Lake Club home tops Lakewood Ranch and Bradenton area home sales at $1,895,000.

A home in Lake Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Sean Sanford, of Lakewood Ranch, sold his home at 16010 Topsail Terrace to Nigel Weston and Christine Elizabeth Weston, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1,895,000. Built in 2013, it has four bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 3,738 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.7 million in 2019.

Lake Club

Pamela and Gerald Stephens, of Aurora, Ohio, sold their home at 8015 Bounty Lane to Arthur Womack Jr., of Bradenton, for $1,795,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,813 square feet of living area.

Nicholas Moore and Anna Richo, trustees, of Wayzata, Minn., sold the home at 16272 Daysailor Trail to WFA LLC for $1,525,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,418 square feet of living area.

SD TLC Holdings LLC sold the home at 16912 Verona Place to James and Marlene Orr, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1,085,300. Built in 2020, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,822 square feet of living area.

Shoreview

Steven and Suzan Knight, of Edmond, Okla., sold their home at 7984 Grande Shores Dr., to Karen Lynn Spence and Glenn Donald Spence, trustees, of Sarasota, for $1,015,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two-and-two-half baths, a pool and 3,204 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $841,100 in 2019.

Rye Wilderness Estates

James Emile Gardner Jr. and Judith Leffler Gardner sold their home at 511 167th Blvd. E., to Travis and Jessica Eldredge, of Bradenton, for $814,600. Built in 2018, it has five bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 4,003 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $683,200 in 2018.

Enclave at Country Meadows

James Michael Abbott and Mildred Abbott, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 909 145th St. Circle N.E., to David Shanahan and Patricia Van-Belle, trustees, of Bradenton, for $745,900. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,584 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $750,600 in 2015.

Country Club

Robert and Kimberly Walters, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 7912 Royal Queensland Way to Gennady and Regina Shtirmer, of Lakewood Ranch, for $741,500. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,726 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $520,000 in 2012.

Autumn Jean Gress, trustee, of Jacksonville, sold the home at 7923 Treesdale Glen to Marty Hubbard and Karen Bailey-Hubbard, of Lakewood Ranch, for $630,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,962 square feet of living area.

Leif Michael Andersen and Melissa Ann Andersen, of Phoenix, sold their home at 12704 Stone Ridge Place to Chadwick Dean Wilton, of Lakewood Ranch, for $339,900. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,859 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $340,000 in 2008.

Country Club East

John and Colleen Dickinson, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 16512 Berwick Terrace to David Perkowski and Allison Imre, of Bradenton, for $722,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,754 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $625,300 in 2015.

Barbara Camoia, of Parrish, sold her home at 7135 Westhill Court to Eran Wasserman and Eva Lamiano, of Bradenton, for $475,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,792 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $401,000 in 2018.

Greenbrook

Linda Griffin, of Lakewood Ranch, sold her home at 6709 Top Minnow Lane to David Lewandowski and Silvia Bahamon Lewandowski, of Bradenton, for $722,000. Built in 2006, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,043 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $540,000 in 2016.

Wayne and Victoria Stark, of Louisville, Ky., sold their home at 6371 Golden Eye Glen to Nicholas and Dawn Russell, of Bradenton, for $396,500. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,989 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $315,000 in 2016.

Del Webb

Charles and Michele Butson, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6859 Chester Trail to Isis Badawi, of Lakewood Ranch, for $675,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,699 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $704,500 in 2018.

Joel Tenenbaum, by David Tenebaum his Attorney in Fact, sold the home at 17105 Kenton Terrace to Stephen Staruch, of Bradenton, for $362,000. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,554 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,100 in 2016.

Watercrest

Michael Delich, trustee, of University Park, sold the Unit 201 condominium at 6380 Watercrest Way to Lawrence and Jane Heath, of Lakewood Ranch, for $610,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,376 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $544,000 in 2015.

Kusum and Ram Mohan sold their Unit 303 condominium at 6406 Watercrest Way to John Hahn Jr. and Debra Hahn, trustees, of Bradenton, for $400,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,742 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $340,000 in 2017.

Savanna

Meritage Homes of Florida Inc. sold the home at 13706 Flat Woods Terrace to John Bernard Calovich and Elizabeth Mary Calovich, of Bradenton, for $606,800. Built in 2019, it has five bedrooms, four baths and 3,750 square feet of living area.

Esplanade

Michael Gingerich and Carol Gingerich sold their home at 12773 Del Corso Loop to Peter Joseph Markey and Kristin Divers, of Bradenton, for $592,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,256 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $398,600 in 2012.

Greyhawk Landing West

Daniel Moore and Andrea Hillman-Moore sold their home at 715 Honeyflower Loop to Edward Ellington III and Erin Koen, of Bradenton, for $584,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,721 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $393,200 in 2014.

Brian and Karen Stephenson, of Bradenton, sold their home at 672 Rosemary Circle to Ron Walters and Emily Cirelli, of Bradenton, for $498,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,364 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $415,000 in 2016.

River Park at Mote Ranch

Rexford Hudson, of Bradenton, sold his home at 6166 Palomino Circle to Rene Michael Ng and Nancy Bourdreaux-Ng, of Bradenton, for $559,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,862 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $485,000 in 2017.

Riverwalk Ridge Cypress Banks

Steve and Jamie McCue, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6915 Honeysuckle Trail to Stephen and Carol McCue, of Lakewood Ranch, for $520,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,522 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $545,000 in 2017.

Hampton Green

Alphons and Kathleen Kainer, of Pennington, N.J., sold their home at 6411 Saunton Place to HK Realty Partners LLC for $500,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,933 square feet of living area.

Wentworth

Dorothy Tinney, trustee, and Roger Tinney, of Castle Rock, Colo., sold the home at 7304 Saint Georges Way to Galo Rodriguez and Moraima Gutierrez, of W. Hartford, Conn., for $472,500. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,243 square feet of living area.

Country Creek

Rodney and Melanie Manney, of Pensacola, sold their home at 14826 Seventh Ave. E., to Kevin Michael McAloon and Paola McAloon, of Bradenton, for $440,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,116 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $351,000 in 2019.

Ridge at Crossing Creek

Holly Meyers, of Bryson City, N.C., sold her home at 7755 Ridgelake Circle to B. Christine Puricelli, of Bradenton, for $410,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,076 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $349,400 in 2017.

Riverwalk

SPH Property One LLC sold the home at 11011 Water Lilly Way to Andres Linares and Jenny Yulieth Linares, of Lakewood Ranch, for $410,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,231 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $391,000 in 2020.

Mohammed and Kyle Ann Tazi, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7345 Arrowhead Run to Anna Primachik, of Lakewood Ranch, for $395,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,991 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $262,000 in 2014.

Bridgewater

Jeffrey Anderson and Cindy Anderson, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 13319 Swiftwater Way to Richard Graven, of Bradenton, for $399,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,231 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $352,000 in 2017.

River Landings Bluffs

Greg and Loriene Benson, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6113 55th Ave. Circle E. to Frederick Lebel and Catherine Durocher, of Quebec, Canada, for $395,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,413 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $183,000 in 2011.

Summerfield

Richard and Susan Gross, of Ellijay, Ga., sold their home at 12125 Whistling Way to Jordan and Erica Malzan, of Bradenton, for $359,900. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,766 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $143,300 in 1998.

Central Park

Maureen McLoone, of Oakhurst, N.J., sold her home at 11769 Forest Park Circle to Michael Cogswell and Cheryl Adkins, of Bradenton, for $358,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,136 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in 2012.

Del Tierra

John and Kimberly Povernick sold their home at 364 Tierra Verde Way to Justin and Dalinah Hluboky, of Bradenton, for $350,000. Built in 2019, it has five bedrooms, three baths and 2,594 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $305,000 in 2019.

Heritage Harbour

AKT Florida LLC sold the home at 251 River Enclave Court to Slavka Harazimova, of Bradenton, for $350,000. Built in 2008, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,642 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $259,000 in 2008.

Polo Run

Jeffrey and Heather Wright, of Casas Adobes, Ariz., sold their home at 17135 Blue Ridge Place to Yuriy Bore, of Springfield, N.J., for $345,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,836 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $316,000 in 2020.

Carlyle at the Villages of Palm Aire

Megan Foster, Personal Representative, of DeLand, sold the home at 4913 Creekside Trail to Steven and Diane Roberts, of Sarasota, for $337,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,686 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $312,000 in 2008.

Copperlefe

George Charles Eilers III, trustee, and Jordan Nicole Eilers, of Columbia, Mo., sold the home at 11413 Sweetgrass Dr., to Jessica and Anthony Tremaroli, of Bradenton, for $330,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,836 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 2017.

Harborage on Braden River

William and Carol Blair, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5520 Simonton St., to Frederick and Carrie Rummery, of Bradenton, for $320,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,995 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $346,500 in 2007.

Harmony

Spencer and Casandra Westlund, of Sarasota, sold their home at 11614 Meadowgate Place to SN Tampa LLC for $300,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,784 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 2018.