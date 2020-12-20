Lake Club home tops local sales at $3.5 million in the Lakewood Ranch and east Bradenton areas

A home in Lake Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Gerardus and Mary Ann Nowee, of Nova Scotia, Canada, sold their home at 15514 Anchorage Place to Robert and Diane Bennett, of Lakewood Ranch, for $3.5 million. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, five-and-two-half baths, a pool and 7,060 square feet of living area.

Concession

Dana Locatell, trustee, of Cutchogue, N.Y., sold the home at 8345 Lindrick Lane to Gregory and Cameo Braun, of Bradenton, for $1.67 million. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,298 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.6 million in 2019.

Robert and Melissa Patrick sold their home at 19420 Newlane Place to Branden and Marina Bunch, of Bradenton, for $1,148,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,538 square feet of living area.

Country Club

Bruce Cassidy, of Sarasota, sold his home at 7257 Greystone St., to Nicolas Gomez, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1,522,500. Built in 2007, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,310 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $775,000 in January.

Garry Pye and Mary-Louise Pye sold their home at 7028 Lancantera Circle to Edward and Ellis Bobilin, of Avendaw, S.C., for $1.36 million. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,518 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1 million in 2009.

Stuart Rath and Wendy Kaupp sold their home at 7423 Greystone St., to Susan Terbrueggen, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, for $845,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,079 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $710,000 in 2011.

Alan and Randi Kohn, of Winnetka, Ill., sold their home at 6930 Brier Creek Court to Vilas and Kay Rasmussen, of Lakewood Ranch, for $755,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,775 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $730,000 in 2017.

Kenneth and Dana Miklos, of Palmetto, sold their home at 8831 Championship Court to Tamera and Charles Roulund, of Lakewood Ranch, for $670,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,879 square feet of living area.

Patrick and Kimberly O’Connor, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 6523 The Masters Ave., to Robert John Teague and Wendy Renee Teague, of Bradenton, for $622,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,280 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $499,000 in 2009.

Ann Halliday, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 7040 Old Tabby Circle to Stacy Haas, of Lakewood Ranch, for $312,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,664 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $274,500 in 2018.

Grosvenor Gardens

James and Linda Cole sold their home at 8318 Grosvenor Court to Leo and Elaine Tedesco, of University Park, for $1,155,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,301 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.15 million in 2011.

Country Club East

Tracy and Donna Johnson, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7624 Haddington Cove to Andrew and Ashley Mielak, trustees, of Bradenton, for $912,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three-and-two-half baths, a pool and 3,387 square feet of living area.

Neal Signature Homes LLC sold the home at 16524 Berwick Terrace to Robert and Sandra Hunziker, of Bradenton, for $740,000. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, two-and-two-half baths, a pool and 2,617 square feet of living area.

WCI Communities LLC sold the home at 7126 Whittlebury Trail to James Edward Scanlon and Donna Marie Scanlon, of Barrington, R.I., for $550,000. Built in 2020, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,236 square feet of living area.

Mallory Park

Hoham Andre Varghai and Megan Elizabeth Varghai, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 12211 Seabrook Ave., to Wesley and Kimberly Ann Jensen, of Bradenton, for $835,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,443 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $674,400 in 2018.

Ashley and Andrew Mielak, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 11615 Golden Bay Place to Todd Robert Stack and Colette Ann Stack, of Manhasset, N.Y., for $760,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,168 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $670,300 in 2018.

Guillermo Zegri and Laura Ramos-Sepulveda, of Sarasota, sold their home at 12415 Blue Hill Trail to Sean and Jamie Liston, of Lakewood Ranch, for $529,900. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,859 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $379,200 in 2018.

Esplanade

Sally Allen sold her home at 13809 Palazzo Terrace to John and Maria MacDonald, of Bradenton, for $825,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,305 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $714,900 in 2015.

Marco and Yvonne Galante, of Port Chester, N.Y., sold their home at 13026 Prima Dr., to James Gilman and Deanna Boileau Gilman, of Lakewood Ranch, for $429,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,847 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $369,000 in 2015.

Rye Wilderness Estates

Charles and Priscilla Restaino sold their home at 210 170th St. E., to Benjamin William Fisher, of Bradenton, for $767,000. Built in 2016, it has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,794 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $543,300 in 2016.

Tidewater Preserve

Marck Bryan de Lautour and Sara Beth de Lautour, trustees, of Lee’s Summit, Mo., sold the home at 1253 Tyne Lane to Thomas Michael Woolery Jr. and Carol Ann Woolery, of Bradenton, for $698,900. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,459 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $535,500 in 2016.

Joshua and Jacqueline Hover, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5806 Tidewater Preserve Blvd., to Joel and Rhonda Martin, of Bradenton, for $568,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,738 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $433,400 in 2016.

Rosedale Highlands

Roger and Sandra Butler sold their home at 5015 96th St. E., to Donald Russell, of Bradenton, for $644,900. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,840 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $875,000 in 2006.

Indigo

Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC sold the home at 12921 Deep Blue Place to David Allen Standridge Jr. and Debbie Standridge, of Bradenton, for $575,900. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,428 square feet of living area.

Nancy Dignan sold her home at 12820 Coastal Breeze Way to Robert Cable and Traci Lynn Dutton, of Bradenton, for $420,000. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,895 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $393,400 in 2019.

Country Creek

Susan Rocco, of Bradenton, sold the home at 14005 First Ave. E., to Leonard Guerra, of Bradenton, for $575,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,224 square feet of living area.

Robin and Therese Fontaine, of Bradenton, sold their home at 14806 Seventh Ave. E., to Richard Werner, of Bradenton, for $405,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,691 square feet of living area.

Waterbury Grapefruit

Jeannine Walter sold the home at 6054 225th St. E., to Daniel Norman Tackett and Karen Tackett, of Bradenton, for $565,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,944 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2013.

Waterlefe Golf and River Club

Rod and Elsie Elliott, of Newfoundland, Canada, sold their home at 532 Sand Crane Court to Richard Johnson, of Bradenton, for $555,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,590 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $347,700 in 2011.

David and Patricia Gallas sold their home at 622 Foggy Morn Lane to Jeffrey Fredrick Burzinski, of Bradenton, for $349,900. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,486 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $360,000 in 2006.

Edgewater

Keith Stansell, of Sarasota, sold his home at 6665 Windjammer Place to Michael Goodhue, of Bradenton, for $525,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, three-and-two-half baths, a pool and 2,692 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $330,000 in 2009.

River Club North

James and Jo-Lin Titus, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6522 Spyglass Lane to Matthew George Bench and Faith Bench, of Bradenton, for $512,400. Built in 1994, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,831 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,000 in 2010.

Greyhawk Landing West

Carmine Pluchino and Mary Elizabeth Pluchino, of Bradenton, sold their home at 854 Rosemary Circle to Deborah Clark, trustee, of St. Charles, Ill., for $505,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,429 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,900 in 2016.

Heritage Harbour

Todd Delaine Potter and Beverly Burns Potter, of Port Charlotte, sold their home at 6715 Rookery Lake Dr., to Maria and Pekka Laine, of Chesterfield, Mo., for $485,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,258 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $331,300 in 2016.

Mote Ranch

Christina Moore sold the home at 6807 Coyote Ridge Court to David John Kroes and Maria Ike Kroes, of Racine, Wis., for $480,100. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,904 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $395,000 in 2015.

Mandalay

Ward and Elizabeth Dement sold their home at 6133 46th Lane E., to Michael and Susan Borello, of Bradenton, for $474,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,980 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $359,000 in 2004.

Charleston Pointe at University Place

1110915 Ontario Inc. sold the home at 8230 Planters Knoll Terrace to John and Susan Couig, of Redondo Beach, Calif., for $425,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,437 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2010.

Braden Woods

Loretta Marie Bruccoleri sold her home at 6322 99th St. E., to Andrew William Melamed, of Bradenton, for $415,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,388 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $370,000 in April.

Summerfield

Joseph and Heather O’Neill sold their home at 11844 Hollyhock Drive to Mark and Courtney Girnys, of Lakewood Ranch, for $410,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,255 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $308,000 in 2015.

Andrew and Jennifer Lockwood, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12917 Nightshade Place to Shafiker Rahaman and Fahima Akter, of Aracadia, for $309,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,002 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $189,900 in 2011.

Eagle Trace

Catherine Costello, of Bradenton, sold her home at 12133 Whisper Lake Dr., to Kurt and Melanie Hiyama, of Bradenton, for $399,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,932 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $307,800 in 2014.

Lawrence and Teena Foscoe, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12709 Lake Silver Ave., to James Julius Boese and Vicki Boese, of Tampa, for $334,900. Built in 2018, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,863 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $291,500 in 2018.

Peridia

Jason Reynolds, of Sarasota, sold his home at 4924 Kilty Court E., to Charles and AnnMary Bown, of Belvidere, Ill., for $399,000. Built in 1992, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,745 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in September.

Saddlehorn Estates

David and Kimberlee Whitson, of Ellenton, sold their home at 22218 27th Ave. E., to Amado Michael Valdes and Patricia Valdes, of Bradenton, for $375,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,020 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $268,000 in 2005.

Rosedale Golf and Tennis Club

Kenneth and Diane Davis, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4711 88th St. E., to Harry Jerome Lennard and Debra Ann Lennard, of Bradenton, for $444,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,239 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $434,000 in 2003.

Patricia Helton, of Bradenton, sold her home at 8775 52nd Ave. E., to Robert and Julia Kenney, of Eastlake, Ohio, for $365,000. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,905 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in 2013.

William McLochlin, of Bradenton, sold his home at 8732 53rd Terrace E., to Marjorie Donato, of Bradenton, for $342,900. Built in 1993, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,937 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $289,000 in 2010.

Brookside Estates

James Bryan Wolcott and Ann Elizabeth Wolcott, of Bradenton, sold their home at 831 129th St. N.E., to Cerberus SFR Holdings V LP for $358,500. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,299 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $313,300 in 2016.

Hampton Green

Madan and Angela Mehta, of Kent, United Kingdom, sold their home at 6525 Berkshire Place to Karen Mathis, trustee, of Bradenton, for $356,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,934 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 1999.

Del Tierra

Rachel Ann Rudd Guzman and Anderson Guzman, of Bradenton, sold their home at 304 Tierra Verde Way to IH6 Property Florida LP for $350,000. Built in 2018, it has five bedrooms, three baths and 2,607 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $295,000 in 2018.

Todd and Michelle Herrick, of Charlotte, N.C., sold their home at 144 Tierra Verde Way to SFR Javelin Borrower LP for $349,500. Built in 2019, it has five bedrooms, three baths and 2,607 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $298,000 in 2019.

Adam and Amber Pitts, of Bradenton, sold their home at 15449 Trinity Fall Way to IH6 Property Florida LP for $293,500. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,767 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $229,000 in 2016.

Fairfax

Amy Lanman, of Asheville, N.C., sold her home at 4303 Fairfax Dr. E., to Bruce and Sherry Welle, of Bradenton, for $350,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,003 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $239,000 in 2015.

Carlyle at the Villages of Palmm Aire

Brooke and Margaret McEldowney, of Scarborough, Maine, sold their home at 5077 Creekside Trail to David Hooper, of Indianapolis, for $348,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,130 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $335,000 in 2018.

Central Park

Teo Ontiveros and Lilisbeth Mavares, of Doral, sold their home at 11619 Gramercy Park Ave., to Christopher Gadah, of Bradenton, for $340,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,239 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $297,600 in 2013.

Golf Pointe at Palm Aire

Kathleen Lewis sold her Unit 205 condominium at 5579 Golf Pointe Dr., to John Phillips, of Sarasota, for $337,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,794 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $177,500 in 2013.

Coach Homes at River Strand

Thomas Edward Hershberger and Patricia Hershberger, of Enola, Pa., sold their Unit 1203 condominium at 8312 Grand Estuary Trail to SPE #201 LLC for $315,000. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,108 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $282,300 in 2018.

Catharina Maria De Ruijter and Cornelis Van Wijngaarden, of the Netherlands, sold their Unit 5701 condominium at 6704 Grand Estuary Trail to Josephine and John King, of Suffern, N.Y., for $271,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,000 in 2018.

Saracina at Esplanade

Julie Keverian, of Lakewood Ranch, sold her Unit 1-105 condominium at 13506 Messina Loop to Jakub Koeller-Kmicikiewicz, of Park Ridge, Ill., for $315,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,628 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $280,700 in 2015.

River Point of Manatee

Stephen and Judy McEnaney, of Bradenton, sold their home at 104 41st St. N.E., to Michael and Melissa Hardy, of Bradenton, for $310,000. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,874 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $134,900 in 1998.

Harmony

Samuel Adam and Chari Crumble, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 5226 Appaloosa Cove to Jurga Razmute, of Bradenton, for $300,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,904 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $292,900 in 2018.

Mattamy Tampa/Sarasota LLC sold the home at 11523 Rolling Green Dr., to Tabitha Renee Hughes, of Bradenton, for $281,400. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,784 square feet of living area.

Abdullah Farooque and Ishtiaq Ahmad sold their home at 12248 Trailhead Dr., to Hope Morton Collins, of Bradenton, for $254,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,688 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $216,200 in 2015.

Rivers Edge

Robert and Karen Free sold their home at 6520 67th Court E., to Yevhen Vinichenko and Daria Nastych, of Bradenton, for $300,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,661 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,500 in 2017.

Savannah Preserve at University Place

Blake Ulrich, of Scarsdale, N.Y., sold his Unit 7953 condominium at 7953 Saint Simons St. to Fionnlagh LLC for $299,999. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,664 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $245,600 in 2010.

Greenbrook Village

Nedra Ngov, of Parrish, sold her home at 14355 Gnatcatcher Terrace to Cerberus SFR Holdings V LP for $298,800. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,738 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2017.

Cottages at San Lorenzo

Mohini and Shangara Rana, of Palmetto, sold their home at 5004 San Palermo Dr., to IH6 Property Georgia LP for $295,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,272 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,000 in 2017.

Sabal Harbour

Deborah Cassidy, of Bradenton, sold her home at 4420 Sanibel Way to Rosa Robertson-Frost, of Bradenton, for $270,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,832 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $172,900 in 2012.

Preserves at Palm Aire

Siam Ou Lieu, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 7 condominium at 7617 Preserves Court to Hannah Sowinski, of Riverview, for $267,000. Built in 1997, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,515 square feet of living area.

Barbara Debourbon Horton, of Austin, Texas, sold the Unit 36 condominium at 7515 Preserves Court to Jordan Bennett and Nicole Sychowicz, of Sarasota, for $228,000. Built in 1993, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,360 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $212,000 in February.

Greenfield Plantation

Jeffrey Durkee, of St. Petersburg, sold his home at 1467 Millbrook Circle to Gabrielle Caitlyn Taylor and Nicholas Anthony Taylor, of Bradenton, for $266,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,456 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $135,000 in 2009.

Veranda at Lakewood National

Lennar Homes LLC sold the Unit 115 condominium at 5518 Palmer Circle to Marian Loffredo and Joseph Loffredo Jr., trustees, of Portsmouth, R.I., for $258,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,329 square feet of living area.

JWBSE Realty LLC sold the Unit 223 condominium at 5528 Palmer Circle to Robert Cozzi and Allison Cozzi, of Lakewood Ranch, for $230,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,336 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $222,500 in 2017.

Lake Vista Residence

Charles Michael Dancha and Cheryl Bernd-Dancha, of Bradenton, sold their Unit C-404 condominium at 7710 Lake Vista Court to Joseph and Tiffany Barak, of Youngstown, Ohio, for $254,800. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,762 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 2013.

Bacciano at Esplanade

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the Unit 103 condominium at 13837 Messina Loop to David Paul Dziczek, of Bradenton, for $249,900. Built in 2020, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,528 square feet of living area.

Lonis Keith Golden and Sandra Rene Golden, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 102 condominium at 13714 Messina Loop to Geoffrey and Linda Smith, of Bradenton, for $230,000. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,528 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $220,000 in 2019.

Miramar Lagoons

William Simmons sold his Unit 103 condominium at 8437 Miramar Way to Linda Robin Costello and Richard Costello, of Murfreesboro, Tenn., for $240,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,522 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $237,300 in 2005.

Braden Crossings

Alicia Hernandez Rivas, of Bradenton, sold her home at 5518 46th St. E., to Britney Guertin, of Bradenton, for $235,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,394 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $127,000 in 2001.

Boca Grove

Andre Levenez, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the Unit 104 condominium at 7179 Boca Grove Place to Susan Moores, of Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich., for $234,900. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,552 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $245,000 in 2017.

Manatee Palms

PTL Investments LLC sold the home at 6507 Third Ave. N.E. to Stacey Ann Shindo, of Bradenton, for $225,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,187 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $81,200 in 2017.

Palm Grove

Alastair and Heather McLean, of E. Ayrshire, United Kingdom, sold their Unit 3-201 condominium at 7229 Fountain Palm Circle to Michael Nicholas Leon and John Victor Leon Jr., of Bradenton, for $220,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,617 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $220,000 in 2007.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Monique Surprenant and Claude Landry, trustees, of Quebec, Canada, sold the home at 9061 Stone Harbour Loop to Corey Curran, of Bradenton, for $220,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,270 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $114,900 in 2010.

Veranda at River Strand

Augustyniak Auto Inc. sold the Unit 1313 condominium at 7235 River Hammock Dr., to Richard and Adeline Savino, of Bradenton, for $215,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,561 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $203,500 in 2013.

Sabal Bay

Mark Rahman, of Bradenton, sold his Unit 3-8 condominium at 7260 83rd Dr. E., to Michael Paul Witek, of University Park, for $204,500. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,596 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $198,600 in 2005.

Harborage on Braden River

Janet Marie Ben-Yishay, of Bradenton, sold her Unit A-05 condominium at 5515 Key West Place to Lura Birge, of Bradenton, for $200,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,496 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $195,600 in 2019.