Lake Club home tops local sales at $1.64 million

A home in Lake Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Steven Goodwin, of Lakewood Ranch, and Stacy Haas, of Sarasota, sold their home at 16311 Clearlake Ave. to Charles and Susan Lynch, of Bradenton, for $1.64 million. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 4,214 square feet of living area.

Country Club Village

Hubert Palm sold his home at 7441 Seacroft Cove to Toni and Jeffrey Cusumano, of Sarasota, for $1.27 million. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,480 square feet of living area.

James and Mary Lou Heagle, trustees, of Braselton, Ga., sold the home at 13306 Palmers Creek Terrace to Thomas and Barbara Hickey, of Bradenton, for $1 million. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,092 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $975,000 in 2011.

Susan Talucci, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 12802 Deacons Place to Michael and Pamela Modisetti, of Bradenton, for $987,500. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,224 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.3 million in 2014.

George and Penelope Jarjosa, of Upper Arlington, Ohio, sold their home at 7110 Whitemarsh Circle to David and Joan Mitchell, of Edina, Minn., for $430,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,292 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $395,000 in 2013.

John and Linda McMillan, of Manitoba, Canada, sold their home at 7318 Edenmore St. to John and Patricia Hunter, of E. Amherst, N.Y., for $415,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,056 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $345,800 in 2010.

Rafael Mori and Roberta Marcus-Mori, of Hartford, Conn., sold their home at 6659 Pebble Beach Way to Alan and Nancy Pechacek, of Lakewood Ranch, for $325,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,780 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $248,100 in 2002.

Country Club East

Thomas Van Meer, of Lakewood Ranch, sold his home at 16006 Castle Park Terrace to Stephen and Jacqueline Norman, of Rye, N.Y., for $1,225,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,968 square feet of living area.

Kevin and Vicki Fitzgerald, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 14912 Secret Harbor Place to Michael and Michelle Mosner, of Nanuet, N.Y., for $869,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,754 square feet of living area.

Riverdale Revised

David and Mindy Templeman, of Collinsville, Ill., sold their home at 562 Fore Drive to D.D. Herzel and Mary Herzel, trustees, of Bradenton, for $880,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,389 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $770,400 in 2015.

Waterlefe Golf and River Club

John Laurie and Christine Miller, of Fort Lauderdale, sold their home at 10804 Riverbank Terrace to Michael Smith and Jackie Smith, trustees, of Sacramento, Calif., for $855,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three-and-two-half baths, a pool and 4,037 square feet of living area.

River Forest

David and Jo Anne Klement, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5907 River Forest Circle to Thomas Videyko and Caroline Kemezys, trustees, of Nashua, N.H., for $640,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,617 square feet of living area.

Devonshire Place

Howard Elder, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 7933 Wyndham Court to John and Mary Edwards, of University Park, for $535,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,978 square feet of living area.

River Club North

Lou Demarco Jr. sold the home at 6305 Spyglass Lane to Michael McCullagh, of Lakewood Ranch, for $515,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,816 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $337,000 in 1996.

Watercrest

Stephen and Julia Crispell sold their Unit 401 condominium at 6350 Watercrest Way to John and Patricia Rozzano and Ann Rozzano, of Sarasota, for $515,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,134 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 2009.

Greyhawk Landing

Paul and Linda Boos, of Bradenton, sold their home at 228 Dove Trail to Karen and Greg Wainscott, of Bradenton, for $440,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two-and-two-half baths, a pool and 2,950 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $365,500 in 2004.

Kenneth and Darlene Gorman sold their home at 12818 Kite Drive to Dorn and Frances Clare, of Bradenton, for $425,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,463 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $465,000 in 2007.

Treymore at the Villages of Palm Aire

Mark and Judith Buono, of Waldwick, N.J., sold their home at 7123 Treymore Court to Douglas Fainelli, trustee, of Sarasota, for $440,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,584 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $327,000 in 2011.

Heritage Harbour

Advertising Factory LLC sold the home at 427 Grand Preserve Cove to Ronald and Debra Milewski, of Bradenton, for $427,000. Built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,460 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 2008.

Preserve at Panther Ridge

Michael and Ashley Sepesy, of Ida, Mich., sold their home at 8011 Snowy Egret Place to Frank and Agusta Raffo, of Bradenton, for $425,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,359 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $330,000 in 2003.

Wilton Crescent

Elizabeth Heard, of University Park, sold the home at 7877 Wilton Crescent Circle to Marry-Anne Deane and Ronald Sharpe, trustees, of University Park, for $400,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,533 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $324,500 in 1994.

Wentworth

Hernando Investment Fund LLC sold the home at 7324 St. Georges Way to Jennifer Egrie, of University Park, for $385,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,531 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $289,000 in 2017.

Clubside at Country Club East

WCI Communities LLC sold the Unit 3-D condominium at 7522 Divot Loop to Cindy and Michael Pietsch, of Fontana, Wis., for $370,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,332 square feet of living area.

Riverwalk Village

Sheldon and Diane Schwarzbrott, of Dix Hills, N.Y., sold their home at 10913 Bluestem Circle to Daniel and Carol Macaluso, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, for $363,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,299 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $467,000 in 2005.

Esplanade

Alarra Boutell, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 5364 Vaccaro Court to Diane Gleason and Deborah Adkins, of Middle Village, N.Y., for $360,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,920 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $330,000 in 2014.

Misty Oaks

Bark Realty LLC sold the home at 8161 Misty Oaks Blvd., to Peter Donahue and Sarah Lawrence, of Sarasota, for $350,000. Built in 1986, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,597 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 2008.

Greenbrook Village

Daniel and Susan Murphy and Thomas and Patricia Goldschmidt, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 13432 Purple Finch Circle to Tanya Copeland, of Lakewood Ranch, for $347,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,087 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $465,000 in 2005.

The Lagoon at Tidewater Preserve

William and Susan Painter, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the Unit A condominium at 1043 Riverscape St., to John and Linda Musika, of Lansdale, Pa., for $333,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,748 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $258,500 in 2015.

Woodbrook

Alexander MacLeod, of Bradenton, sold his home at 4806 Lake Breeze Terrace to Carmela Crifo-Wright, of Sarasota, for $330,000. Built in 2012, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,222 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $307,200 in 2012.

Eagle Trace

Tai and Jacqueline Ngo sold their home at 12344 Whisper Lake Drive to Thomas and Karen Williamson, of Bradenton, for $322,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,736 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $319,900 in 2016.

River Landings Bluffs

Doloris O’Neill, of Bradenton, sold the home at 5517 61st St. E., to Celeste Boucher-Krickl, of Bradenton, for $315,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,986 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $189,500 in 1999.

Desoto Lakes Country Club Colony

David and Susan Fraser, of Seminole, sold their home at 5015 Medalist Road to Allen and Joni Scribner, of Sarasota, for $310,000. Built in 1981, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,768 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $89,900 in 1992.

Palm Aire at Sarasota

James Jones, of Beverly Hills, sold his home at 6852 Country Lakes Circle to Roshunya Clark, of Sarasota, for $310,000. Built in 1993, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,778 square feet of living area.

Coach Homes at River Strand

Raymond and Gloria Fiday sold their Unit 8302 condominium at 7103 Grand Estuary Trail to Marco Magarelli and Geraldine Martinez-Magarelli, trustees, of Sunnyvale, Calif., for $300,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,108 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $274,600 in 2013.

Thomas and Gina Zwick, of Union, Ky., sold their Unit 7004 condominium at 6924 Grand Estuary Trail to Robert Ricelli, of N. Syracuse, N.Y., for $262,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $258,300 in 2014.

John and Dorothy Coate, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 204 condominium at 7910 Grand Estuary Trail to Jack and Kimberly Smart, of Bridgton, Maine, for $250,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $269,900 in 2007.

Whitebridge Court

Mary Ogilvie, of Ontario, Canada, sold the home at 7702 Whitebridge Glen to Elizabeth Heard, of University Park, for $296,000. Built in 1993, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,464 square feet of living area.

Rosedale Golf and Tennis Club

David and Patricia Bisaillon, of Bradenton, sold their home at 8718 53rd Place E., to Gary and Victoria Miller, of Sturgis, Mich., for $290,000. Built in 1994, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,876 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $335,000 in 2004.

Country Oaks

Justin Geminn and Adrienne Seabloom, of Colorado Springs, Colo., sold their home at 8317 Cypress Lake Drive to Richard and Daria Giardelli, of Sarasota, for $285,500. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,536 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $278,000 in 2017.

Polo Run

Lennar Homes LLC sold the home at 17003 Blue Ridge Place to Jodyne Ly and Keith Yatsko, of Schaumburg, Ill., for $284,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,649 square feet of living area.

Callaway Glen at Golf Pointe

Deanna Weller, of Sarasota, sold her Unit E-2 condominium at 5564 Golf Pointe Drive to Sumner Kagan and Judith Kanigel, of Cambridge, Mass., for $270,000. Built in 1989, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,761 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,000 in 2015.

Peridia

Norman and Robin Snell, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4033 Murfield Drive E. to Steven and Donna Phillips, of Bradenton, for $259,000. Built in 1992, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,822 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,000 in 2015.

Cottages at San Lorenzo

Matthew and Jacelyn Burdick sold their home at 103 San Avellino Court to Eduardo Garcia-Garcia and Jessica Garcia, of Bradenton, for $256,000. Built in 2017, it has five bedrooms, three baths and 2,446 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $266,000 in 2017.

River Isles

Rosalie Russo, of Bradenton, sold her home at 1314 Oakleaf Blvd. to Craig and Terri Lynn Knox, of Bradenton, for $254,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,584 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $228,000 in 2016.

Residential real estate transactions for April 16-20.

Paul Edgren, of St. Petersburg, sold his Unit 104 condominium at 8247 Miramar Way to Gregory and Karen Eddy, of Apple Valley, Minn., for $232,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,626 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $220,000 in 2016.