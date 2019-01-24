Lake Club home tops local sales at $1.8 million

A home in Lake Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Ian Howard, trustee, and Melissa Howard sold the home at 16315 Clearlake Ave. to Brian and Karlin Downes, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1.8 million. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,050 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.62 million in 2014.

Harbour Walk

D. Dale and Kate Cummings, trustees, of Cypress, Texas, sold the home at 557 Mast Drive to Dale and Joyce Margritz, of Bradenton, for $800,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,005 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $604,200 in 2012.

Warwick Gardens

Vincent and Michele Beni, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 7214 Chatsworth Court to David and Gwen Murphy, of University Park, for $780,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,085 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $777,500 in 2004.

Del Webb

Richard and Deborah Croce, of Bradenton, sold their home at 16931 Winthrop Place to Timothy and Jennifer Crowley, of Glastonbury, Conn., for $670,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,488 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $623,400 in 2017.

Rosedale Addition

Edwin and Fanny Acosta, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4833 Tobermory Way to Gilbert and Genette Waldman, of Bradenton, for $545,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,550 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $420,000 in 2016.

Central Park

Lawrence Goats III and Bianca Martorella sold their home at 4623 Balboa Park Loop to Joshua and Jackie Long, of Bradenton, for $505,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 3,309 square feet of living area.

Benjamin and Melissa Miles, of Parrish, sold their home at 12046 Forest Park Circle to Hector and Evette Zuniga, of Bradenton, for $490,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,999 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $415,200 in 2015.

Greenbrook Village

13224 Brown Thrasher Pike LLC sold the home at 13224 Brown Thrasher Pike to Dorothy and Allison Hively, of Sarasota, for $475,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,145 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $475,000 in 2014.

Savanna

Meritage Homes of Florida Inc. sold the home at 13812 American Prairie Place to Virgil Stutts Jr. and Karla Stutts Montoya, of Bradenton, for $442,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,607 square feet of living area.

Rosedale Highlands

Jean Voller, of Tampa, sold the home at 9763 51st Terrace E., to Marsha and Turner Thompson, of Bradenton, for $435,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,387 square feet of living area.

GreyHawk Landing

Leon Abo, of Lakewood Ranch, sold his home at 12412 Natureview Circle to Michael Shappell, of Bradenton, for $425,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,653 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $328,700 in 2004.

Country Club East

Don Price, trustee, of Wilmington, N.C., sold the home at 7275 Belleisle Glen to Liora Cannon, trustee, of Miami Beach, for $420,000. Built in 2012, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,977 square feet of living area.

Maureen Murphy, Personal Representative, of Boca Raton, sold the home at 14539 Whitemoss Terrace to Richard and Leslie Franko, of Harvey Cedars, N.J., for $325,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,810 square feet of living area.

Indigo

Brian and Deborah Foster sold their home at 12620 Crystal Clear Place to Gene and Renee Wefer, of Ocean, N.J., for $403,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,495 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $397,300 in 2016.

Waterlefe Golf and River Club

Robert and Barbara Carr, of Bradenton, sold their home at 9803 Portside Terrace to Leaman and Gisele Mitton, of Bradenton, for $360,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,998 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $374,000 in 2018.

Mandalay

Adrian Ramos and Pilar Morales sold their home at 6171 46th St. E., to Fanomo LLC for $354,000. Built in 2004, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,568 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $349,000 in 2009.

Country Club Village

Harold and Kathleen Miller, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7325 Wexford Court to Lorne and Doris Jackson, of Ontario, Canada, for $350,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,919 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $354,000 in 2013.

Water Oak

Steven and Janet Wilkins, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6623 64th Terrace E., to Beth and Douglas Bird, of Bradenton, for $342,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,290 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $334,900 in 2016.

Club Villas at Palm Aire

William and Mary Sproat, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 7736 condominium at 7736 Palm Aire Lane to Sanford and Linda Ader, of Plymouth, Mass., for $337,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,872 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $295,000 in 2015.

Palm Aire at Sarasota

InBusiness Inc. sold the home at 6993 Country Lakes Circle to Rick and Eugenia Kay Bundy, of Sarasota, for $328,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,125 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $128,000 in 1993.

Earl and Elinor Spiller sold their Unit V-178 condominium at 7155 Fairway Bend Lane to Theresa Tomei, Barbara and Paul Harrison and Lorraine and Kenneth Goebel, of Sarasota, for $253,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,756 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $172,500 in 2003.

Palm West

William and Aimee Camp, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8440 Palm Lakes Court to John Barber, of Sarasota, for $320,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,368 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $165,000 in 2017.

Sonoma

Sara Dear, of Sussex, United Kingdom, sold her home at 8132 Villa Grande Court to Janet Fein, of Delmar, N.Y., for $320,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,121 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 2014.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC sold the home at 8228 Villa Grande Court to TLC Property LLC for $204,100. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,818 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $239,900 in 2015.

Creekwood

United Guaranty Residential Insurance Co. sold the home at 7510 52nd Terrace E., to Ava Venishel, of Bradenton, for $315,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,060 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $295,000 in 2015.

Mill Creek

Patricia Kundrot, of Bradenton, sold the home at 702 136th St. E., to David Gravatt and Jaime Chmura, of Bradenton, for $315,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,886 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $245,500 in 2003.

Desoto Lakes Country Club

Patricia Frezzia, of Lutz, sold the home at 4716 Tournament Blvd. to Robert Lovelace, of Sarasota, for $308,000. Built in 1977, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,971 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $115,000 in 1995.

Esplanade

Herbert Pawlitsch, of Westlake, Ohio, sold his home at 5127 Savona Run to Joseph and Denise Pawlitsch, of Fairview Park, Ohio, for $300,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,700 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $272,200 in 2014.

Riverdale Revised

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, trustee, sold the home at 4211 Third Ave. N.E., to Philip Yetzer, of Ellenton, for $299,900. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 2,444 square feet of living area.

Peridia

Winford and Linda Shepherd, of Parrish, sold their home at 4724 Peridia Blvd. E., to Gregory and Marie Paszko, of Bradenton, for $299,500. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,624 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $145,000 in 2009.

Tara

Sean and Christine Olander, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6722 Pleasant Hill Road to John and SueLynn Elder, of Bradenton, for $294,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,975 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 2002.

Karol Atkinson, of Sarasota, sold her home at 7188 Drewrys Bluff to Alfred Herczeg, of Bradenton, for $253,500. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,055 square feet of living area.

Fairfax

Yunier Perez and Heidi Ricardo sold their home at 4509 Bristol Court E., to Marc Boucher, of Bradenton, for $282,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,569 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $150,000 in 2016.

The Lofts on Main

Robert and Erika Clarkin, of Clifton Park, N.Y., sold their Unit 204 condominium at 8111 Lakewood Main St. to Zachary Buffington, of Lakewood Ranch, for $282,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,384 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $227,000 in 2014.

University Pines

Bryan and Lana Wagner, of Ooltewah, Tenn., sold their home at 5107 Ithaca Lane to Monique Derisma, of Sarasota, for $265,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,582 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $199,900 in 2014.

Dude Ranch Acres

Shauna Walker, of Bradenton, sold the home at 6318 48th Ave. Drive E., to Crestview Properties LLC for $225,000. Built in 1961, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,622 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $58,000 in 1980.

Harborage on Braden River

Dennis and Jeannette Austin, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5673 Whitehead St. to John Edgar, of Bradenton, for $225,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,628 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $381,700 in 2005.

Whitebridge Court

Abigail Robinson, of Dublin, N.H., sold her home at 7721 Whitebridge Glen to Adrian and Margaret James, of Bucks, United Kingdom, for $220,000. Built in 1994, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,609 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 2004.