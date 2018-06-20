Lake Club home tops local sales at $1.9 million

A home in Lake Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Carl Tursi, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 8020 Bowspirit Way to Betty Miller, trustee, of Bradenton, for $1.9 million. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 4,373 square feet of living area.

Country Club East

Hubert Palm, of Lakewood Ranch, sold his home at 14715 Camargo Place to Darren and Regina Beatty, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1,425,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,910 square feet of living area.

Arvind and Sashi Parthasarathi, of Bradenton, sold their home at 14632 Newtonmore Lane to Paul Waltz, of Lakewood Ranch, for $585,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,279 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $500,000 in 2015.

John and Kelli Louise Roveto, of Bradenton, sold their home at 15218 Helmsdale Place to Stephen and Samantha Slade, of Bradenton, for $485,000. Built in 2011, it has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,242 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $510,000 in 2016.

Pomello Park

Kevin and Mary Beth Hennessy, of St. Petersburg, sold their home at 21306 Deer Pointe Crossing to Aaron and Megan McFarland, of Bradenton, for $850,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,824 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $700,000 in 2004.

Mill Creek

Michael and Frances Tobin, of Bradenton, sold their home at 1903 148th Court E., to Joanne and Timothy House, of Bradenton, for $775,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,883 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $695,000 in 2017.

Kevin and Stephanie Archer, of Englewood, sold their home at 15105 21st Ave. E., to John and Haley Ross, of Bradenton, for $505,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,842 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $460,000 in 2016.

Sally and Aaron Cox, of Bradenton, sold their home at 13543 Fourth Ave. N.E., to Gary and Christine Biondi, of Manalapan, N.J., for $357,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,095 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $220,000 in 2009.

James Farrell and Sally Dodge Farrell, of Parrish, sold their home at 1119 Mill Run E., to Stephanie Thompson and Frank Fischer, of Bradenton, for $295,000. Built in 1989, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,692 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $116,000 in 1992.

Riverdale

Ann Marie Martin sold the home at 319 41st St. N.E., to Russell and Pamela Hyatt, trustees, of Bradenton, for $710,000. Built in 1996, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,628 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $462,500 in 2014.

Country Club Village

Jerry Smith and Donna Beck Smith, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 7045 Kingsmill Court to Michael and Sheryl Lynn Bowanko, of Clifton, Va., for $675,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,908 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $550,000 in 2011.

Steven and Jill St. Peter, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 7042 Kingsmill Court to William and Nancy Sinton, of Lakewood Ranch, for $670,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,472 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $500,000 in 2012.

Tom and Kathleen Cahill, of Nova Scotia, Canada, sold their home at 13986 Siena Loop to Joseph and Susan Hunter, of Lakewood Ranch, for $500,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,607 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $599,500 in 2008.

Vincent and Diane Vendette, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 7442 Edenmore St. to Raymond and Sandra Kelly, of Brooklyn Park, Minn., for $405,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,181 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $380,000 in 2015.

Mitchell and Linda Strumpf, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 13864 Siena Loop to Deirdre Bradley-Williams, of Lakewood Ranch, for $385,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,294 square feet of living area.

Brett Werle, of Bradenton, sold his home at 7349 Wexford Court to Steven and Jill St. Peter, of Bradenton, for $292,500. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,562 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 2011.

Elizabeth Mulroy, trustee, of Peabody, Mass., sold the home at 8322 Tartan Fields Circle to Christopher and Patricia Leigh Yardley, of Bradenton, for $290,500. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,565 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $272,500 in 2014.

Greenbrook Village

Thomas and Melissa McCue, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 14819 Sundial Place to Christopher and Sarah Beyersdorff, of Lakewood Ranch, for $660,000. Built in 2006, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,165 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $575,000 in 2014.

USA Investissements LLC sold the home at 15111 Searobbin Drive to Anna Clausing, of Lakewood Ranch, for $275,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,868 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $152,000 in 2012.

Aaron and Tonya Brosseau, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6214 Blue Runner Court to Daniel and Charlotte Hadland, of Lakewood Ranch, for $254,900. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,678 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $299,700 in 2005.

The Sound at Waterlefe

Randy Greely, of Parrish, sold his Unit 8 condominium at 1045 Fish Hook Cove to Karen Eddy, of Bradenton, for $660,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, two-and-three-half baths, a pool and 3,240 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $535,000 in 2013.

Central Park

Carl Bartolomei and Kim Mintalar-Bartolomei, of Montgomery, Texas, sold their home at 4742 Balboa Park Loop to Aaron and Leslie Ruben, of Lakewood Ranch, for $635,000. Built in 2013, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,066 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $610,000 in 2015.

Catherine and Gerard Kelly, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 5007 Kincaid Park Lane to William and Rebecca Craig, of Bradenton, for $335,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,744 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $324,900 in 2016.

Derek and Sarah Koceja sold their home at 5060 Newport News Circle to Trinity Pitre, of Bradenton, for $219,500. Built in 2011, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,037 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $212,500 in 2016.

Waterlefe Golf and River Club

Gary and Roberta Patterson, trustees, of Venice, sold the home at 10505 Winding Stream Way to James and Pamela Robinson, of Bradenton, for $635,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,079 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $495,000 in 2002.

Anthony and Barbara DiGioia, of Naples, sold their home at 643 Misty Pond Court to Steven and Victoria Kinney, of Bradenton, for $340,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,977 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,000 in 2016.

Riverdale Revised

Kennedy and Jodi Esteban, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4007 Fourth Ave. N.E., to Emiliya and Boris Shklyar, and Aleksandr Shylar for $590,000. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,530 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $500,000 in 2005.

Rosedale Highlands

Peggy Duhr, of Cedarburg, Wis., sold the home at 5116 96th St. E., to Garry and Mary Sue Dyer, of Crystal Lake, Ill., for $587,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $722,500 in 2007.

Einar and Einara Asgeirsson, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4936 96th St. E., to Joseph Bacher and Mary Seymour, of Bradenton, for $533,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,593 square feet of living area.

Esplanade

Donald and Elizabeth Snively sold their home at 5250 Napoli Run to Jerlando and Joann Graceffo, of Bradenton, for $566,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,355 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $530,700 in 2015.

Polo Run

Lennar Homes LLC sold the home at 17036 Polo Trail to Shawn and Paula Patten, of Bradenton, for $510,000. Built in 2017, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,507 square feet of living area.

Lennar Homes LLC sold the home at 17029 Polo Trail to Chad and Emily Binnall, of Lakewood Ranch, for $508,000. Built in 2017, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,507 square feet of living area.

Lennar Homes LLC sold the home at 6531 Rosehill Farm Run to Adam and Nicole Willea, of Lakewood Ranch, for $340,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,221 square feet of living area.

Lennar Homes LLC sold the home at 6527 Rosehill Farm Run to Rolando Meneses Evelyn Suarez, of Lakewood Ranch, for $340,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,287 square feet of living area.

Preserve at Panther Ridge

Shawn and Paula Patten sold their home at 22108 Deer Pointe Crossing to Tara and Jeffrey Young, of Bradenton, for $510,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,697 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $446,000 in 2015.

Heritage Harbour

Roy and Rochelle Pavacich, of Parrish, sold their home at 217 Whispering Palms Lane to Scott and Shelley Ruthkauski, of Bradenton, for $489,900. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,287 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $332,300 in 2014.

Watercrest

Roberta Scapillati and Donan Gwillam, trustees, of Ontario, Canada, sold the Unit 202 condominium at 6414 Watercrest Way to George and Martha Smith, of Lakewood Ranch, for $470,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,376 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $465,000 in 2010.

University Park

Georgeanna Zoros and Ralph Swainson, trustees, of Fountain Hills, Ariz., sold the home at 7210 St. Johns Way to David and Esheen Conrad, of Bradenton, for $450,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,600 square feet of living area.

Eagle Trace

Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC sold the home at 12105 Whispering Lake Drive to Robert and Rosamond Monahan, of Bradenton, for $444,600. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,359 square feet of living area.

Country Meadows

Paul and Kelly Canup sold their home at 14731 Seventh Ave. N.E., to Richard and Lisa Brothers, of Bradenton, for $435,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,399 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $410,000 in 2016.

GreyHawk Landing West

Jessica and Santo Perez, of St. Louis, sold their home at 539 Honeyflower Loop to Mark and Brittany Bower, of Bradenton, for $435,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,721 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $377,900 in 2014.

Greyhawk Landing

Douglas and Erin Wogan sold their home at 12732 Daisy Place to Anthony and Heather Levato, of Bradenton, for $425,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,038 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 2012.

James Young and Jennifer Alvarez Young sold their home at 248 Dove Trail to Joseph Stefani and Jean McDonough, of Wappingers Falls, N.Y., for $420,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,975 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $335,000 in 2015.

Pamela Chapman and Nina and David Chapman, of New Iberia, La., sold their home at 122 Peony Court to Lori Goodwin and Sara Carter, of Bradenton, for $305,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,849 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $206,400 in 2010.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Richard and Kathleen Morgan sold their home at 7731 Camden Harbour Drive to Michael and Kathryn Fagan, of Bradenton, for $401,500. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,639 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 2010.

Mitchell and Heather Barnes, of Newark, Del., sold their home at 8770 Monterey Bay Loop to Andrew Chapman and Erika Lisch, of Bradenton, for $319,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,624 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $282,000 in 2015.

Bridgewater

Lennar Homes LLC sold the home at 13315 Swiftwater Way to Leandro and Melissa Saporoso, of Lakewood Ranch, for $400,000. Built in 2017, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 3,649 square feet of living area.

Harmony

Neal and Briana Jo Hockett, of Red Wing, Minn., sold their home at 11422 Spring Gate Trail to Maxwell and Candice Zagorski, of Lakewood Ranch, for $397,800. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,502 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $386,000 in 2017.

Rosedale Golf and Tennis Club

David Notary and Sharon Damico, of Carmel, Ind., sold their home at 8751 52nd Ave. E., to Gerard and Roya Loughran, of Bradenton, for $375,000. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,991 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $332,500 in 2015.

Morton and Jennifer Hellwig, of Saugus, Mass., sold their home at 8754 49th Terrace E., to William and Sharon Cool, of Bradenton, for $340,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,858 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $315,000 in 2001.

St. James Park

Thomas Dunklin and Annette Dunklin, Personal Representatives, sold the home at 6645 St. James Crossing to Lynda Morrison, trustee, of Bradenton, for $375,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,798 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $375,000 in 1996.

River Club South

John and Donna Quantrill sold their home at 10216 Silverado Circle to Robert and Eileen Epstein, of Bradenton, for $355,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,889 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $410,000 in 2007.

Riverwalk Village

Douglas and Melissa Plasencia, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 11615 Water Poppy Terrace to Lahin Khan and Crystal Medina, of Lakewood Ranch, for $353,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,620 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2011.

Saracina at Esplanade

Michael and Christine Augello, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 103 condominium at 13515 Messina Loop to Lee and Lorrie Anne Goldman, of Bingham Farms, Mich., for $350,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,146 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $296,800 in 2016.

River Place

James Ferral, of Myakka City, sold his home at 6950 74th St. Circle E., to Jerrold and Tyquiengco, of Bradenton, for $346,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,865 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $384,800 in 2005.

Kyle Treen, of Bradenton, sold his home at 6845 74th St. Circle E., to Tyler and Lindy Rummery, of Bradenton, for $307,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,162 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $282,000 in 2015.

Sabal Harbour

Sergio Perez ad Isabel Guerra, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4737 Cayo Costa Place to Raymond Peper and Hanh Gilbert, of Bradenton, for $340,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $243,000 in 2002.

Mote Ranch

Kelsey Hannigan Overholt and Scott Overholt, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 7007 Bridle Path Court to Barry Morton and Kimberly Braun, of University Park, for $334,500. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,730 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in 2007.

Braden Pines

Jay and Kelly Gilmore, trustees, of Riverview, sold the home at 10841 Forest Run Drive to Kim Himmelfarb, of Bradenton, for $325,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,810 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $124,900 in 1994.

River Point of Manatee

David and Casey McDaniel, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4013 Third Ave. E., to Jessica Wilson and Nathan Gorbett, of Bradenton, for $316,800. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,996 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $305,000 in 2005.

Saddlehorn Estates

Brett Steward, of Holmes Beach, sold his home at 2611 223rd St. E. to HP Florida I LLC for $305,600. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,952 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $150,000 in 2016.

Coach Homes at River Strand

Jack and Susan Eileen Collett, of Altamont, N.Y., sold their Unit 6601 condominium at 6904 Grand Estuary Trail to Wendy Kelliher, of Danvers, Mass., for $300,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,000 in 2015.

Tara

Matthew and Karla Rapp, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 7189 Drewrys Bluff to Terrel Barlow, of Bradenton, for $295,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,030 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,000 in 2016.

Del Tierra

Jason and Kari Harry, of Bradenton, sold their home at 14904 Trinity Fall Way to Mark Weeks, of Bradenton, for $277,600. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,475 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $293,300 in 2016.

Fairfax

Lester and Rhonda Hill sold their home at 4516 Pro Court E., to Jason and Edyta Votour, of Bradenton, for $277,500. Built in 1995, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,167 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $160,000 in 2010.

Summerfield Village

Arthur and Rita Aughey, of Golden, Colo., sold their home at 6236 Tupelo Trail to Frank and Jodi Gray, of Bradenton, for $275,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,702 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $365,000 in 2005.

Edgewater Village

Barbara Bruckner and Harold Jones Jr., of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 6714 Oak Manor Drive to Michael and Sandra Mayo, of Lakewood Ranch, for $272,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,677 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $182,600 in 2000.

Country Oaks

Shelly Lee Griffin, trustee, of Birmingham, Mich., sold the home at 4911 82nd Place E., to Douglas Wetzel, of Sarasota, for $265,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,791 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $115,000 in 1997.

Longpond at Mote Ranch

Rose Wolcott, of Bradenton, sold her home at 6849 Superior St. Circle to Florestela Gonzalez, of Sarasota, for $260,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,584 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $199,000 in 2003.

Peridia

Yinner and Madelina Colina sold their home at 4974 Clubview Court E. to Jef Schwartz, of Bradenton, for $260,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,631 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $198,000 in 2015.

Summerfield Village Cypress Banks

William Budas and Candace Schuierer, of Kingman, Ariz., sold their home at 11228 Coralbean Drive to Rustu and Arzu Deryol, of Bradenton, for $257,500. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,720 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $207,500 in 2004.

Greenfield Plantation

Keith and Katherine Donaldson, of St. Petersburg, sold their home at 908 Springwood Circle to Steven and Jennifer Kennedy, of Bradenton, for $255,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,616 square feet of living area.

Palm Aire at Sarasota

Martha Reber, of Sarasota, sold the Unit V-50 condominium at 7083 W. Country Club Drive N., to Thomas Bukata, trustee, of Plymouth, Mass., for $255,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,798 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $145,000 in 2012.

Walker Island

Robert and Kathy Schermer, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 6 condominium at 3516 Walker Island Road to Victor and Jane Pottinger, of Bradenton, for $250,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,400 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,000 in 2006.

Veranda at River Strand

Joseph and Marguerite Fauci, of Bel Air, Md., sold their Unit 1211 condominium at 7225 River Hammock Drive to Randy and Anne Mazurkiewicz, of Grand Island, N.Y., for $245,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,866 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $207,900 in 2015.

Braden River Lakes

A and J Robbins LLC sold the home at 4905 14th Ave. E., to Daniel and Trillian Sack, of Bradenton, for $242,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,486 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $205,000 in 2017.

Creekwood

Paul and Linda Redmon, of Greenwood, Ind., sold their home at 7603 52nd Terrace E. to Manatee Painting Contractors Inc. for $233,500. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,742 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $163,500 in 2002.

Tommy Lam, of Bradenton, sold the home at 4922 79th St. E. to Frank and Tina Scarpino, of Bradenton, for $224,900. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,359 square feet of living area.

Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour

Henry and Linda Pope, of Venice, sold their home at 203 Beacon Harbour Loop to Daron Quick, of Bradenton, for $231,500. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,837 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,800 in 2005.

Palm Grove

Hollis and Ellen Whitney sold their Unit 8-202 condominium at 7321 Fountain Palm Circle to Robert Garcia and Tracy O’Connell, of Milford, Conn., for $210,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,617 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $249,900 in 2005.

Sabal Bay

Frances Angle, of Palmetto, sold her Unit 11-7 condominium at 8344 72nd St. E., to Arpine and Valeriy Lys, of N. Port, for $200,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,596 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $199,200 in 2005.