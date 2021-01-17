Lake Club home sells for $1.7 million, tops local sales in Lakewood Ranch, eastern Bradenton areas.

A home in Lake Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Robert and Jacqueline Nielsen, of Bradenton, sold their home at 16010 Topsail Terrace to Sean Sanford, of Bradenton, for $1.7 million. Built in 2013, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,738 square feet of living area.

Country Club East

SD CCE LLC sold the home at 15807 Kendleshire Terrace to Harold and Sharra Tope, of Lakewood Ranch, for $799,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,887 square feet of living area.

Martin and Barbara Hicks sold their home at 7542 Windy Hill Cove to Michael and Casey Baynes, of Lakewood Ranch, for $649,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,972 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $710,000 in 2020.

Country Club

Bonnie Teske, trustee, sold the home at 7936 Treesdale Glen to James Eisengart, Candace Eisengart and Stacie Eisengart, of Lakewood Ranch, for $735,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,754 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $699,000 in 2010.

Richard Tillinghast and David Biondolillo, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 7102 Orchid Island Place to Robert Scott MacKenzie and Laura Lynne MacKenzie, of Ontario, Canada, for $423,500. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,880 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $335,000 in 2011.

Kenneth Charles Bartlett Jr. and Jennifer Lea Bartlett, of Sarasota, sold their home at 12154 Thornhill Court to Mary Jo Duffy and Herbert Hoover Grainer, of Chester, Md., for $374,000. Built in 2012, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,578 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 2012.

Mallory Park

DiVosta Homes LP sold the home at 12407 Blue Hill Trail to Michael and Allison Trento, of Bradenton, for $639,200. Built in 2020, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,272 square feet of living area.

DiVosta Homes LP sold the home at 12108 Blue Hill Trail to Cynthia Louise Landry, trustee, of Bradenton, for $604,500. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,254 square feet of living area.

Savanna

Meritage Homes of Florida Inc. sold the home at 13606 Flat Woods Terrace to Brian and Allison Albright, of Bradenton, for $607,800. Built in 2019, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,750 square feet of living area.

Del Webb

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold the home at 17703 Colebrook Circle to Rick and Bernadette Keesler, of Lakewood Ranch, for $555,100. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,488 square feet of living area.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold the home at 17635 Colebrook Circle to Joseph and Nancy Mazzarese, of Lakewood Ranch, for $477,200. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,856 square feet of living area.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold the home at 7460 Chester Trail to David and Nanette Eadie, of Lakewood Ranch, for $429,100. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,851 square feet of living area.

Pulte Home Co. LLC sold the home at 6935 Dorset Court to William Gregory Gerrick, of Lakewood Ranch, for $304,300. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,589 square feet of living area.

River Wind

Thomas Cassino sold his home at 974 River Wind Circle to Eric Johansen, of Bradenton, for $550,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,899 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $505,000 in 2018.

Kenwood Park

EMHFR Holdings LLC sold the home at 8238 Abingdon Court to James and Kathleen Scholler, of Sarasota, for $538,900. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,975 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $644,900 in 2016.

Mariner Estates

Donn and Marianne Abulone, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5109 Tidewater Preserve Blvd., to Keith Jones and Heather Klyber, of Bradenton, for $534,900. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,316 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $397,200 in 2013.

Esplanade

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 4536 Terrazza Court to Michael and Debra Jokovich, of Bradenton, for $500,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,397 square feet of living area.

Richard and Alisa Jones, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4933 Napoli Run to Steven and Laurie Klauber, of Randolph, N.J., for $470,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,087 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $451,800 in 2017.

Polo Run

Lennar Homes LLC sold the home at 17222 Polo Trail to Margaret Dugan and Bhagwan Gajwani, of Lakewood Ranch, for $480,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,326 square feet of living area.

Lennar Homes LLC sold the home at 17916 Polo Trail to Tuoc Huu Bui and Rosanna Hoa Hong Nguyen, of Lakewood Ranch, for $386,500. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,378 square feet of living area.

Lennar Homes LLC sold the home at 17140 Blue Ridge Place to Laura and Ronald Salata, of Lakewood Ranch, for $359,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,225 square feet of living area.

Lakewood National

Lennar Homes LLC sold the home at 17419 Hickok Belt Loop to Gregory Brunks and Sharon Brunks, trustees, of Palatine, Ill., for $456,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,248 square feet of living area.

Rosedale Highlands

David and Diane Hennessey, trustee, of Southport, N.C., sold the home at 5349 97th St. Circle E., to Michael Vaughan, trustee, of Bradenton, for $445,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,570 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $445,000 in 2020.

Rosedale Addition

4141 Inc. sold the home at 5035 Tobermory Way to Stacy P. James Trust for $400,000. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,779 square feet of living area.

Hampton Green

Consolidated Resource Recovery Inc. sold the home at 7928 Hampton Court to Gloria Peretz, trustee, of University Park, for $360,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,964 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,000 in 2003.

Riverwalk Village Cypress Banks

Karen Manger, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 7215 Spikerush Court to Kristin Ross Robinson, of Lakewood Ranch, for $350,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,116 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $280,000 in 2015.

Ridge at Crossing Creek

Neal Communities of Southwest Florida LLC sold the home at 7625 Ridgelake Circle to James Irwin Manley and Shirley Ann Carroll Manley, of Bradenton, for $328,900. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,862 square feet of living area.

Tailfeather Way at Tara

Robert and Ellen Brown, of Nashville, Tenn., sold their home at 6614 Tailfeather Way to Crystal Usher, of Bradenton, for $321,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,644 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $316,000 in 2017.