Lake Club home tops local sales at $1.35 million

A home in Lake Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Dean and Diane Fried sold their home at 7921 Waterton Lane to Charles Eaton, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1.35 million. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,990 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $900,000 in 2010.

Lychee Acres

Douglas and Ingrid Johns, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5412 40th Ave. E. to Richard and Trina Hutchins, of Bradenton, for $750,000. Built in 2009, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,165 square feet of living area.

Tidewater Preserve

Charles and Chase Bonanno, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5114 Tidewater Preserve Blvd., to Edward and Elizabeth De Paiva, of Bradenton, for $740,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,594 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $638,500 in 2014.

Everett and Belinda Wray, of Bradenton, sold their home at 947 Preservation St., to Kevin Foley, of Bradenton, for $525,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,791 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $495,000 in 2014.

Michael Balfe sold his home at 1018 Overlook Court to Richard Cantrell and Xiaonan Wang, of Henderson, Nev., for $490,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,249 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $388,100 in 2015.

Scott and Julie Weldon sold their home at 907 Preservation St., to Arnold and Tammy Harper, of Bradenton, for $429,900. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,294 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $349,000 in 2014.

Francisco and Cynthia Del Valle, of Frisco, Texas, sold their home at 929 Mangrove Edge Court to Norman Meullen Jr. and Lisa Chapman-Meullen, of Bradenton, for $400,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,386 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $347,900 in 2013.

OfferPad LLC sold the home at 926 Riverscape St. to Lawrence and Emma Curphey, of Bradenton, for $392,500. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,492 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $430,000 in 2017.

Esplanade

Cuilin Zhang, of British Columbia, Canada, sold her home at 4636 Benito Court to Dennis and Ruth Ertel, of Bradenton, for $725,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,057 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $739,800 in January.

Donald and Sandra McKeehan, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 13206 Treviso Drive to Robert and Birgit Diforio, of Bradenton, for $710,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,090 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $660,900 in 2016.

Bridgewater

John and Simone Brown, of Sarasota, sold their home at 13217 Bridgeport Crossing to Stephen and Brenda Lemon, of Lakewood Ranch, for $624,900. Built in 2013, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,153 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $555,000 in 2016.

Michelle Jungers sold the home at 5518 Goodpasture Glen to Frederick and Betty Crane, of Bradenton, for $425,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,232 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $349,000 in 2015.

Jeffrey Grinnell and Cristina DeCelestino, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5604 Goodpasture Glen to John and Emily Finnegan, of Lakewood Ranch, for $394,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,231 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $413,000 in 2014.

Country Club Village

Anthony and Marion Raimondo, trustees, of Columbus, Neb., sold the home at 6560 The Masters Ave. to Bruce Hamill and Judy Kay Henry, of Bradenton, for $590,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,680 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $615,000 in 2009.

Richard and Elaine Gilligan, trustees, of Denver, sold the home at 12110 Thornhill Court to John Clarke and Suzanne Clark, trustees, of Bradenton, for $460,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,116 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $295,000 in 2012.

Eleanor DeMaio, of Bradenton, sold her home at 7908 Suntree Glen to Steven and Therese Sotir, of Lakewood Ranch, for $332,500. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,215 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $441,000 in 2008.

River Club South

Michael and Melissa Domson, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7536 Harrington Lane to Thomas Lohstreter and Jan Wright Lohstreter, of Bradenton, for $590,000. Built in 1999, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,425 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $570,000 in 2015.

Treymore at the Villages of Palm Aire

Moshe and Kathryn Horowitz, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 4887 Carrington Circle to Gil Faccio, of Sarasota, for $540,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,703 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $510,000 in 2008.

Kenwood Park

James and Roberta Fox, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8163 Abingdon Court to R. Steven and Yvonne Holdeman, of University Park, for $520,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,237 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $440,900 in 2002.

Greyhawk Landing West

Ricky and Sandra Kreider, of Parrish, sold their home at 559 Honeyflower Loop to Kurt and Karrie Fisher, of Bradenton, for $515,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,794 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $441,500 in 2014.

Heritage Harbour

Richard Haddad and Marsha De Palo, of Round Hill, Va., sold their home at 6868 Wild Lake Terrace to David Lozier and Ann Daigle Lozier, of Bradenton, for $493,000. Built in 2016, it has six bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 3,948 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $479,000 in 2016.

Greenbrook Village

Pravat Mazumdar and Mary Ann Fischetti sold their home at 13329 Swallowtail Drive to Patricia Mateer-Piercy and Jason Piercy, of Lakewood Ranch, for $489,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,045 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $460,000 in 2012.

Richard and Marian Wilson, of N. Yorks, United Kingdom, and John and Barbara Whitmore, of Durham, United Kingdom, sold their home at 14247 Cattle Egret Place to Mesa Verde Assets LLC for $347,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,081 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,900 in 2004.

Michael and April Cestaro, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 6523 Blue Grosbeak Circle to John and Kristine Carlson, of Lakewood Ranch, for $339,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,073 square feet of living area.

Robert and Joanne Haas, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 15387 Blue Fish Circle to Chad and Jessica Cash, of Lakewood Ranch, for $309,800. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,058 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 2012.

Allen Karpe, of Parrish, sold his home at 15668 Lemon Fish Drive to Jeremy and Kayla Christie, of Lakewood Ranch, for $300,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $239,800 in 2013.

UJL Florida LLC sold the home at 14312 Gnatcatcher Terrace to AH4R Properties LLC for $242,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $197,000 in 2013.

Joseph DePeters and Sharon Wetzler DePeters, of Nokomis, sold their home at 6239 Blue Runner Court to Mesa Verde Assets LLC $226,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,000 in 2005.

GreyHawk Landing

John Houk and Donna Houk, trustees, of Gulfport sold the home at 344 Blackbird Court to Christopher and Melissa Smith, of Bradenton, for $484,900. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,264 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $357,000 in 2009.

Ernie and Shirley Trotter, of Smithton, Ill., sold their home at 12208 Lavender Loop to Francis Lopez and Marcia Bailey, of Bradenton, for $375,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,139 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $322,000 in 2014.

Thomas and Rosemary Taylor, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12309 Aster Ave., to James and Alison Bonner, of Bradenton, for $320,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,277 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in 2005.

Henley

Martha Thomson, trustee, of Galva, Ill., sold the home at 7039 Lancaster Court to Katherine Ann Johnson, of Bradenton, for $460,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,797 square feet of living area.

Planters Manor at Greenfield Plantation

Terry Pomfret and David Pomfret IV, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 558 Planters Manor Way to Mirtha Tresky, of Alexandria, Va., for $440,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,535 square feet of living area.

Mill Creek

Keith and Shirley Stewart, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 204 Woodview Way to Denise and Alessandro Moschin, of Bradenton, for $439,900. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,460 square feet of living area.

Broadmoor Pines

Thomas and Susan Tokarz, of Portage, Mich., sold their home at 7712 Broadmoor Pines Blvd. to Tom and Judith Heath, of Sarasota, for $425,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,100 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $440,000 in 2007.

Rye Wilderness Estates

Marco and Donna Viola, of Parrish, sold their home at 16506 Seventh Ave. E., to Russell and Naomi White, of Bradenton, for $422,500. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,749 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $418,200 in 2017.

Mandalay

Howard and Linda Robinson, of Parrish, sold their home at 6167 47th St. E., to Timothy and Karen Capp, of Bradenton, for $410,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,659 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,900 in 2012.

Rosedale Highlands

Richard and Barbara Suprina, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5138 97th St. E., to Jerry Engleson and Deborah Engelson, trustees, of Bradenton, for $408,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,598 square feet of living area.

Riverwalk Village Cypress Banks

Leo and Debra Russo sold their home at 7108 Switchgrass Trail to James and Erin Bryce, of Bradenton, for $396,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,547 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $430,000 in 2007.

Edgewater Village

Mary Parsons sold her home at 8423 Sailing Loop to Wayne and Ellen Sanderson, of Harrisburg, Pa., for $375,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,577 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $340,000 in 2013.

Carlyle at the Villages of Palm Aire

Bruce LaRoche and Lee Helwig, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5240 Creekside Trail to Richard and Cinda Clark, of Sarasota, for $359,900. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,196 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $220,000 in 2012.

Del Tierra

Steven and Susan James, of Tierra Verde, sold their home at 15616 Trinity Fall Way to Sandra Justice, of Bradenton, for $355,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,820 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $336,300 in 2016.

Indigo

Christine and John Poole, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12608 Crystal Clear Place to Karen Muller, trustee, of Bradenton, for $355,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,482 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $317,500 in 2016.

Harmony at Lakewood Ranch

Bert and Deborah Harbin, trustees, of Hamilton, Ohio, sold the home at 5217 Bentgrass Way to Peter Huszar, of Treasure Island, for $350,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,958 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $317,300 in 2015.

Thomas and Linda Ernst, of Arlington, Ill., sold their home at 5342 Bentgrass Way to Joseph and Mary Ann Gizzi, of Bradenton, for $345,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,958 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $368,000 in 2017.

Rosedale Golf and Tennis Club

Dunottar Estates Inc. sold the home at 8740 51st Terrace E., to Finley and Judith Benjamin, of Bradenton, for $342,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,974 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $345,000 in 2002.

Watercrest

Kevin Mullin and Bobby Agee, of Middletown, Ohio, sold their Unit 302 condominium at 6450 Watercrest Way to Mary Brown, of Bradenton, for $328,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,742 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $655,000 in 2006.

Clubside at Country Club East

J. Michael Grass, of Ontario, Canada, sold his Unit 1-A condominium at 7564 Divot Loop to RBJM LLC for $325,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,748 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $377,000 in 2016.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Jeffrey and Chanc Pringle, of Bradenton, sold the home at 117 New Briton Court to Sirva Relocation Credit LLC for $325,000. Sirva Relocation Credit LLC then sold the home to Charles and Margit Smith, of Bradenton, for $325,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,388 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 2007.

John Wilson and Patricia Mitchell sold their home at 8736 Stone Harbour Loop to Omar Antonio Tabares Montoya and Laura Tabares, of Bradenton, for $315,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,211 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $295,000 in 2017.

Tara

Margaret Lawrence, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 6404 Rookery Circle to Xun Wei Xiong and HeQiong Zhao, of Bradenton, for $310,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,920 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $247,100 in 2003.

Central Park

Antoine Pupin, trustee, of New York City, sold the home at 4745 Claremont Park Drive to Benjamin and Shannon Sturgill and Kevin Kelley, of Durham, N.H., for $305,100. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,476 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,000 in 2011.

Sonoma

Frank and Maria Decker sold their home at 8268 Villa Grande Court to Brenna Wilhm and Marilyn Wilhm, of Sarasota, for $305,000. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,121 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $241,500 in 2009.

Waterlefe Golf and River Club

David Fernandes, of Lecanot, sold the home at 746 Foggy Morn Lane to Mary Mott, of Bradenton, for $299,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,359 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $218,000 in 2010.

Whitebridge Court

William Heymann, trustee, sold the home at 6312 Walton Heath Place to Barbara Rating, of Sarasota, for $295,000. Built in 1993, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,609 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $189,000 in 1995.

M. Bradford Sanders, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 7623 Whitebridge Glen to Michael Sanders, of Bradenton, for $275,000. Built in 1994, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,609 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $340,000 in 2016.

Desoto Lakes Country Club Colony

Jacob Martiano and Alexandre Martiano, of Paris, France, sold their home at 5005 Inverness Drive to Stephen and Elizabeth Lane, of Sarasota, for $290,000. Built in 1963, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,727 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 2014.

Dude Ranch Acres

Frederick and Vickie Longhi, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6312 44th Ave. E. to Timothy and Michelle Vercammen, of Bradenton, for $288,600. Built in 1977, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,942 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,000 in 2015.

The Watch at Waterlefe

William Geesey and Dorothy White-Geesey, of Sewell, N.J., sold their Unit 31-D condominium at 9419 Discovery Terrace to Scott Lindley, trustee, of O’Fallon, Mo., for $285,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,156 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 2013.

Sabal Harbour

Phillip Reeves, of West Midlands, United Kingdom, sold his home at 4948 Breakwater Drive to Jeremy Turpin and Ha Young An, of Bradenton, for $281,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,658 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $150,800 in 2000.

Moorings at Edgewater

Mark and Lavonne Dimitroff, of Charlotte, N.C., sold their Unit 101 condominium at 6512 Moorings Point Circle to Barbara and David Behelfer, of Canandaigua, of N.Y. for $275,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,804 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $257,000 in 2014.

Summerfield Village

Tyler and Brandi Witman, of Windermere, sold their home at 6431 Golden Leaf Court to Hilda and Thomas Glover, of Lakewood Ranch, for $265,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,572 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $214,000 in 2013.

Oakbrooke at River Club North

Guy and Norma Howe, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6662 Oakbrook Circle to Gary Geluso, of Bradenton, for $260,000. Built in 1993, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,820 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $195,000 in 2012.

Longpond at Mote Ranch

Maureen Billington, of Wheat Ridge, Colo., sold her home at 6832 Superior St. Circle to Amr Karar and Samar Rashwan, of Sarasota, for $258,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,781 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $138,900 in 1996.

Fairfield

Finley and Judith Benjamin sold their home at 5324 Fairfield Blvd. to Kim and John Naughton, of Bradenton, for $255,500. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,525 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,800 in 2015.

Pinehurst Village

Priscilla Nelson, of Peabody, Mass., sold her Unit 75 condominium at 7498 Eleanor Circle to Janice Von Oehsen, of Sarasota, for $255,000. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,474 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $162,500 in 2012.

Cottages at San Lorenzo

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 111 San Carrara Court to Victoria Campdesuner and Jose Ignacio Diaz Jr., of Bradenton, for $253,500. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,034 square feet of living area.

Lake Vista Residences

James Vitale Jr. and Richard Vitale sold their Unit A-203 condominium at 7804 Lake Vista Court to Jose Lechuga and Ines Lechuga, trustees, of Bradenton, for $250,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,747 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $232,500 in 2017.

River Sound

John and Kimberly Eberly, of Bradenton, sold their home at 1479 Blue Horizon Circle to Forrest Miller, of Bradenton, for $240,000. Built in 2011, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,249 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $200,000 in 2014.

Avalon at the Villages of Palm Aire

Flossie Cowell, trustee, of Crossville, Tenn., sold the home at 5011 Lakescene Place to Joe and Karen Harmon, of Sarasota, for $239,800. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,649 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 2004.

Rivers Edge

Dee Anne McCormack, of Bradenton, sold the home at 6708 65th Terrace E. to Allen Arnold, of Bradenton, for $239,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,395 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $168,900 in 2003.

Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour

Thomas Smith and Reagan Wells Smith, of Parrish, sold their home at 254 Beacon Harbour Loop to Andrew Fowler and Amanda Barsel, of Bradenton, for $234,900. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,738 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,000 in 2014.

Sean Humphrey and Brittany Morreale sold their home at 7119 Montauk Point Crossing to Michael and Ashley McEldowney, of Bradenton, for $226,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $219,900 in 2017.

River Isles

Donald Weaver, of Parrish, sold his home at 4307 Lemonwood Circle to Mark Olander and Millie Kempe, of Bradenton, for $232,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,820 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $150,000 in 2012.

Townhomes at Regatta Landing

Jose Albino and Marcela Moran Perez, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7208 Ketch Place to Aaron and Samantha Emelock, of Bradenton, for $225,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,926 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $212,000 in 2016.