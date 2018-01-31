Lake Club home tops sales at $1.05 million

A home in Lake Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. SD TLC LLC sold the home at 7939 Matera Court to John McCormack and Brodie and Cara Brodie, of Nantwich, England, for $1,051,200. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,140 square feet of living area.

Tidewater Preserve

Toby and Molly Jenkins, of Bradenton, sold their home at 1256 Tyne Lane to Keith and Vicki Badgley, of Bradenton, for $832,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,460 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $562,800 in 2016.

Country Club Village

Ronald Borgerson and Arlene Farrand-Borgerson, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 7222 Desert Ridge Glen to Toby and Molly Jenkins, of Bradenton, for $699,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,320 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $725,000 in 2016.

Helen Moore, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 6543 The Masters Ave., to Bruce and Virginia McNally, of Lakewood Ranch, for $507,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,861 square feet of living area.

River Club South

Charles Lafoe and Shelley Greenwood-Lafoe, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7629 Harrington Lane to Christin Perkinson, of Bradenton, for $625,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,721 square feet of living area.

Terry and Karin Nelson, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7218 Pine Valley St., to Brent and Monica Dunham, of Bradenton, for $525,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,643 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $680,000 in 2005.

Kenwood Park

Charles and Rosemary Griffee sold their home at 8432 Abingdon Court to Arthur and Sharon Rea, of University Park, for $600,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,583 square feet of living area.

River Place

Gayle Costolo and Teresita Bieberbach, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7012 73rd Court E., to Katherine Smith and Kenneth Lester II, of Bradenton, for $570,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,252 square feet of living area.

John Marmash and Nagalakshmi Piduri, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6939 74th St. Circle E., to Luis and Angela Paris, of Bradenton, for $320,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,954 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $377,100 in 2006.

Heritage Harbour

Paul and Selma Stany, trustees, sold the home at 7706 River Preserve Drive to Kenneth Hemsworth and Susan Hemsworth, of Bradenton, for $555,000. Built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,544 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $541,700 in 2008.

Greenbrook Village

Michael and Maryann Smith, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 14430 Sundial Place to Matthew Testa and Isabella Pinard, of Lakewood Ranch, for $535,000. Built in 2010, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,294 square feet of living area.

Harry and Sandra Hardy, of Venice, sold their home at 6515 Flycatcher Lane to Patrick and Julie Keating, of Lakewood Ranch, for $435,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,578 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $390,000 in 2008.

Aimee and Michael McCullough sold their home at 14256 Gnatcatcher Terrace to Charalambia Panagopoulos and Ryan Stoyles, of Lakewood Ranch, for $320,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,812 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $253,500 in 2015.

Luis and Kyna Hernandez, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6348 Robin Cove to Baash Holdings LLC for $234,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,275 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $186,000 in 2014.

Greyhawk Landing

James and Erin DeVriendt, of Bradenton, sold their home at 347 Snapdragon Loop to Peter and Tamera Gable, of Bradenton, for $475,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,139 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $422,500 in 2014.

Riverwalk Ridge

HB Properties I LLC sold the home at 7022 Honeysuckle Trail to Martin and Linda Hawkins, of Lakewood Ranch, for $450,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,197 square feet of living area.

Riverdale Revised

Dave and Susie Cashon, of Ponca City, Okla., sold their home at 4619 Swordfish Drive to Casey and Don Cahall, of Bradenton, for $440,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,338 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $442,000 in 2014.

V. Watkins Holdings Ltd. sold the home at 4604 Shark Drive to David Boser, of Bradenton, for $375,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,659 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $291,000 in 2014.

William and Amy Mallon sold their home at 416 36th St. N.E., to William Thanh Nguyen, of Bradenton, for $234,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,751 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $303,000 in 2005.

Mill Creek

James and Deborah Decker, of Bradenton, sold their home at 817 137th St. N.E., to Aneel and Bridget Craciun, of Bradenton, for $410,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,330 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $236,000 in 1999.

Braden Woods

Grace Richter-Beaman sold the home at 6322 95th St. E., to Leticia Zerbini, trustee, of Myakka City, for $400,000. Built in 1984, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,239 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $322,000 in 2014.

Rosedale Golf and Tennis Club

Janine LeMay, trustee, sold the home at 8730 49th Terrace E., to Susan and Patrick Keefe, of Ringwood, N.J., for $357,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,844 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $355,000 in 2016.

Laura Larkin, of Stonington, Court, sold her home at 8706 52nd Drive E., to Frank Burla and Annette Burla, trustees, of Bradenton, for $275,000. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,521 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2014.

Notting Hill

Robert Griffin, trustee, sold the home at 7203 Kensington Court to Stephen Spanos, of University Park, for $355,000. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,037 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $366,000 in 2004.

Country Creek

David and Cassandra Palkovich sold their home at 406 141st Court N.E., to Jonathan and Cara Misiewicz, of Bradenton, for $353,600. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,544 square feet of living area.

Jonathan and Cara Misiewicz sold their home at 405 141st Court N.E., to Karl and Stacy Metz, of Bradenton, for $330,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,277 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $237,000 in 2012.

Del Tierra

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 15310 Las Olas Place to Norma Perez-Polanco and Jose Polanco and Danilo Perez, of Bradenton, for $340,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,820 square feet of living area.

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 341 Grande Vista Blvd., to Russell Jay and Stanley Doran, of Bradenton, for $290,000. Built in 2017, it has five bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,884 square feet of living area.

Central Park

Matthew and Lisa Lent, of Sarasota, sold their home at 11850 Forest Park Circle to Evan and Lana Marcotte, of Bradenton, for $320,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,744 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $243,300 in 2012.

Tara

Michael and Cecilia Williams, of Danvers, Mass., sold their home at 7627 Birds Eye Terrace to Joshua Lazerson, of Bradenton, for $313,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,710 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $295,000 in 2015.

Riverwalk Village Cypress Banks

Peter Genersich, of Sarasota, sold his home at 7240 Spoonflower Court to William and Deborah Baggott, of Bradenton, for $306,100. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,903 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $196,500 in 2001.

Pine Trace

George and Jerri Turner, trustee, of Osprey, sold the Unit 47 condominium at 7826 Pine Trace Drive to Ira and Gail Robinson, of Sarasota, for $292,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,662 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,000 in 2011.

Desoto Lakes Country Club Colony

Paul Litch sold the home at 7911 Cypress Lake Drive to Frank and Elma McKay, of Parrish, for $291,000. Built in 1981, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,246 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $220,000 in 2002.

The Club Villas at Palm Aire

Ronald Grossman, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 7A condominium at 5604 Country Club Way to John and Ann Capobianco, of Albany, N.Y., for $267,500. Built in 1989, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,872 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $164,000 in 1996.

Braden River Lakes

Kathleen Dannemiller sold the home at 1216 50th St. E., to Daniel White and Melinda White, of Bradenton, for $240,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,713 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 2008.

Bank of America, trustee, sold the home at 4907 Ninth Ave. E., to Todd McCabe, of Bradenton, for $205,100. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,514 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $171,000 in 2003.

Cottages at San Lorenzo

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 5025 San Palermo Drive to Gedeon Mukarage Bagarirayose and Jeanne Uwimbabazi, of Bradenton, for $225,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,478 square feet of living area.

Creekwood

Catherine Crenshaw sold her home at 4660 73rd St. E., to Caroline Collins-Lynch, of Bradenton, for $218,100. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,413 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $149,900 in 2002.