.

Linda Hamil, of Nokomis, sold her home at 4903 Sixth Ave. E., to Nicholas Turner, of Bradenton, for $233,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,680 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $210,000 in 2015.

Miramar Lagoons

Helen Raymond sold her Unit 104 condominium at 8145 Miramar Way to KT3 LLC for $225,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,334 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in 2015.

Boca Grove

Samuel and Donna D’Angelo, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their Unit 202 condominium at 7131 Boca Grove Place to Mark and Penpicha Reynolds, of Lakewood Ranch, for $210,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,431 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $186,000 in 2003.

The Preserves at Palm Aire

Joseph O’Neill, of Queensbury, N.Y., sold his Unit 47 condominium at 7537 Preserves Court to Alvion and Cynthia Kimball, of Orland, Maine, for $210,000. Built in 1993, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,262 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $118,000 in 2001.

Terrace at River Strand

Gail Casey, of Lakewood Ranch, sold her Unit 1928 condominium at 7005 River Hammock Drive to Jeffrey and Suzanne Smith, of Huntington, W.Va., for $205,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,297 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $165,000 in 2014.