Lake Club home tops Lakewood Ranch and east Bradenton home sales at $2,085,500

A home in the Lake Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Andrew and Susanna Kielty, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 14839 Como Circle to George Elliott Mitchell and Herbert Clark West, of Lakewood Ranch, for $2,085,500. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,314 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,718,100 in 2019.

Country Club

Terry and Mary Shaffer sold their home at 7806 Mathern Court to John and Patricia Rozzano, of Bradenton, for $1,295,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,973 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,025,000 in 2013.

Anthony Rocco Giovanniello, of Tampa, sold his home at 17736 Strandhill Court to Tina Bossalis Ciaccio, of Lakewood Ranch, for $575,000. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,255 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $535,000 in 2018.

Moorings at Heritage Harbour

The Moorings Properties LLC sold the home at 8711 Rum Runner Place to Peter Francis Lake and Jennifer Marie Lake, of Bradenton, for $1.15 million. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,818 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $841,200 in 2017.

Esplanade

James and Katherine Wingert, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 13109 Malachite Dr., to Lawrence and Susan Horwitz, of Hillsborough, N.J., for $1,015,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,328 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $985,000 in 2018.

Lake Club

SD TLC Holdings LLC sold the home at 16727 Verona Place to Gari Beth Palmer and Charles Day Palmer III, trustees, of Bradenton, for $936,100. Built in 2020, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,030 square feet of living area.

River Club South

The Indigo Property Group LLC sold the home at 7610 Partridge St. Circle to Peter Yobo and Brooke Michaelyn Yobo, of Bradenton, for $650,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,352 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $375,000 in 2019.

Indigo

Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC sold the home at 12925 Deep Blue Place to Geoffrey Stephen Hughes and Katharine Anne Hughes, of Bradenton, for $629,800. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,881 square feet of living area.

Greyhawk Landing West

Keith and Christabel Mayhall, of Mount Pleasant, S.C., sold their home at 547 Honeyflower Loop to Jesse and Jodi Gubernat, of Bradenton, for $620,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 4,262 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $494,200 in 2014.

Robert Eugene Verity and Kelly Verity, of Palmetto, sold their home at 916 Buttercup Glen to Melissa and Jason Perri, of Bradenton, for $480,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,822 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $406,700 in 2016.

Heritage Harbour

Julia Ann Mahoney, of Bradenton, sold the home at 7412 Heritage Grand Place to Traci and Mark Dooley, of Bradenton, for $607,500. Built in 2010, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,873 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $535,400 in 2016.

Carol Lynn Monville and Edward Stidd, of The Villages, sold the home at 7124 Marsh View Terrace to Eliot Clauss, of Bradenton, for $324,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,649 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $273,500 in 2016.

Jeffery and Mary Rome, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6525 Candlestick Dr., to Dennis and Deborah Amaral, of Westport, Mass., for $265,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,541 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,500 in 2014.

Mallory Park

Felipe Oliveira and Crystal Sedoris-Oliveira sold their home at 3375 Chestertown Loop to Patrick and Kaitlin Paligraf, of Lakewood Ranch, for $580,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,464 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $446,800 in 2017.

Matthew and Samantha Brown, of Bradenton, sold their home at 11502 Golden Bay Place to Nicholas Bates Morley and Sarah Ruth Morley, of Bradenton, for $417,500. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,014 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $335,000 in 2017.

Riverdale Revised

Frank DiMarino, of Bradenton, sold the home at 4719 Pinnacle Dr., to Michael and Janet Hanlon, of Bradenton, for $570,500. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,363 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $486,000 in 2017.

Thomas and Linda Barrett, of Bradenton, sold their home at 333 Bow Lane to Neil and Robyn Spirtas, of Bradenton, for $390,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,375 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $318,000 in 2015.

Lakewood National Golf Club

Lennar Homes LLC sold the home at 17601 Hickok Belt Loop to Kerry Sean Cole and Tracey Ann Marie Cole, of Lakewood Ranch, for $562,500. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,006 square feet of living area.

River Wind

Neal Signature Homes LLC sold the home at 954 River Wind Circle to Richard Christman, of Bradenton, for $548,000. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,722 square feet of living area.

Greenbrook

Michael and Claudette Russell, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 13930 Wood Duck Circle to Michelle and Christopher Dujardin, of Lakewood Ranch, for $490,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,578 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $440,000 in 2015.

Chris and Kathleen Wilkinson sold their home at 13402 Purple Finch Circle to Mark Rizzo and Marianne Wagner Rizzo, of Coram, N.Y., for $459,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,472 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $359,000 in 2013.

Kyle and Carrie Bradshaw sold their home at 6230 Willet Court to Nanci and Steven Somers, of Bradenton, for $386,900. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,073 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $328,000 in 2017.

Eugenia Grigorescu, of Colorado Springs, Colo., sold her home at 6324 Robin Cove to Yony Hernandez and Alejandra Hernandez Gutierrez, of Lakewood Ranch, for $271,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,275 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $239,000 in 2018.

Azario Esplanade

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 4732 Trento Place to Patrice Fee, of Bradenton, for $486,500. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,144 square feet of living area.

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 15630 Sacile Lane to Jeffrey and Renee Florida, of Bradenton, for $319,900. Built in 2020, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,558 square feet of living area.

Wentworth

Shirley Eaton, of Chelmsford, Mass., sold her home at 7336 Saint Georges Way to Thomas Connellan and Kristen Magdelinic, of Cazenovia, N.Y., for $485,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,046 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $452,500 in 2019.

Greyhawk Landing

Penny Cupo, of Bradenton, sold the home at 12514 Cara Cara Loop to Paul and Lindsay Csogi, of Bradenton, for $475,000. Built in 2004, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,723 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $344,600 in 2004.

Bridgewater

Dineshkumar and Sunitaben Patel, of Albany, Ga., sold their home at 13111 Bridgeport Crossing to Hina Patel, of Bradenton, for $450,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,417 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $439,600 in 2014.

Riverside at Tidewater Preserve

Vietta Smagghe, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the Unit C condominium at 1260 Riverscape St., to Ronald Keyser, trustee, of Bradenton, for $427,500. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,332 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $399,100 in 2016.

Mirabella at Village Green

David and Francine Reichert sold their home at 1201 Calle Grand St., to Roger and Maria Wild, of Eagleville, Pa., for $412,500. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,525 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $383,600 in 2017.

Riverwalk Village

Harry Walter Living Trust sold the home at 11011 Water Lilly Way to SPH Property One LLC for $391,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,231 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $375,000 in 2017.

Sabal Harbour

Ricky Volpatti and Cathy Procida sold their home at 4754 Cayo Costa Place to James and Debra Kraus, of Bradenton, for $390,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,554 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $349,000 in 2017.

Vishal Doshi and Varsha Pai, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4940 Breakwater Dr., to Ricardo Pena and Ursula Bustios, of Bradenton, for $289,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,972 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $236,000 in 2004.

Del Webb

Judy Kay Rowe, of Bradenton, sold her home at 17026 Hampton Falls Terrace to Patrick and Joyce Cass, of Bradenton, for $380,000. Built in 2018, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,574 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $351,300 in 2018.

Central Park

Joseph and Joanne Robert, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4828 Central Park Blvd., to Alex and Dina Katz, of Queens, N.Y., for $355,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,084 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $284,000 in 2015.

Shane and Sadie Reichenbach, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4911 Newport News Circle to Mason and Kaylee Wroe, of Bradenton, for $257,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 1,331 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in 2019.

Carlyle at the Villages of Palm Aire

Joy Renee Coleman and John Arthur Coleman, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4972 Creekside Trail to Alina and Roman Velsh, of Sarasota, for $345,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,130 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2017.

Coach Homes at River Strand

Fredric Steven Jacobs, of Raleigh, N.C., sold the Unit 6703 condominium at 6908 Grand Estuary Trail to Julia Mahoney, of Bradenton, for $335,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,108 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $282,000 in 2015.

Sunil and Catherine Sadhwani sold their Unit 3703 condominium at 7208 River Hammock Dr., to David and Cynthia O’Connor, of Ellington, Conn., for $312,500. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,108 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $246,000 in 2012.

John and Karen Dimsey, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 4404 condominium at 419 Winding Brook Lane to Larry and Nanette Drews, of Bradenton, for $275,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $206,000 in 2011.

Crossing Creek

Holger Carrillo and Jackeline Teran, of Bronx, N.Y., sold their home at 4846 68th St. Circle E., to Melinda and Rigoberto Sanchez, of Bradenton, for $335,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,893 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $268,500 in 2015.

Whitebridge Court

Ralph and Kamala Prahl sold their home at 7613 Whitebridge Glen to Alexander and Virginia Randall, of Hingham, Mass., for $334,900. Built in 1994, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,609 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 2008.

Tara

Geoffrey and Linda Boole, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 6148 Aviary Court to Linda Angelle, of Bradenton, for $312,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,831 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,000 in 2011.

Senthil Nadarajah and Geethanjali Amuthasakaran, of Cerritos, Calif., sold their home at 6409 Stone River Road to Sheflin Properties LLC for $236,500. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,234 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $159,500 in 2010.

Avalon at the Village of Palm Aire

Thomas and Lanna Perrault, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6939 Mystic Lane to Jack and Kacy Bennington, of Sarasota, for $310,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,649 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $280,000 in 2018.

Barbara Tiffany, of Sarasota, sold her home at 4823 Lakescene Place to Joseph Gerritt Johnson and Nelda Worthington Johnson, for $285,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,649 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 2015.

Coach Homes at Tidewater Preserve

Joseph Hoolihan and Romina Del Valle Rada Romero, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 612 condominium at 921 Tidewater Shores Loop to Michael Thaddeus Jude Saenz, of Bradenton, for $310,000. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,769 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,000 in February.

Silverlake

Jermaine and Patricia Christmas, of Ruskin, sold their home at 5242 60th Drive E., to Nancy Rose Brightwell, of Sarasota, for $290,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,951 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $220,000 in 2014.

Harborage on Braden River

Mark Hollfelder, of Bradenton, sold his home at 5547 Simonton St., to Robert Storey, of Orlando, for $289,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,751 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 2015.

Del Tierra

Barrie James Robinson and Susan Leigh Robinson, of Brooksville, sold their home at 227 Tierra Verde Way to James and Amy Hollingsworth, of Bradenton, for $285,000. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,000 in 2019.

Terrace at Tidewater Preserve

Michael Thaddeus Jude Saenz, of Bradenton, sold his Unit 435 condominium at 1010 Tidewater Shores Loop to Joseph Hoolihan, of Bradenton, for $269,000. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,121 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $207,000 in 2019.

Peridia

Donald Carter, trustee, and Janet Carter, of Bradenton, sold the home at 4228 Pro Am Ave. E., to Matthew and Nicole Lewis, of Bradenton, for $266,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,905 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,000 in 2015.

Creekwood Townhomes

Robert and Jeanne Staab, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5282 78th St. Circle E., to Kyle Victor, of Bradenton, for $243,500. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,616 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $227,000 in 2016.

Gates Creek

Jeffrey and Clarissa Stafford, of Mount Holly, N.C., sold their home at 11302 Third Ave. E., to BATP Properties LLC for $240,000. Built in 1997, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,024 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $110,900 in 1997.

Terrace at Lakewood National

BYLO SELHI LLC sold the Unit 1121 condominium at 17704 Gawthrop Dr., to Claudia Maritza Campo Hurtado, of Bradenton, for $240,000. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,286 square feet of living area.

Braden River Lakes

Nina Roar, of Bradenton, sold her home at 4821 11th Ave. Circle E., to Justin Waltz Inc. for $239,000. Built in 1994, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,099 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $205,000 in 2013.

Veranda at Lakewood National

John and Cheryl Miosi, of Clarence, N.Y., sold their Unit 1522 condominium at 5614 Palmer Circle to Matthew and Susanne Savage, of Alpharetta, Ga., for $237,000. Built in 2020, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,329 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in May.

Palm Aire at Desoto Lakes Country Club

Frank and Matilda Freeman, of Sarasota, sold their Unit V-30 condominium at 7174 W. Country Club Drive N. to Ann and Laverne Grooms, of Gahanna, Ohio, for $225,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,520 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $105,000 in 1998.