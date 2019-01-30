Lake Club home tops local sales at $1.1 million

A home in Lake Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Tammy and Michael Miller sold their home at 15903 Clearlake Ave., to Gregor and Monika Bodenmann, of Waldstatt, Switzerland, for $1.1 million. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,619 square feet of living area.

Harbour Walk

Eric Deppert and Kathleen Boyle, of Corpus Christi, Texas, sold their home at 584 Fore Drive to H. Douglas and Holly Tripp, of Bradenton, for $840,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,475 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $803,000 in 2016.

Richmond Park

Wallace Camp, trustee, of Scarborough, Maine, sold the home at 8136 Collingwood Court to William and Sharon Lyons, of University Park, for $775,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,609 square feet of living area.

Bridgewater

Carlos and Amelia Guerra sold their home at 13820 Swiftwater Way to National Residential Nominee Services Inc., for $675,000. The home was then sold to James and Julie Ann Landero, of South Abilene, Texas, for $675,000. Built in 2017, it has six bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,967 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $620,000 in 2017.

Waterlefe Golf and River Club

Howard and Robyn Drourr, of Bradenton, sold their home at 943 Fish Hook Cove to Dennis VanDyke, trustee, of Bradenton, for $650,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,882 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $655,700 in 2004.

GreyHawk Landing

Ray and Cheryl Ehsani, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12727 Penguin Drive to Jeffrey and Christine Owen, of Bethpage, N.Y., for $602,500. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,229 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $613,800 in 2006.

Richard and Blanche Cochran sold their home at 327 Petrel Trail to Christian and Jennifer Klein, of Bradenton, for $420,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,463 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $397,200 in 2005.

Anelis Aurand-Araos and Guillermo Sierra sold their home at 13035 Peregrin Circle to Brett and Elizabeth Kuehling, of Bradenton, for $365,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,433 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 2015.

Tidewater Preserve

Melissa Sinclair and Jacob Lepper III, of Bradenton, sold their home at 1008 Lanyard Court to EK Real Estate Services of N.Y. LLC for $561,600. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,640 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $497,500 in 2014.

Margaret and Joseph Posch sold their home at 944 Preservation St., to Charles Dunn, of Bradenton, for $437,500. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,428 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $360,000 in 2014.

Panther Ridge

Denis and Phyllida O’Brien, of Wilts, United Kingdom, sold their home at 20905 77th Ave. E., to Darlene Conceicao, of Bradenton, for $546,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,354 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $425,000 in 2015.

Rosedale Highlands

Gale Ketcham, Karen Giroux and Renee Vicary, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5106 96th St. E., to Gerald Kern and Ivy Kern, trustees, of Battle Lake, Minn., for $471,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,238 square feet of living area.

Anna Carmichael sold her home at 9711 51st Terrace E., to Zigfrid and Diane Grins, of Smithtown, N.Y., for $432,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,194 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $340,000 in 2012.

Heritage Harbour

Albert and Susan Kinal, of Fernandina Beach, sold their home at 6455 Willowshire Way to Steven and Gail Reichenbach, of Bradenton, for $430,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,297 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $337,300 in 2015.

Sultana and Asif Kaba, of Naperville, Ill., sold their home at 6741 Rookery Lake Drive to Ralph Liggett and Barbara Weisel-Liggett, of Bradenton, for $369,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,406 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $329,000 in 2016.

Rosedale Golf and Tennis Club

Eileen and Lawrence MacLaren, of Bradenton, sold their home at 8739 52nd Ave. E., to John and Mary Creagh, of Bradenton, for $420,000. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,991 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $390,000 in 2016.

Esplanade

William and Tammie Gade, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4938 Savona Run to Anna Lee Carmichael, of Bradenton, for $360,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,692 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $311,700 in 2014.

Savanna

Meritage Homes of Florida Inc. sold the home at 13807 American Prairie Place to Theodore and Mary Kathleen Adamczyk, of Bradenton, for $357,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,109 square feet of living area.

Water Oak

Shannon and Kathleen Miller, of Seattle, sold their home at 6757 64th Terrace E., to Vadim and Irina Kulikovskiy, of Fairbanks, Alaska, for $355,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,343 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $287,200 in 2003.

Country Club Village

Susan Brown, of Lancaster, N.Y., sold her home at 7278 Lismore Court to Edward and Terri Kionka, of Bradenton, for $354,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,148 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $390,000 in 2016.

Hidden Meadows

Jacco and Hope Vernoort, of Oirschot, Netherlands, sold their home at 2613 65th St. E., to Juan Fuentes Hernandez, of Bradenton, for $343,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,072 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $289,000 in 2013.

Saracina at Esplanade

Kenneth and Illona Koehler, trustees, of Monroe Township, N.J., sold the Unit 108 condominium at 13511 Messina Loop to Liz Colosimo, of Bradenton, for $335,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,857 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $323,000 in 2015.

Sabal Harbour

Jonathan Barbee, of Bradenton, sold his home at 4641 Egmont Drive to David Fleming, Sandi Fleming and Sherri Leonard, of Bradenton, for $330,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,736 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,500 in 2011.

Woodbrook

Anthony and Anne Limon, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4638 Woodbrook Drive to Arrey and Comforty Takang, of Sarasota, for $319,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,932 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in 2016.

Ramkissoon and Veronica Mahdoo sold their home at 4839 Woodbrook Drive to Mary Anne and Marjorie Miele, of Sarasota, for $284,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,744 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $211,800 in 2013.

Crossing Creek Village

Barbara Sullivan, trustee, and Mark Mansfield, of Bradenton, sold the home at 4715 69th St. E., to Victoria Ellison, of Bradenton, for $303,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,901 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $238,600 in 2014.

Central Park

Thomas and Naomi Becnel, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5008 Torrey Pines Run to Courtenay and Benjamin Smith, of Bradenton, for $298,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,744 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $271,500 in 2014.

Desoto Lakes Country Club Colony

Scott and Amanda Parrish, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4720 Palm Aire Circle to HPA US1 LLC for $292,500. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,755 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,000 in 2013.

Tara

Elizabeth Shea sold her home at 7511 Birds Eye Terrace to William and Susan Andrus, of Bradenton, for $292,500. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,811 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $282,000 in 2016.

Sonoma

Jeffrey and Elisa Nesnay, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 5512 Napa Drive to Terence Radford, of Sarasota, for $273,000. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,806 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $205,900 in 2009.

Coach Homes at River Strand

Lorna McMullen and James Burns sold their Unit 3401 condominium at 502 Winding Brook Lane to Laura and Russell Amen, of Bradenton, for $265,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,000 in 2015.

Mote Ranch Village

Loraine Tafel, trustee, sold the home at 5869 Carriage Drive to Christine Huxtable, of Sarasota, for $263,500. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,697 square feet of living area.

Country Oaks

Douglas Hoeck, Paula Prindle and Marcia Hoeck sold their home at 5002 80th Ave., Circle E. to Stephen Seibel, of Sarasota, for $252,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,568 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $100,500 in 1992.

Veranda at River Strand

Michael Drozda sold the Unit 925 condominium at 7149 River Hammock Drive to G. Scott and Paula Wakefield, of Bradenton, for $243,700. Built in 2012, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,561 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $185,000 in 2013.

Braden River Lakes

Deborah Cochran, of Port Charlotte, sold her home at 705 47th St. E., to Bryan and Lauren Driscoll, of San Diego, for $227,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,413 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $143,000 in 2014.

River Isles

John and Stephanie Amelung, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 1318 Oakleaf Blvd., to Karen Liniman, of Bradenton, for $213,600. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,740 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $140,000 in 2002.

The Watch at Waterlefe

Phil Balducci & Associates Inc. sold the Unit 14-D condominium at 918 River Basin Court to Roland and Sherraine Lomerson, of Bradenton, for $210,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,388 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 2002.